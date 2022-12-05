Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations For Canucks’ Brock Boeser
It was only a matter of time. First, it was Bo Horvat, then Tyler Myers, and now it’s Brock Boeser‘s turn to be in the spotlight when it comes to trade rumors. On Saturday’s (Dec. 3) Hockey Night in Canada 32 Thoughts segment, insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell reporting that the Vancouver Canucks had given Boeser’s agent permission to start poking around the trade market for his client.
KSDK
The problem with Jordan Binnington... | Locked On Blues
Josh Hyman breaks down the recent struggles of Jordan Binnington and the Blues as a whole. He then breaks down the upcoming game against the Islanders.
KSDK
The Cardinals are reportedly in on Dansby Swanson, Sean Murphy | Locked On Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are in reports about both the shortstop and catching markets. Hear the latest about the free agent signings.
Cardinals: Day 3 of Winter Meetings brings first move and catcher rumors
Day 3 changes the narrative on catcher a bit while adding a relief pitcher in free agency. The Winter Meetings are one of the busiest times of the year, with Monday’s updates from San Diego already feeling like old news for the St. Louis Cardinals. The club still remains heavily linked to different catchers, but a new favorite may have emerged. There is still talk of the Cardinals in the shortstop market, the Chicago Cubs made their first splash, and the club made their first signing of the week as well.
Golden Knights Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo Out Indefinitely
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been declared out indefinitely due to a family illness.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Pettersson Playing Like a Superstar This Season
Through the Vancouver Canucks first 26 games of the season, it is easy to say Elias Pettersson has been their M.V.P. The 24-year-old center not only leads the team in points but has become one of the elite two-way players in the NHL. If he continues this pace, he will not only become the sixth Canuck to hit 100 points in a season; he could be up for some year-end awards, including the Selke Trophy.
The Hockey Writers
Lesser For Boeser: Why Canucks Won’t Get Good Return In Trade
Brock Boeser and his agent are knocking on doors around the NHL in the hopes that a couple of teams answer and show interest in the forward ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Vancouver Canucks and Boeser are clearly not on the same page when it comes to his status with the team and it seems like rumors of the organization potentially dismantling things means Boeser would be among the first to be sent packing.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals avoided paying big price for Sean Murphy
SAN DIEGO — It seems that the St. Louis Cardinals turned down a hefty price tag in their discussions about a trade for Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy. St. Louis Cardinals rumors: This was the trade request from the Oakland A’s for Sean Murphy. According to Derrick...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Edmundson a Desirable Trade Target
It’s no secret, the Montreal Canadiens are rebuilding, and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes is open for business. Outside his young core, he will entertain trade offers. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t keep prices high on certain players. Recently, Hughes made it known he is in...
The Hockey Writers
3 Predators Who Stepped Up After the “Break”
A water main break is never a good thing. However, the Nashville Predators have won three straight games after a water main break forced the cancelation of two games, giving them an unexpected six-day break. After two overtime wins against the Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils (Nov. 29 and Dec. 1), the Preds defeated the New York Islanders on Friday night (Dec. 2).
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Reichel, Mitchell, Toews, Söderblom
Even if the sole reason that the Chicago Blackhawks are infusing more youth into their approach of late is out of necessity for filling voids within their lineup, that it’s happening more often deserves recognition. As onlookers have preached for some time, offering such opportunities to this team’s next generation is essential. Especially if the rebuilding franchise expects to make good on its commitment to foster development.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Stabilize Right Side on Defense with Kovacevic
Two rookies scored their first-career NHL goals when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Dec. 6. Kraken forward Shane Wright received the most fanfare and perhaps justifiably so, after the projected first-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft slipped to No. 4, with the Habs choosing Juraj Slafkovsky instead. However, rookie Habs defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic scored the other goal and he’s had more of a positive impact than either one so far.
The Hockey Writers
Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning
Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 10
Welcome to this edition of the 2022-23 weekly Power Rankings for The Hockey Writers. We’ll rank the teams from last to first. Rankings are focused on the overall record, each team’s record of the last week, and the overall feel surrounding each club. December is officially here as...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have Fantastic Bounce Back Effort vs. Coyotes
Though the score didn’t reflect it, the Edmonton Oilers play in a 3-2 loss versus the Washington Capitals on Monday night (Dec. 5) was flat-out embarrassing. Had it not been for Stuart Skinner, who stopped all 24 shots fired his way in the first period, and 47 of 50 overall, it would have been a much uglier outcome. Safe to say, the Oilers needed a much better response on Wednesday night versus the Arizona Coyotes, and boy, did they get it.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects
It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need Playoff Growing Pains to Reach Their Full Potential
The New York Rangers stumbled out of the gate this season, on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. With a record of 12-10-5, they haven’t been horrible, but nor have they lived up to expectations. There are several reasons for this, but ultimately, their 2022 Eastern Conference Final appearance might be more of a curse than a blessing.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Boeser, Demko, Luongo & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Brock Boeser has emerged as a likely trade piece of the organization. Additionally, Thatcher Demko is set to miss some time due to an injury. Also, the club announced Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the Ring of Honour next season.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a nightmare of a 2022-23 season. At the time of this writing, they have an 8-13-2 record and the least amount of points in the Eastern Conference. This is certainly not what they expected coming into the season, as they were the winners of the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes. Long-term injuries to key players like Zach Werenski, Jakub Voracek, Jake Bean, and Justin Danforth certainly are a big reason for their troubles. Yet, no matter the case, Columbus is set to be a major seller at the trade deadline because of it.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks Need to Get Out of Their Own Way
On Sunday (Dec. 4), the San Jose Sharks finished a four-game road trip with three consecutive losses. While the first loss was to a Toronto Maple Leafs team that is currently second in the Atlantic Division, the other two were more disappointing, as they came in regulation against the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres, both of whom have points percentages below .500. Across the two games, the Sharks made a number of self-inflicted errors that required them to focus heavily on defense and limited their ability to generate offense, offering an explanation for why San Jose failed to earn any points.
