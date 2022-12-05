ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Victim of shooting outside of motel in Las Cruces identified

UPDATE: The man who died in Monday’s shooting at a motel on west Picacho Avenue has been identified as 51-year-old George Washington Abbott. About 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim at the Desert Lodge Motel, 1900 W. Picacho Ave. Officers arrived to find Abbott […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Suspect sought in connection to investigation at Petro gas station in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Socorro Police Department said an investigation is underway at the Petro gas station in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident is taking place at the intersection of Stockyard Drive and Horizon Boulevard. Officials said they are looking for a suspect involved in the...
SOCORRO, TX
Crash involving police unit reported in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a Las Cruces Police Department unit was reported Thursday morning. The crash involved a Hyundai Elentra and the police unit. The incident happened at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Mesquite Street around 9:30 a.m. The officer was en route to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Police identify man who died after shooting at Las Crucel motel

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officials identified the man who died after a shooting at a Las Cruces motel on Monday. Officials identified the man as 51-year-old George Washington Abbott. The shooting happened at the Desert Lodge Motel on Picacho Avenue around 4 p.m. Las Cruces...
LAS CRUCES, NM
FBI reportedly received a tip about suspect in Club Q shooting day before 2021 bomb threat arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Associated Press, the Federal Bureau of Investigation disclosed the suspect in the Club Q mass shooting had been on the department's radar a day before the June 2021 bomb threat arrest. In June 2021, the 22-year-old accused killer was arrested on five felony charges for making bomb The post FBI reportedly received a tip about suspect in Club Q shooting day before 2021 bomb threat arrest appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
El Paso man accused of mistreating puppy denied bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was once sentenced for animal abuse and was recently arrested for abusing a puppy had his bond hearing. Carlos Jose Fernandez was denied a bond reduction and remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center. Fernandez was reportedly seen...
EL PASO, TX
Single-vehicle Rollover near I-10 and Mesa

UPDATE: 1 person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. EL PASO, Texas– Fire dispatch confirms a single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Mesa. The call came in at around 6:51 a.m. First responders are on the scene. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
17-year-old who lured NMSU player Mike Peake recounts plan to state police

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 17-year-old girl who allegedly lured a New Mexico State University basketball student to a deadly altercation spoke to state police on Wednesday. In a nearly 2-hour interview, state police questioned the 17-year-old regarding her involvement in the deadly shooting that happened at the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces PD to host public meeting to prevent crime in downtown area

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Downtown Las Cruces has grown in popularity in the last several years with the addition of multiple locally owned restaurants, bars, and shops along with the city's revitalization efforts. But both the Las Cruces City Council and Police Department have received reports of vandalism...
LAS CRUCES, NM
All SISD schools in Socorro on lockdown due to police activity

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All schools with the Socorro Independent School District in Socorro are under lockdown due to police activity. This report was updated shortly after a school district spokesman said it was all schools in Socorro, not just Socorro High School. All schools in Socorro are under...
SOCORRO, TX
University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - University of New Mexico's security camera video was released showing the deadly shoot-out between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student. 21-year-old NMSU basketball player, Mike Peake, was in Albuquerque for the 'Battle of I-25' basketball game between the Aggies and Lobos.  The post University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
After police report implicates coach, NMSU bringing in 3rd party to investigate shooting

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated with clarifying details. LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University says they’re bringing in an outside investigator to look into the events surrounding a deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus on November 19, 2022. The investigation will be separate from the New Mexico State Police’s ongoing criminal […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

