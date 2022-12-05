ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

When are people with flu contagious?

Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate

Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
Hospitals juggle 'tripledemic' as hospitalization numbers rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all colliding at hospitals across Illinois in a so-called "triple threat" or "tripledemic," and healthcare workers are scrambling to keep up as some hospitalization numbers reach what we haven't seen since last year. This week there was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Illinois like has not been seen since August. It's a number that is set to hit a nearly 10-month high by next week. Now officials are urging everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 boosters and flu shots ahead of the holidays to protect everyone's most vulnerable family members. If...
MDMA may be available in US hospitals as soon as 2024

MDMA could be made available in US hospitals as soon as 2024, according to new research. It comes after a medical trial found that the drug was an effective treatment for those with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In the trials, conducted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies Public...
Northwestern to discontinue COVID-19 asymptomatic testing in Winter Quarter

Northwestern will discontinue asymptomatic testing at its Evanston and Chicago campuses as of Winter Quarter, Vice President for Operations Luke Figora announced Thursday. Symptomatic testing will remain accessible from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. on weekdays at the Jacobs Center. Students at the Chicago campus who need symptomatic testing should contact Northwestern Medicine Student Health Service.
