Fire Star
2d ago
Find out who murdered this mother of two!! That is so sad no regards for the children they will never forget what happened to their mom
Cynothia Johnson
2d ago
Smdh, My Condolences, I feel for the children that have to endure the lost of their mother.
Mom of Twin 4-Year-Old Girls Allegedly Confessed to Killing One Daughter and Setting ‘Catastrophic Fire’ at Home
The mother of 4-year-old twin girls in Georgia is behind bars this week after she allegedly killed one of her daughters before setting fire to their apartment as a way to cover up the slaying. Nicole Ashley Jackson, whose surviving daughter was injured the the blaze, was taken into custody...
17-year-old girl, man shot on Metrobus during fight
WASHINGTON — A shooting on a Metrobus in Southeast D.C. left two people injured Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to Yuma Street Southeast, near the 8th Street intersection, for a report of a shooting on a Metrobus running the A2 route just after 8:20 a.m. At the scene, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, one on the bus and another on the street outside of the bus.
International Business Times
2 Teen Boys Fatally Shot While Unloading Thanksgiving Groceries In Texas
Two teenage boys were fatally shot at an apartment complex in Houston, Texas, as they were unloading groceries for Thanksgiving. President Wynn, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene while Ben Taub, 17, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The shooting unfolded early morning Thursday outside...
13-year-old gunned down while raking leaves in front yard of Maryland home
Antoine and Juanita Agnew joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the murder of their 13-year-old son who was shot while raking leaves.
Two toddlers left in car after their mother was shot dead in North Carolina: reports
A gunman left two toddlers stranded in a car overnight after he allegedly fatally shot their mother and the man she was with as temperatures dropped to around freezing in a North Carolina city, according to reports. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged with the double homicide, Rocky Mount police said in a press release. Police were called to the parking lot of a construction company Thursday morning after employees showing up to work saw the adult victims inside the parked car – and two small surviving children in the backseat, officials said, according to WITN. The children were of “toddler...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
The father leaves his infant child crying in the hospital because the baby was black
The father leaves his infant child in the hospital because the baby was blackPhoto byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The birth of a child should be the happiest moment in a couple's lives. But one husband left his wife after she gave birth and accused her of having an affair because their child was black.
Man found with friend's severed head in car after Vegas police chase: "There was a reason"
An ex-convict who led police on a chase around Las Vegas before officers found the severed head and dismembered body of his friend in a stolen vehicle he was driving was sentenced Thursday to at least 18 years in prison. Eric John Holland said he was "truly remorseful" for killing...
Missing California Mom Of Two Found Dead In Desert After Sister Finds 'Significant Amount Of Blood' In Home
Rachel Castillo disappeared under suspicious circumstances and was later found in a "remote location" in Antelope Valley, authorities said. Her ex-husband, Zarbab Ali, has been identified as the "primary suspect." Rachel Castillo, a California mom of two, has been found dead in a “remote” desert just days after her sister...
Video shows coyote attack toddler in broad daylight
The video shows the toddler being attacked and dragged by the coyote, all in a matter of seconds.
12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC
WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
Florida pregnant mother shot and killed while parked in car, police say
A Florida pregnant mother of a one-year-old was shot and killed before she was found by police on late Friday night, according to officials.
Handcuffs in Hallways: Mother of Handcuffed 5-year-old speaks as WJZ looks at child arrests in Maryland schools
BALTIMORE -- Each year hundreds of students nationwide are handcuffed at school for minor disciplinary actions with an outsize impact on Black and Hispanic children and kids with disabilities, according to an analysis of data by CBS News' Investigations. That data showed Maryland had one of the highest school arrest rates in the country.WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren takes you inside a disturbing case where a 5-year-old child was handcuffed and interviewed his mother for the first time, as part of the nationwide 'Handcuffs In Hallways' investigation. The Montgomery County case recently settled and dates to January 2020. The release of body-camera video led...
Driver who reported hitting a deer actually struck deceased 60-year-old Southfield resident: police
A Southfield man is dead after police said he was struck and killed by a driver who believed they had hit a dear early Sunday morning. Southfield police said they were called out to Telegraph Road just north of 10 Mile around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 4
When A 5-Year-Old Refused To Put A Fork In The Trash, The Teacher Dragged Them By Their Hair: Police
A teacher in Texas faces criminal charges and is accused of dragging a child across a room by her hair, Radar has learned.The alleged incident happened in the Houston Independent School District and involved a 5-year-old child, according to KTRK.Police said that surveillance video showed the 44-year-old teacher, Jenny Alicia Dominguez, showed her dragging the child by the hair and arm across the ground.A witness told police the incident happened after the elementary school student refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to the report. The witness said that the teacher told the tot, “Don’t be a brat.”She...
A hospital patient was "disturbed" by the sound of her 79-year-old roommate's ventilator. So she allegedly shut it off — twice.
A 72-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday. The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the...
Police Search for Unknown Suspect After 15-Year-Old Girl is Shot Dead at Ga. Party: 'Please Come Forward'
Laila Harris, 15, 'had her whole life ahead of her' before being shot in a random spray of gunfire outside an event hall A 15-year-old girl was shot to death outside a party at an event hall in Clayton County, Ga., on Saturday night. Local police said the Morrow, Ga., event drew hundreds of local teens from different high schools, and many of these students were spotted fleeing when police arrived at the chaotic scene on Dec. 3. Morrow is about 15 miles from downtown Atlanta. It is unclear who threw the...
Off-duty New York officer kills woman and wounds another, then fatally shoots herself, police say
An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police and officials said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.
Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide
A Virginia woman convicted of murdering her mother and younger sister and sentenced to life in prison had her convictions overturned this week after her defense attorney alleged juror misconduct. Megan Hargan, 39, moved to West Virginia after the July 2017 killings. She was arrested and charged with two counts...
