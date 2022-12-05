Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
Schools, parents come together to combat bullying
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time, local school corporations, parents and mental health professionals are working together to combat bullying. They attended a bullying prevention forum at North Side Middle School Tuesday night. The event was hosted by Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition, in collaboration with Concord and...
WIBC.com
Armed Man Who Tried to Get Into Indiana School ID’d
SOUTH BEND, Ind.–A man who police say had a knife was spotted and stopped by a school resource officer before he could get inside Adams High School in South Bend, Wednesday. The incident happened just before lunch. Principal James Seitz is crediting “security measures” and the school resource officer...
WNDU
South Bend Police Dept. adds 9 new officers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s police force is seeing a pay-off in recruiting efforts after nine hires were sworn in at a Wednesday morning ceremony. “I think that our new package was very lucrative,” said Capt. Kathy Fulnecky with SBPD’s Training and Recruitment Division.
WNDU
Domestic abuse victims can seek support at Family Justice Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Family Justice Center wants to remind the community about the resources the non-profit agency offers after the recent murder-suicides of two married couples in South Bend that happened less than a week apart. “In every zip code and every neighborhood, there are families that...
WNDU
Berrien County Health Department to host veteran food basket giveaway
One big question remains — who will play quarterback for the Irish on Dec. 30 now that Drew Pyne is entering the transfer portal?. South Bend School Board to vote on resolution for de-annexation of Greene Township. The John Glenn School Corporation has expressed interest in annexing territory located...
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
WNDU
Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a home invasion suspect in Mishawaka!. According to the Mishawaka Police Department, authorities responded to a house in the 300 block of W. Battel Street in reference to the homeowner being awoken by a loud noise coming from their front door early Thursday morning. The homeowner went to investigate and saw a white man in his mid-20′s trying to gain entry to the home. The suspect then yelled at the homeowner before running away.
WNDU
Meet Potawatomi Poppy!
Dave’s Hot Chicken serves up chicken tenders and sliders, as well as sides like mac and cheese and milkshakes!. It's the result of South Bend Police finding new ways to recruit more people to get closer to full staffing. Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for runaway teen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you seen 14-year-old Doris Douglas?. She has been reported as a runaway and was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2, in the area of Adams High School wearing pink joggers and a lavender jacket. Doris is approximately 5′4″ and weighs 180 pounds. She has...
WNDU
‘Icebykes’ return to Mishawaka’s Ironworks Plaza
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday saw the return of a Mishawaka favorite!. The “Icebykes” are back! The Mishawaka Parks and Rec Dept. made the announcement on their Facebook page. Tuesday is the first night they’ll be available at the Ironworks Plaza. To reserve your spot, simply click...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry reopens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU reported monday Morning that the Mishawaka Food Pantry had closed after posting a sign on their door saying, “Due to staff sickness and shortage, we are closed until further notice.”. On Monday afternoon, they told 16 News Now that food services at the food...
95.3 MNC
Lockdown at John Adams High School after male with knife tried to get in building
John Adams High School went on lockdown, around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, when a possibly armed male tried to get inside the building. According to South Bend Police, the male was not able to get in. The School Resource Officer apprehended the male in the 1400 block of Mishawaka Avenue and located a knife in his possession.
WNDU
Police searching for missing Pierceton man
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Pierceton man. Joseph Scott Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about Oct. 26. Joseph’s family has not seen or heard from him since. Police say Joseph...
WNDU
Goshen family continues holiday lights tradition
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas lights are a tradition for many families, but one Goshen family takes it to the next level every single year. Dan and Mary Kay Longacre have been decorating their home for 26 years. The display includes some hand-made features with family memories. It has become...
WNDU
Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre planning for busy holiday season
To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 7 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
WNDU
Michigan State Police recover multiple stolen vehicles, trailers in Cass, St. Joseph counties
CASS COUNTY/ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, police searched a single property in 10000 block of Welburn Road in Cass County and two...
WISH-TV
Man with knife arrested after trying to get into South Bend high school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man with a knife was arrested after trying to get into Adams High School in South Bend. According to a Facebook post made by South Bend Police, it happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. An officer found the man at the 1400 block of Mishawaka Avenue with a knife, and he was stopped before he was able to enter the school.
WNDU
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School
To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 17 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
Comments / 0