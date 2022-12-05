Read full article on original website
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for car theft and eluding
LE MARS—The second of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Forty-year-old Esteban Valdivia Nunez pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony on Nov. 21 in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars.
Sioux City man allegedly uses sock full of rocks to assault man while he showered
A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to use a sock filled with rocks and a butter knife as weapons during an assault.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
stormlakeradio.com
Spencer Man Receives Prison Sentence for Meth Conspiracy
A Spencer man was sentenced on Tuesday in Sioux City Federal Court to serve eight years in prison on a methamphetamine conspiracy charge. Back in July, 35-year-old Kenneth Block pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Evidence showed that from February through September in 2021, Block and others distributed at least 2.5 kilograms of meth in the Spencer area. In late September of 2021, Block was found with approximately 170 grams of ice methamphetamine in his vehicle.
kiwaradio.com
Larchwood Man Arrested On Felony Assault, Other Charges
Larchwood, Iowa — A Larchwood man has been arrested on felony assault charges after an incident in Larchwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 67-year-old Michael Kneifl of Larchwood is accused of pointing a firearm at a family member and assaulting another family member, then resisting arrest. He was arrested on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
kiwaradio.com
Spencer Man Gets Eight Years In Federal Prison On Meth Conviction
Sioux City, Iowa — A Spencer man has received an eight-year prison term on a meth conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Kenneth Alan Block of Spencer was sentenced on December 6, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City, to eight years in federal prison. They...
3 South Dakota teens charged with first-degree murder
Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County jail tonight facing several charges, including first-degree murder.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle tied to a recent burglary at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. The following options may be used to report the identity of the individual or the...
amazingmadison.com
No one injured in school bus-pickup crash
No one was injured when a pickup ran into the back of a school bus near Lake Herman on Tuesday morning. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident near 234th Street and 452nd Avenue at around 7:45 Tuesday morning. Chief Deputy Sarina Talich said a school bus, driven by 81-year-old David Sieps of Madison, was stopped facing eastbound in the driving lane on 234th Street, just west of 452nd Avenue, picking up children. A 2008 Ford pickup, driven by Michael McVey, was also traveling eastbound on 234th Street behind the bus and failed to yield to the flashing red lights, crashing into the rear end of the bus.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for assault in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 35-year-old Monona man was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by an Iowa State Patrol trooper on a Sioux County warrant for first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood causing bodily injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Michael Leyton Walters stemmed from an incident about...
KELOLAND TV
2 people killed in train vs pickup crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. The 44-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained...
18-year-old charged with arson after fire at Sioux City dealership
An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly starting fires at a business in Sioux City on Sunday.
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
KELOLAND TV
Paul Billion homicide suspects identified through surveillance video, social media
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following hundreds of hours of investigation, Sioux Falls Police have arrested several suspects in a homicide case. Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of a murder nearly four months ago. Lt. Nick Butler with the Crimes Against Persons section outlined how...
Sioux City man charged for allegedly enticing 12-year-old boy over Snapchat
A Sioux City man who was accused of attempting to entice a 12-year-old was arrested on Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
