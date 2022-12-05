ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inwood, IA

Comments / 1

StephP5
3d ago

Who tf let her stay open after the first incident? 😐😐😐

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwestiowa.com

Man sentenced for car theft and eluding

LE MARS—The second of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Forty-year-old Esteban Valdivia Nunez pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony on Nov. 21 in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana

SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Spencer Man Receives Prison Sentence for Meth Conspiracy

A Spencer man was sentenced on Tuesday in Sioux City Federal Court to serve eight years in prison on a methamphetamine conspiracy charge. Back in July, 35-year-old Kenneth Block pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Evidence showed that from February through September in 2021, Block and others distributed at least 2.5 kilograms of meth in the Spencer area. In late September of 2021, Block was found with approximately 170 grams of ice methamphetamine in his vehicle.
SPENCER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Larchwood Man Arrested On Felony Assault, Other Charges

Larchwood, Iowa — A Larchwood man has been arrested on felony assault charges after an incident in Larchwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Michael Kneifl of Larchwood is accused of pointing a firearm at a family member and assaulting another family member, then resisting arrest. He was arrested on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
LARCHWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Spencer Man Gets Eight Years In Federal Prison On Meth Conviction

Sioux City, Iowa — A Spencer man has received an eight-year prison term on a meth conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Kenneth Alan Block of Spencer was sentenced on December 6, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City, to eight years in federal prison. They...
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested twice for theft of beer

ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle tied to a recent burglary at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. The following options may be used to report the identity of the individual or the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

No one injured in school bus-pickup crash

No one was injured when a pickup ran into the back of a school bus near Lake Herman on Tuesday morning. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident near 234th Street and 452nd Avenue at around 7:45 Tuesday morning. Chief Deputy Sarina Talich said a school bus, driven by 81-year-old David Sieps of Madison, was stopped facing eastbound in the driving lane on 234th Street, just west of 452nd Avenue, picking up children. A 2008 Ford pickup, driven by Michael McVey, was also traveling eastbound on 234th Street behind the bus and failed to yield to the flashing red lights, crashing into the rear end of the bus.
MADISON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for assault in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—A 35-year-old Monona man was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by an Iowa State Patrol trooper on a Sioux County warrant for first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood causing bodily injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Michael Leyton Walters stemmed from an incident about...
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

2 people killed in train vs pickup crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. The 44-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy