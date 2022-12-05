Read full article on original website
12-8-22 watershed protection grants
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has awarded $1 million in producer-led watershed protection grants to 43 farmer-led groups for 2023. The grants are designed to support producer-led conservation solutions by encouraging innovation and farmer participation in on-the-ground efforts to improve Wisconsin’s soil health and water quality. The Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil & Healthy Water is receiving a nearly $38,000 grant.
12-8-22 wisconsin youth mental health survey shows stress since covid-19
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A new health risk survey shows that more than half of Wisconsin high school seniors questioned in the fall of 2021 reported having significant problems with feeling very anxious, nervous, tense, scared or like something bad was going to happen. The CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey also shows rising numbers of students reported symptoms of depression, self-harm and thoughts of suicide. The results are the first picture of Wisconsin students’ mental health since the onset of the pandemic. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey goes out every two years to a sample of schools across the country selected to inform county, state and national reports.
