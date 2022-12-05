Read full article on original website
How Costco keeps the peace with its employees
Steady membership fees and cost savings helped fuel Costco (COST) to record membership renewal rates this year, driven in part by concerns about inflation. But the Issaquah, Washington–based company has quietly emerged as a leader on another critical issue that dominated the retail sector in 2022 — labor relations and the employee push to unionize.
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report
Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
Apple broke US law convincing retail employees not to form a union
The National Labor Relations Board determined that Apple’s tactics in pressuring employees at an Atlanta Apple store to not unionize broke the law. The NLRB regional director reportedly gave Apple the option to settle or she will start the process of compelling the company to do so. Apple anti-union...
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
One of biggest the US furniture companies laid off nearly 3,000 workers in overnight emails and texts without severance or benefits right before Thanksgiving
United Furniture Industries terminated "all employees" who were laid off before midnight Monday due to "unforeseen business circumstances," local outlets reported.
Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages
As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.
Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected
With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge. But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment. More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
Walmart CEO: Stores could close with uptick in shoplifting
Walmart is considering possible store closures and price hikes as it grapples with what the company says is an uptick in shoplifting.
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
I was laid off from DoorDash and was depending on it for my H1B visa. I'm mentally struggling to process the shock of looking for a new job.
Insider spoke to a laid-off DoorDash worker who says they now risk losing their work visa if they can't find a new employer quickly.
Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
Starbucks has rolled out a new tipping system and customers are freaking out
The new system at Starbucks prompts customers to tip their baristas, and it can get... awkward.
Amazon's new robot should strike fear into its hundreds of thousands of warehouse workers
Amazon unveiled Sparrow, a robot capable of handling individual items on Thursday. The robot could reduce the company's reliance on human warehouse workers. Amazon has been trying to fully automate its warehouses for the past several years. What do you call a robotic arm that relies on computer vision, artificial...
Amazon Warehouse Robot Will Support and Eventually Replace Workers
Automated fulfillment solutions represent a compelling next-step evolution for retailers. At least for the giant players. Fresh off the news in October that Walmart had acquired Alert Innovation, a robotics automation company that “develops material-handling technology for automating order fulfillment in retail supply chains,” Amazon has just announced the launch of Sparrow, which it calls “an intelligent robotic system that streamlines the fulfillment process.”
PSA: TestFlight and Apple’s Developer Notary Service are currently down
Some of Apple’s platforms for developers are currently down, which has affected several people around the world. More specifically, TestFlight and the Developer ID Notary Service are facing outages on Thursday. TestFlight and other developer platforms currently down. Apple has already acknowledged the problem, although there’s no word on...
Apple anti-union tactics used in Atlanta were illegal, says US labor board prosecutor
The National Labor Relations Board’s Atlanta regional director has concluded that Apple anti-union tactics deployed in the Atlanta store broke the law. The company’s actions led to a planned unionization bid being abandoned after what was described as “intense union-busting” by Apple. The next stage in...
Apple Silicon made in America – explaining the conflicting reports [Comment]
Apple CEO Tim Cook said yesterday that TSCM Arizona plants would see Apple Silicon made in America. This appeared to contradict earlier reports that the US plants would always remain a step behind the most advanced chip tech TSMC uses in Taiwan. On the face of it, Cook’s statement would...
US chip makers tell Congress that taxpayers' $52 billion subsidy isn't enough
The Semiconductor Industry Association said up to an additional $30 billion is needed to help the U.S. keep up with global competition in the semiconductor industry. That would be on top of the $52 billion allocated by the CHIPS Act.
Apple Self Service Repair launches in UK, Germany, and six other countries
The Apple Self Service Repair program has now launched in eight more countries, following the initial US-only debut back in April. The program lets customers access repair manuals, purchase genuine Apple parts, and rent the tools needed to carry out DIY repairs …. Background. Apple had long sought to make...
The FBI isn’t happy with Apple’s expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud
Apple yesterday announced a range of new security technology for its platforms, including the expansion of end-to-end encryption to additional iCloud data types. In response to that announcement, however, Apple is already facing criticism from the FBI, which said that it is “deeply concerned with the threat end-to-end and user-only-access encryption pose.”
