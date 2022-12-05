Read full article on original website
65 dogs, puppies have new home following adoption event in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of dogs now have homes thanks to an adoption event held in Forsyth County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Forsyth Humane Society’s Facebook post, the animal services department of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office brought the humane society 73 young dogs and puppies after answering a “call for […]
WDBJ7.com
Mountain View Humane receives grant for new autoclave
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain View Humane in Christiansburg is on the receiving end of $15,000 to help upgrade some of its equipment. The spay and neuter clinic provides low cost services for pets. The grant is being used to buy a new autoclave, a machine that sterilizes surgical equipment.
WDBJ7.com
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
UPDATE: Shiloh “Shy” Hall has been found safe. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall was last seen at 1:30 a.m. at his home in the 3700 block of Signal...
WSLS
Experience the wonder of over 200,000 Christmas lights at Felts Park in Galax
GALAX, Va. – Enjoy a dazzling display of Christmas Lights at Felts Park in Galax for the holiday season. High Country Lights features more than 200,000 Christmas lights choreographed to your favorite holiday songs. The light show is hosted by Galax Visitor’s Center and Galax Parks and Recreation Department....
WDBJ7.com
Meet the Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother Program was founded over 70 years ago to honor the birth of Christ by giving to families in need. This year’s Christmas Mother, Mary Asma, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about what this program means for the families and individuals in the community.
NC science center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten
The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten.
WDBJ7.com
Unique Train Exhibit at Salem Museum
Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty. Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke. In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary...
WDBJ7.com
Givens’ Books’ former owner remembers decades of serving the community after the store building burned down
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials are working to find out what started the fire on Tuesday night at a former bookstore in Salem. The building was vacant and set to be renovated by a property owner. Stories that once lined the shelves of Givens’ Books now sit among the rubble....
WDBJ7.com
Salem Museum Hosts Several Holiday Events
Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - Garrett Channell, Director of Education and Archives from the Salem Museum joins us on Here @ Home to talk about all the events coming up you and your family can enjoy at the Museum this month, including a program called Home Alive in ‘45. This...
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
caswellmessenger.com
Blackwell Funeral Home to hold grand opening on Sunday for new facility
December 11 will be an important day for Blackwell Funeral Home & Crematory of Yanceyville as it holds a grand opening celebration at its new home at 143 Third Avenue in the former Harrelson Funeral Services facility. On Sunday, December 11, 2 – 5 p.m., a grand opening will be held with everyone invited. Guests will be able to tour the spacious building and see what it has to offer. Refreshments will be served and there will be drawings for special prizes: $100 for shopping and a $50 gas card.
wfirnews.com
Crews respond to fire at Givens Book Store in Salem
Salem Fire crews responded to a blaze last night at the old Givens Book Store at the corner of East Main Street and North Electric Road. When they arrived on scene, authorities found flames coming out of the building and the roof had fallen in. No one was believed to be in the building at the time of fire. There is no word on a possible cause.Just before 11 p.m., a bulldozer came and began demolishing the building. It was scheduled for demolition as part of a renovation project on that corner.
WDBJ7.com
Vigil held in Roanoke to honor those lost to violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season can be difficult for many, especially those who have lost loved ones to violence. Monday night, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office wanted to take the time to make sure each and every one of these people are remembered. “Time goes by, life...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation to host their biggest Community Holiday Light Show yet
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation’s 9th annual Community Holiday Light Show begins Thursday night. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night until December 23 at Ballou Park. The drive-through show features 40 displays this year – more than they’ve ever had. The...
pmg-va.com
Christmas In Hillsville
Hillsville held its annual holiday celebration on Dec. 3, with the theme “A Musical Christmas.” The evening started with stocking stuffing by the Town of Hillsville and Santa’s arrival at the historic Hale-Wilkinson-Carter Home on Main Street, followed by a tree lightning ceremony and the parade. David Young was this year’s grand marshal. The festival also featured Christmas carols, a s’mores station provided by Carroll County, free hot chocolate and contests for floats and window decorating. The event was sponsored by The Town of Hillsville, Carroll County and The Friends of Hillsville.
WDBJ7.com
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire; busy intersection reopened
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded to a fire at the old Givens Book Store in Salem Tuesday night. Salem Fire-EMS said they were called out to the structure fire at 1641 East Main Street at 8:05 p.m. Crews found flames coming out of the second floor of the building....
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County Christmas Store opens to shoppers
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Christmas Store opened for shoppers Dec 5. Monday through Saturday the Christmas wishes of children in Montgomery County will be filled. So far, more than 1,200 households are signed up. The Christmas Store says it is thankful for all the support is has...
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Appalachian folk band Palmyra receives special recognition at FloydFest, now preparing for 2023 tour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Palmyra band member Sasha Landon describes their musical style as Appalachian folk. According to the band’s website, it uses influences from Appalachia and Midwestern Americana music. Palmyra comprises of three Virginia natives, Sasha Landon, Teddy Chipouras and Manoa Bell, who all studied music at James...
WDBJ7.com
Take a candlelight tour of the Historic Fishburn Mansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can tour the 42-room Georgian-Revival mansion located in Roanoke’s Mountain View neighborhood this holiday season. Lauren Woodson, along with Kristin Hodges from Roanoke Parks and Recreation, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the tours and what you can expect.
Franklin News Post
Carilion opens neurology practice in Rocky Mount
Neurology patients who used to drive to Roanoke for treatment can now be seen in Rocky Mount. Neurologist Feryal Nauman has been seeing patients at Carilion’s Rocky Mount neurology practice, located in the same building as the Bernard Healthcare Center at 1171 Franklin St., since it opened in September.
