ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

‘Getting it done for Carol Barr.’ Rep. Andy Barr’s heart research bill clears Congress.

By David Catanese
McClatchy DC
McClatchy DC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hWgA_0jYL7sST00

Rep. Andy Barr’s legislation that invests in research of a heart condition that took the life of his wife has cleared Congress and will head to President Joe Biden to become law.

On Monday, the U.S. House gave final passage to The CAROL Act, which stands for Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy, providing $28 million to expand research on valvular heart disease and its treatment. The bill cleared the U.S. Senate unanimously last week.

“Thousands of Americans, predominately young women, lose their lives to mitral valve prolapse and other valvular heart diseases each year. The CAROL Act invests in the innovative research that is necessary to put high risk patients on a path to living long and healthy lives,” said Rep. Barr in a statement. “I can’t think of a better way to honor Carol Barr, whose selflessness and service to her community and country will be furthered through the law that will bear her name.”

Carol Leavell Barr died in June of 2020 from mitral valve prolapse, when flaps of the heart’s valve did not close smoothly. The couple had been married since 2008 and have two young daughters.

Mitral valve prolapse is considered an underlying heart condition that causes death in .2% of cases. More than 8 million Americans suffer from valvular heart disease. Each year, approximately 25,000 Americans lose their lives to valvular heart disease, which occurs when one of a patient’s heart valves becomes damaged or diseased.

“Carol used to have a saying, ‘Just get it done,’” said Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Republican Whip. “Today, the House of Representatives is getting it done for Carol Barr and the tens of thousands of women who suffer from valvular heart disease.”

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona championed the bill in the Senate.

The Carol Act is a grant program which will be administered through the National Institutes of Health. It will coordinate with the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute to conduct research on valvular heart disase and attempt to identify those who are highest risk of cardiac arrest.

Advocates say the research is necessary to develop risk and screening criteria to better inform early intervention and treatment plans.

“The CAROL Act will help more people get diagnosed and treated for the disease,” said Celina Gorre, CEO of WomenHeart. “This is especially important for women, who are more likely to be unaware that they have the condition and to go without treatment.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Republicans should care a lot if Herschel Walker wins or loses in Georgia Senate race

Regarding US Senate seats, “It’s obvious that 51 is better than 50,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on CNN. A 50-50 Senate “slows everything down,” he told the Associated Press. “So, it makes a big difference to us.” It should make a big difference to the GOP, too.  Alas, after Nov. 8’s “Red Wave” fizzled, too many Republicans are ho-hum about next Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff. “We’re down 9-3 atop the ninth inning,” the sentiment goes. “If those bums score another run, and we lose 10-3, so what?”  “So what?” Not so.  If Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock wins, Democrats would dominate the Senate,...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
Grist

Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill

When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

Biden administration extends immigration protections for Haitians

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday extended immigration protections for Haitians in the United States, granting work permits and deferral from deportation to those who were in the country as of Nov. 6. The extension and redesignation of temporary protected status (TPS) comes after immigration advocates, the Haitian diaspora and Democrats had called on…
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

House Democrats' campaign arm upped spending aimed at Latinos. Was it enough?

In the first week of October, Democrats got a jolt when a South Texas district they had expected to win easily began to appear less of a certainty. A week after the nonpartisan Cook Political Report changed its rating of the state's 34th Congressional District from "lean Democrat" to "toss-up," TV ads paid for by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) began airing in English and Spanish. They criticized Republican Rep. Mayra Flores as an extremist who backs Texas’ anti-abortion law and who “sided with the mob when they stormed the Capitol.”
TEXAS STATE
McClatchy DC

McClatchy DC

Washington, DC
907
Followers
10
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

McClatchy's Washington-based journalists are part of the wider McClatchy network of news professionals who cover the federal government and Congress for all of our newsrooms. The D.C. team’s work appears not only on the McClatchyDC.com digital publication but also across McClatchy's network of news products, from the websites to mobile and tablet apps, and on the printed pages of McClatchy’s 30 newspapers. While located in the heart of D.C., the team aims to cover Washington from an outside-the-Beltway perspective. Working hand-in-hand with McClatchy's newsrooms, the team reports not only about the people who make the decisions in D.C., but with a focus on the citizens of America, who must live with those decisions.

 https://www.mcclatchydc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy