Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Amazon wants to give you $2 a month to spy on your phone usage
Amazon mentions on its FAQ page that when panelists enable ad verification, Amazon is able to see what ads from Amazon they looked at on their device. The ads in question include both Amazon’s own ads and third-party ads that advertise through Amazon Ads. As for how it works, the company states:
Android Authority
Google Chrome is about to get less power and memory hungry
The new controls will be available to everybody in the next several weeks. Google is implementing two new features that will help save battery and memory. The two features are rolling out for Chrome on desktop. The update will hit globally for Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS over the next several...
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: Most of you missed the Galaxy Note line this year
A majority of voters want the Note to come back. It’s been about a year since Samsung officially discontinued the Galaxy Note series and two years since the last one came out due to Samsung skipping the high-end device in 2021. For some, the disappearance of the Galaxy Note has been a hard pill to swallow. Despite the Galaxy S22 Ultra technically being the successor to the Note, as Roh Tae-Moon told The Verge, it’s not quite the same.
Android Authority
Can you turn off Dynamic Island on iPhone 14?
When Apple recently brought out the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, they also introduced a brand new feature called Dynamic Island. As my colleague Roger recently wrote, this interesting new feature “surrounds the camera notch with info on things like calls, music, notifications, and turn-by-turn navigation. In some cases, you can tap and hold on the Island to bring up controls or extra information. A quick tap launches the relevant full app.” The new feature is popular, but some people disagree and want to turn off Dynamic Island. But is it possible?
Android Authority
Oppo's first flip phone could beat the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in several ways
This could be the best clamshell foldable on the market when it launches. The Oppo Find N2 Flip’s apparent specs have leaked online. Expect a Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, a 4,300mAh battery, and 44W charging. The phone is also tipped to arrive in global markets in Q1 2023. A...
Android Authority
New Google Camera update revives a key Pixel feature for older phones
The Frequent Faces feature was disabled earlier this year, but it's back on older phones. The Google Camera 8.7 update is now being pushed out to older Pixel phones. This camera app update revives Google’s previously disabled Frequent Faces feature. The Google Camera 8.7 update has been available on...
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: Here's how you transfer files between phone and PC
Wired connections still reign supreme, but there are a few other popular options too. There are several ways to transfer files between your phone and PC, such as the old wired connection, third-party apps for wireless transfer, Bluetooth, cloud storage, email, and more. The sheer variety of sharing methods got...
People Are Sharing The Most Gen X Things They Can Think Of, But TBH, I Think Millennials Can Claim Some Of Them, Too
"My kid called me a boomer, and when I told him, 'No, I’m Gen X,' he said, 'No one cares.' I couldn’t argue with that."
Android Authority
Roku device owners: Sorry, you can't get the cheaper Disney Plus with ads plan
The new and cheaper Disney Plus Basic plan that includes ads is currently not available on Roku-based devices. There’s no word on why this situation has happened, nor when it might be corrected. Disney Plus Basic is also not available on its Windows-dedicated app. Today, Disney Plus launches its...
Android Authority
Oppo sets date for the launch of its new foldables
The event will likely announce a new chip along with the company's new phones. Oppo has announced the date for its Inno Day 2022 event. It’s expected that the company will launch its latest foldables during this event. The company has teased its new custom chip. It’s been a...
Android Authority
What is Spotlight on macOS and how to use it
Start using your Mac on steroids. Spotlight is one of the best — and at the same time, one of the most overlooked — features on macOS. I ignored it for many years, but once I started paying proper attention to it, I was blown away by how efficient it was and how it accelerated my productivity and output. What is Spotlight, and how can it turn you into a Speedy Gonzalez on the Mac? Read on to get all the details.
Android Authority
You can now sign up for Telegram without a SIM
This new update also brings a few other notable additions. Telegram’s latest update lets you sign up for the service without a SIM card. This feature takes advantage of anonymous phone numbers. Telegram has a reputation for bringing plenty of features to the table ahead of WhatsApp, such as...
Android Authority
How to add custom emojis to Slack
Slack is a fantastic tool that facilitates open lines of communication between members of an organization. You can send individual members messages as well as join groups and channels to discuss topics with more people. It’s not all serious, though — Slack does allow you to have some fun in customization. That would be with emojis. Let’s go over how to add custom emoji to Slack.
Android Authority
New Pixel Fold leaks show one wide foldy boi
Google's foldable could also slot in between the Oppo Find N and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in terms of height. A reliable source has leaked Pixel Fold renders and a 360-degree video. The source also disclosed apparent dimensions, suggesting the foldable is larger than previously rumored. The Google Pixel...
Android Authority
How to remove a smartphone screen protector
Remove your screen protector without damaging your device. Screen protectors are a great way to guard your device’s display against micro-scratches and minor falls. However, they don’t last forever. If your screen protector has cracked or is making your touch inputs less accurate, it may be time to get rid of it. This is how to remove a screen protector from your device.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Dec. 7)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🙏 Pixel Fold renders
Plus winners from the 2022 Game Awards and more. 🎮 Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday was a big one for gamers with The Game Awards crowning Elden Ring as the Game of the Year. More on that after the latest about Google’s mysterious foldable device. Pixel Fold 360 renders...
Android Authority
Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)
The Moto G Play (2023) is the latest budget phone in Motorola's lineup. Motorola has announced the latest addition to its budget-friendly lineup. The Moto G Play (2023) has 32GB of storage, a 16MP triple camera, and a 90Hz display. The Moto G Play (2023) is available in the US...
Comments / 0