The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Arkansas State women’s basketball falls at North Alabama
A rocky fourth quarter was tough to overcome for the Arkansas State women’s basketball team, which fell 82-68 at North Alabama Thursday night inside Flowers Hall. Leilani Augmon led A-State (4-4) in her first game as a Red Wolf, scoring 14 points and grabbing eight rebounds. The Lions (5-3) connected on 14-of-31 from 3-point range (45.2 percent) and shot 47.6 percent (30-63) overall.
Dec. 9: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The rain has moved out but the fog has not. Dense fog is still hanging out this morning and will be around until 9-10 am. We’ll try to squeak out a little sunshine today....
Youngest U.S. Black mayor elected in Arkansas
EARLE, Ark. — Jaylen Smith was elected the mayor of Earle, Ark., on Tuesday night, becoming the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Smith, 18, defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election. Smith had 218 votes, compared to Matthews’ 139, according to election results. Smith announced...
Towns recovering nearly one year after Dec. 10 tornado
ARKANSAS - (KAIT) - A town that has experienced so much heartbreak is recovering. For Destiny Lambert seeing the damage, the tornado did firsthand to Monette. She worked at the Monette Manor for years and formed relationships with the residents. 94-year-old Korean War veteran Golden Hembrey was killed as the tornado tore the nursing home apart.
Arkansas State announces multiple basketball ticket promotions
Arkansas State Athletics has announced several basketball ticket promotions for fans covering the month of December as well as the rest of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons. The Red Wolves take on Southeast Missouri State in men’s basketball action on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and fans will be...
Next steps to disaffiliate after denial
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro is working through a new process after disaffiliation was denied in November. This is the first time we are hearing from the pastor of the church, John Miles, since disaffiliation was denied. He said it was devastating when the...
Funeral arrangements announced for Missouri fire captain
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The funeral arrangements for Kennett Fire Captain Robert Moore have been announced. Moore died on Sunday, Dec. 4 when he suffered a medical emergency following a response to a structure fire. He had served with the Kennett Fire Department full-time starting in 2005, being promoted to...
New Dollar General Store Opens in Arkansas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CC Times Democratand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
75th NEA Tournament Central
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A high school basketball tradition continues in Region 8. Brackets and matchups were revealed for the 75th NEA Tournament. There will be 4 champions in 2022: Division II Boys, Division II Girls, Division I Boys, Division II Girls. Games will be played December 17th, 20th, 23rd, 27th, 28th, and 29th. You can watch matchups at three locations: Arkansas State University (First National Bank Arena), Valley View (Blazer Arena), and Brookland (Bearcat Arena).
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/8/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday was headlined by a 4A-3 showdown and the opening day of the First National Bank Shootout. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/8/22) Blytheville 60, Brookland 46 (Boys) Batesville 49, Jonesboro 46 (Girls - First National Bank Shootout) Little Rock Christian 64, Brookland 61 (Girls -...
Reward up to $1,000 in search for missing tracking dog
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News continues to follow a story we brought you on Dec. 5. Sharp County Search and Rescue’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing last Saturday after a gate was left open. Radar’s Handler, Dave Gruger, explained since his interview with Region...
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
State grants to improve Arkansas law enforcement agencies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With crime rising across the board, the state of Arkansas wants to make sure officers, state and local, are prepared. On Thursday, Dec. 1, $7 million worth of grants were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Among the...
West Memphis receives $2.85M grant for smart water meters
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of West Memphis has gotten a big boost to help with its water services. On Friday, Dec. 2, the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan funds, with 882 applications received for Water and Wastewater Grants from across the state.
Outgoing Jonesboro council member presented with key to the city
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro city council member some would say was courteous and dedicated was given a big honor. At the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Mayor Harold Copenhaver presented Charles Frierson III with a key to the city for his hard work. Frierson has...
Marmaduke Mayoral candidates focusing on the people
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - Citizens in Marmaduke are hoping to elect a new mayor, and both candidates said they have big plans for the Greene County city. Jerrimy Farmer and Ronnie Floyd both expressed disappointment at the primary results on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Farmer said he thought he had a...
$15M facility aiming to keep kids safe in schools
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With mass shootings on the rise, the city of Jonesboro wants to make sure its officers are prepared, and that starts with the classroom. K12 Protection Solutions plans to establish its first Regional Training Center and build a 40,000-square-foot facility in the city by 2023, teaching officers how to deal with a school shooting.
Rutledge announces $770,000 settlement with defunct north Arkansas hospital
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday a settlement with the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Incthe parent company of Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Villagefor failing to protect sensitive patient information after the hospital closed eight years ago. On March 17, 2022, the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the company and its owners for violations of the Patient Information Protection Act (PIPA) and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). In 2004, the hospital shut its doors overnight, leaving behind thousands of unsecured employee files and patient records, including copies of Social Security cards, drivers licenses and medical test results. Upon investigation of the property, many of these documents appeared to have been rummaged through, likely by trespassers, seeking to steal personal information.
Blytheville PD receives unexpected donation for holiday party
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department recently received a generous donation. According to BPD, Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor Yamato Steel recently presented $2,500 toward the department’s annual banquet. The department said that tax dollars are never used to pay for such events, and the costs...
GR8 Acts of Kindness winner dies after cancer battle
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Weiner woman honored for her GR8 Acts of Kindness died last month. Linda Walker died at 75 after a long battle with cancer on November 16, 2022. She was honored in September 2022 for helping those in their time of need. “I’m not good with...
