Saint Louis, MO

How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

Steady membership fees and cost savings helped fuel Costco (COST) to record membership renewal rates this year, driven in part by concerns about inflation. But the Issaquah, Washington–based company has quietly emerged as a leader on another critical issue that dominated the retail sector in 2022 — labor relations and the employee push to unionize.
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
Apple broke US law convincing retail employees not to form a union

The National Labor Relations Board determined that Apple’s tactics in pressuring employees at an Atlanta Apple store to not unionize broke the law. The NLRB regional director reportedly gave Apple the option to settle or she will start the process of compelling the company to do so. Apple anti-union...
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge. But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment.  More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)

Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
Amazon Warehouse Robot Will Support and Eventually Replace Workers

Automated fulfillment solutions represent a compelling next-step evolution for retailers. At least for the giant players. Fresh off the news in October that Walmart had acquired Alert Innovation, a robotics automation company that “develops material-handling technology for automating order fulfillment in retail supply chains,” Amazon has just announced the launch of Sparrow, which it calls “an intelligent robotic system that streamlines the fulfillment process.”
PSA: TestFlight and Apple’s Developer Notary Service are currently down

Some of Apple’s platforms for developers are currently down, which has affected several people around the world. More specifically, TestFlight and the Developer ID Notary Service are facing outages on Thursday. TestFlight and other developer platforms currently down. Apple has already acknowledged the problem, although there’s no word on...
Apple Self Service Repair launches in UK, Germany, and six other countries

The Apple Self Service Repair program has now launched in eight more countries, following the initial US-only debut back in April. The program lets customers access repair manuals, purchase genuine Apple parts, and rent the tools needed to carry out DIY repairs …. Background. Apple had long sought to make...
The FBI isn’t happy with Apple’s expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud

Apple yesterday announced a range of new security technology for its platforms, including the expansion of end-to-end encryption to additional iCloud data types. In response to that announcement, however, Apple is already facing criticism from the FBI, which said that it is “deeply concerned with the threat end-to-end and user-only-access encryption pose.”

