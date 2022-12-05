Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Man with knife arrested outside Adams High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A man with a knife was arrested outside of Adams High School on Wednesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. The man has since been identified as 31-year-old Juan Maldonado; he is being charged with unlawful entry, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana.
WNDU
Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County
WNDU
Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a home invasion suspect in Mishawaka!. According to the Mishawaka Police Department, authorities responded to a house in the 300 block of W. Battel Street in reference to the homeowner being awoken by a loud noise coming from their front door early Thursday morning. The homeowner went to investigate and saw a white man in his mid-20′s trying to gain entry to the home. The suspect then yelled at the homeowner before running away.
WNDU
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified
HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
WISH-TV
WNDU
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for information on a theft suspect!. Officers are trying to identify this person! They’re believed to be involved in a theft in the 1700 block of Cassopolis Street back in October. If you recognize this person, contact Det. Sgt....
WNDU
One injured, admits self to hospital after shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured in a shooting investigation in South Bend on Tuesday. An official with the South Bend Police Department told 16 News Now that it happened in the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail after Memorial Hospital advised officers they were aiding a walk-in gunshot victim.
WNDU
Woman pleads guilty to arson for 2021 barn burning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge is now accepting a plea agreement for a woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County. Sherry Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on October 1, 2021 that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The seven other arson counts against Thomas will be dismissed as part of the deal.
WNDU
Michigan State Police recover multiple stolen vehicles, trailers in Cass, St. Joseph counties
CASS COUNTY/ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, police searched a single property in 10000 block of Welburn Road in Cass County and two...
2 Gary police officers injured when driver running from officer crashes into them
GARY, Ind. — Two Gary, Indiana police officers were injured Wednesday after their car was hit by a driver fleeing from another police officer, according to police. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to a fight at a home with someone leaving and firing shots, according to Gary police. An officer found the driver and […]
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
95.3 MNC
Steps taken to determine whether teen will be tried as adult for killing Corrections Officer
A teenager charged with murder in South Bend may have his case moved to adult court. A hearing took place on Monday, Dec. 5,to consider that option as prosecutors say the charges against the boy merit him being tried as an adult. The boy was 14 last year when he...
WNDU
Meet Potawatomi Poppy!
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
WNDU
Police searching for missing Pierceton man
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Pierceton man. Joseph Scott Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about Oct. 26. Joseph’s family has not seen or heard from him since. Police say Joseph...
hometownnewsnow.com
Chase Leads to Drug Related Charge
(La Porte, IN) - A man is back in jail on drug-related charges following a chase in La Porte. Thomas Martz, II, of La Porte was still being held Wednesday in the La Porte County Jail on a $755 bond on Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe. An initial hearing in the case was held November 30th in La Porte Circuit Court where an omnibus hearing was set for February 15th.
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for runaway teen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you seen 14-year-old Doris Douglas?. She has been reported as a runaway and was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2, in the area of Adams High School wearing pink joggers and a lavender jacket. Doris is approximately 5′4″ and weighs 180 pounds. She has...
WNDU
WNDU
South Bend Police Dept. adds 9 new officers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s police force is seeing a pay-off in recruiting efforts after nine hires were sworn in at a Wednesday morning ceremony. “I think that our new package was very lucrative,” said Capt. Kathy Fulnecky with SBPD’s Training and Recruitment Division.
