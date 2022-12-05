COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Associated Press, the Federal Bureau of Investigation disclosed the suspect in the Club Q mass shooting had been on the department's radar a day before the June 2021 bomb threat arrest. In June 2021, the 22-year-old accused killer was arrested on five felony charges for making bomb The post FBI reportedly received a tip about suspect in Club Q shooting day before 2021 bomb threat arrest appeared first on KRDO.

