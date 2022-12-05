Read full article on original website
When are people with flu contagious?
Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate
Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
Two-thirds of states reporting 'very high' or 'high' levels of flu-like activity: CDC
Two-thirds of states across the country are reporting either "very high" or "high" levels of influenza-like activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly report. As of the week ending Nov. 19, the latest date for which data is available, 16 states as well as New York...
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique illness
As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin.
A listeria outbreak has swept across 6 states. Here are the symptoms to watch out for
The latest outbreak has been linked to deli meat and cheese.
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
Respiratory Illness Activity ‘Very High' in Illinois. Masks Encouraged as COVID Rises, Flu Spreads
Nationwide emergency room wait times have risen and hospitals are experiencing an increased strain on resources, with both brought on by a "tripledemic" - a term that describes a simultaneous surge in the respiratory viruses flu, COVID and RSV. With all three illnesses circulating at the same time, the director...
Hospitals juggle 'tripledemic' as hospitalization numbers rise
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all colliding at hospitals across Illinois in a so-called "triple threat" or "tripledemic," and healthcare workers are scrambling to keep up as some hospitalization numbers reach what we haven't seen since last year. This week there was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Illinois like has not been seen since August. It's a number that is set to hit a nearly 10-month high by next week. Now officials are urging everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 boosters and flu shots ahead of the holidays to protect everyone's most vulnerable family members. If...
MDMA may be available in US hospitals as soon as 2024
MDMA could be made available in US hospitals as soon as 2024, according to new research. It comes after a medical trial found that the drug was an effective treatment for those with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In the trials, conducted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies Public...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Metrics Rising, Duckworth Tests Positive for COVID
If you have a sore throat, it could be caused by a number of viruses circulating right now. Experts say there are some steps you should take first, but a popular at-home remedy could help. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Sen. Tammy...
Northwestern to discontinue COVID-19 asymptomatic testing in Winter Quarter
Northwestern will discontinue asymptomatic testing at its Evanston and Chicago campuses as of Winter Quarter, Vice President for Operations Luke Figora announced Thursday. Symptomatic testing will remain accessible from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. on weekdays at the Jacobs Center. Students at the Chicago campus who need symptomatic testing should contact Northwestern Medicine Student Health Service.
