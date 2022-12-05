ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
wtaq.com

Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-8-22 fdl street closure next week

The Fond du Lac Department of Public Works says South Park Avenue between 6 th Street and 9 th Street will be closed next week. The closure will begin Monday, December 12 and will reopen Friday afternoon December 16. The closure will be in place to allow the water utility to replace and restore a lead service on S Park Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Fox11online.com

One person killed in fiery I-41 crash in Outagamie County

(WLUK) -- A person died in a fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County Monday, Wisconsin State Patrol confirms. The single vehicle crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of the Weigh Station near County Highway U. Sgt. Erik Heinz says it appears the vehicle...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
SUPERIOR, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Falls Woman Hit By Car Dies Of Injuries

A Sheboygan Falls woman has died of injuries she sustained when she was hit by a car last Thursday night. Elvia Ayala was injured around 5:30 that evening while trying to cross Highway 32 near a motel. Reports indicate that someone pulled out of a parking lot, hitting her and causing severe head injuries. Ayala had to be airlifted from the scene.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
kz1043.com

Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha water setback, pipeline plan rejected

Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn.
WAUKESHA, WI
WSAW

Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death

AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave. According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy