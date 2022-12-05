ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sephora’s Holiday Sale 2022: Save 20% off celeb-loved beauty products

By Hannah Southwick
 3 days ago

It’s time to stuff stockings — and stock up on beauty finds.

And while Cyber Monday sales have ended, Sephora’s Gifts for All Sale is a gift that keeps on giving.

On the heels of the shopping Super Bowl, the beauty retailer is offering 20% off sitewide — plus 30% off the Sephora Collection — through Dec. 11.

All you’ll need is the one-time-use promo code GETGIFTING , plus a Beauty Insider membership of any tier. (It’s free to sign up for the Insider level.)

Not sure where to start? In addition to celeb-owned brands like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty , the sitewide sale also includes a slew of Hollywood-approved products ranging from Kardashian-Jenner favorites to Oprah-approved skincare.

The latter media mogul added the Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops ($120, originally $150) to her 2022 Favorite Things list , calling the line “how I keep my skin glowing.”

Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops ($120, originally $150)

buy now

Plus, for even more cult-favorite finds, score savings on the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($19, originally $24), which supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Iman and Brooke Shields all swear by to perfect their pouts .

Laneige

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($19, originally $24)

buy now

It’s far from the only beauty bestseller in Shields’ routine, as the popular Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum ($54, originally $68) — which she once said she “highly” recommends — is also included in the deep discounts.

Grande Cosmetics

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum ($54, originally $68)

buy now

When it comes to haircare, several on-sale Olaplex products are tress-taming staples for stars like Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish , the latter of which called herself an “Olaplex nut” in a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview .

Meanwhile, the Skims founder has name-dropped the brand repeatedly over the years, raving that the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector ($24, originally $30) “really works” in a 2015 makeup masterclass, per The Cut .

In addition to the superstar and supermodel favorites, plenty of royal-loved items are also up for grabs, including the Nars Blush ($26, originally $32) Meghan Markle one told Allure “gives you a nice glow from within.”

With so many ways to go — and ways to glow — just be sure to choose and check out before sales end.

Related
Page Six

Save up to 40% on celeb-loved styles in Reformation’s Winter Sale

With wintertime on the way, Reformation’s cozy cashmere deals are heating up. The sustainable style brand kicked off its Winter Sale today, offering up to 40% off on everything from staple sweaters to party-ready pieces. It’s also the prime time to steal shopping inspiration straight from celebrities; after all, the brand has so many famous fans, it just might be easier to name A-listers who don’t have its designs in their closets.  And while Ref’s many superstar devotees include Meghan Markle, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid — to name just a few — Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” with the label is particularly extensive. She’s...
Page Six

Kathy Hilton applies lip gloss during Mariska Hargitay’s PCAs speech: ‘Rude’

Kathy Hilton steals the show wherever she goes. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star hit the stage with her co-stars at Tuesday night’s People’s Choice Awards 2022 to introduce the winner of the Best Drama TV Star award, handing it over to “Law & Order” actress Mariska Hargitay. However, once Hargitay got on stage, fans weren’t exactly paying attention to her heartfelt speech with Hilton in the background. The Casa del Sol tequila investor opened up her glittering Valentino purse and pulled out some lip gloss to freshen up her look — all as cameras rolled on the “SVU” star’s speech about...
Page Six

Meghan Markle’s most budget-friendly fashion choices over the years

While Meghan Markle intentionally reached for muted colors in her royal life — as she revealed in Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” documentary series — these days her style speaks for itself. The Duchess of Sussex regularly makes headlines with her looks, which range from gala-ready glamour to designer duds befitting a cover girl. Even long before marrying Prince Harry, she spilled her fashion secrets on now-defunct blog the Tig, once recalling attending New York Fashion Week and “understanding clothes aren’t just pieces of fabric, but that they can be art.” But while the onetime blogger’s personal style has certainly evolved over the years...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Stars like Oprah and Gwyneth Paltrow can’t resist these jumpsuits

When it comes to jumpsuits, Rivet Utility’s styles jump out for stars. Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow and Maria Menounos are among the many stars reaching for the brand’s one-piece designs — including the zip-up Maven French Terry Jumpsuit ($295), which all three own. Winfrey’s such a fan of the one-and-done outfit, she even included it on her famed “Favorite Things” list for 2022, declaring jumpsuits her “living, working, traveling uniform.” “I think I own more jumpsuits from this L.A. brand than any other,” she continued of Rivet Utility, which her best friend Gayle King has also worn. “This one is made from the softest...
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez is Christmas-ready in red-hot suit and custom $3K Valentino bag

Jennifer Lopez is feeling the Christmas spirit. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, rocked a Christmas-inspired head-to-toe red look in a series of Instagram photos posted yesterday, wearing the color on everything from her lips to her shoes and personalized “J.Lo” handbag. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” Lopez posted along with green and red heart emojis and a Christmas tree, adding the hashtag of her new album, “#ThisIsMeNow” and tagging her J.Lo Beauty brand. Wearing a red Max Mara coat with a wide red belt over a coordinating jumpsuit, the star perched on top of a sofa in...
Page Six

Inside Meghan Markle’s style evolution: from ‘Suits’ to now

It’s been quite a ride since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018, and amid the highs and lows of the couple’s royal life — as seen in their new Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan,” the first three episodes of which dropped Dec. 8 — the Duchess of Sussex’s style has evolved in major ways. Markle became a Hollywood star when she appeared in legal drama “Suits” from 2011 to 2018, and back then, her wardrobe mostly featured fun minidresses, motorcycle jackets and jeans while she lived in Toronto. Her look changed dramatically when she married into the royal family, with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Arielle Charnas posts ‘coffee date’ selfie with Brandon after divorce denial

Fashion influencer Arielle Charnas appeared to troll the rumor mill by posting a loving selfie with husband Brandon Charnas amid ongoing speculation that they’re heading for divorce. The Something Navy founder snapped a smiling Instagram photo with Brandon during a car ride Thursday. “Morning coffee date. ♥️,” the 35-year-old captioned the photo. Brandon responded in the comments section, joking, “I need a manicure.” Other influencers and personalities added loving comments of their own, including Barbara Corcoran, Hilaria Baldwin and WeWoreWhat’s Danielle Bernstein. Arielle’s social media upload seemingly sent a message to her 1.5 million Instagram followers that there’s no rockiness in her marriage...
Page Six

Searches for Hermès blankets skyrocket after ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix trailer

It’s the royal documentary everyone is talking about, and along with the bombshells expected to drop in Netflix’s upcoming “Harry & Meghan” series, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fans are also eager to see the Sussexes’ high-end home decor style. In the trailer for the streaming giant’s new docuseries — which premieres Thursday — the Duchess of Sussex sports a number of never-before-seen casual outfits, but what sent many viewers on a mad Google hunt is the Hermès “Avalon” blanket ($1,625) draped on the back of a chair in one scene. The blanket caused such interest that, according to Women’s...
