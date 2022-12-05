ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russia's story on the mysterious explosions that rocked bases housing strategic bombers acknowledges a glaring weakness

By Charles R. Davis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCDpn_0jYL84SR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fI7h_0jYL84SR00
A Russian officer takes a picture of a Tu-95 bomber, or "Bear," at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.

REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

  • On Monday, Russia blamed Ukraine for explosions at two air bases home to strategic bombers.
  • The attacks were carried out with "Soviet-era" drones, per Russia's Ministry of Defense.
  • If true, that is a "baffling" admission, military expert Samuel Bendett told Insider.

Russia's story in the wake of mysterious explosions at two air bases acknowledges an embarrassing weakness in its ability to defend its military installations.

It argued that drones first flown before the fall of the Soviet Union hit two airfields hundreds of miles from Ukraine, inflicting casualties on Russian forces and damaging aircraft in a brazen act of revenge for the Kremlin's attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"Baffling," Samuel Bendett, a military expert with the Center for Naval Analysis, a Washington think tank, said in an interview. "Why didn't Russian air defenses track and identify the targets so deep inside the country?"

In a statement on Monday, the Russian Ministry of Defense asserted that attacks were carried out on its Engels and Dyagilevo air bases — each home to nuclear-capable strategic bombers — far from the front lines in Ukraine, killing three soldiers and damaging some aircraft. Those attacks, it claimed, were carried out with "Soviet-era" unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russia has played fast and loose with facts throughout the war in Ukraine, but its statement of blame on Monday does not make its own military look particularly competent.

Some observers believe the Russian defense ministry may have been referencing the Tu-141 reconnaissance drone that was first built in the 1970s. In March, one of these drones, armed with a bomb, crashed in Croatia . Neither Ukraine nor Russia claimed it was theirs, but the incident showed the craft is still being used today.

"It's less of a UAV than a flying missile, basically. It's not sophisticated. And it does probably make a lot of noise when it flies," Bendett said of the Tu-141 during an interview with Insider. "Again, it's one thing to strike something within, let's say, a hundred to 200 kilometers from the border. It's a different problem set to strike something 600 kilometers away."

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack. It is possible that Russia's frank acknowledgement of vulnerability is cover for another, arguably more embarrassing possibility: that the strikes were carried out by Ukrainian agents within Russia, speculation that Bendett noted was being raised by war-watchers on Telegram.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggested it was payback for Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has caused power outages in the capital, Kyiv, writing on social media that "if something is launched into other countries' airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point."

The lastest incidents are not the first time Russian territory has apparently been struck at range. In June, Russia state media blamed " terrorist actions " — and two "unmanned aerial vehicles" — for an attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, causing a fire but no reported injuries.

But that attack was just five miles from the Ukraine-Russia border. Monday's incidents, if they were indeed carried out by aircraft launched from Ukraine, could indicate Kyiv has the ability to carry out strikes well within the target-rich environment of the Russian interior — a possibility for which the Kremlin does not seem prepared.

One day's attacks are not likely to change the overall trajectory of the war that Russia launched in February when it invaded Ukraine. But, as with Ukraine's November attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet using naval drones , they have the potential to inflict a psychological cost and forces Russia to expend resources protecting assets it did not previously believe needed much of a defense.

"We don't know if it was in fact a drone. We don't know if it was that Tu-141. But it was something," Bendett said, "and it definitely was effective."

Justin Bronk, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a British think tank, concurred, telling Insider that the attack's impact was bigger than the day's losses.

"I think it's fair to say that the symbolic nature of the attack and the potential diversion of defensive systems to protect Engels and the other bomber bases is of greater significance than the physical damage inflicted on Russian Long Range Aviation — which has been one of the more effective parts of the Russian military throughout this war," he said.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
New York Post

Video captures Russian bombers exploding in Ukrainian drone strike

Dramatic video captured the moment two Russian nuclear bombers were reportedly blown up in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack at a military airfield on Monday. The black-and-white footage obtained by East2West News shows a bright flash at the Engels-1 airbase in the Saratov area of Russia. Two service members were wounded in the attack on the two vintage Tupolev Tu-95 planes — four-engine turboprop strategic bombers, which were introduced in 1952,  the Astra Telegram news channel reported, citing unnamed sources. There were no reports of nuclear contamination in the strike on the planes, known as Bears, some 460 miles from the Ukrainian border. The blast...
RadarOnline

'The Hunters Became The Prey': Vladimir Putin's Troops Caught POACHING Geese From Farm ATTACKED By Ukrainian Soldiers

Russian troops under the leadership of Vladimir Putin were recently attacked by Ukrainian forces after being caught poaching geese from a Ukrainian farm, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking confrontation took place last week in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.According to footage of the incident obtained by Daily Mail, at least three Russian soldiers are seen killing geese in what was believed to be preparation for a feast later that evening.The footage also showed the soldiers returning to a nearby building they were occupying with the killed geese slung over their shoulders while a military vehicle containing a Russian commander approached from...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia

President Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine is preparing a “powerful countermeasure” against Russian forces and planning “new solutions” to deal with continued attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. “We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a countermeasure — an even more powerful countermeasure than...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Business Insider

Business Insider

766K+
Followers
46K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy