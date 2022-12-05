Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 in Winnebago County cleared, all lanes reopened to motorists
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. There still is no...
wtaq.com
Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wintry mix moving in Friday
Snow is going to hold off through most of the night. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures hold steady in the 30s.
radioplusinfo.com
12-8-22 fdl street closure next week
The Fond du Lac Department of Public Works says South Park Avenue between 6 th Street and 9 th Street will be closed next week. The closure will begin Monday, December 12 and will reopen Friday afternoon December 16. The closure will be in place to allow the water utility to replace and restore a lead service on S Park Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
Patient treated for hypothermia after being rescued from Nagawicka Lake
A person drowning in Nagawicka Lake in Delafield was rescued on Tuesday. Lake Country Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the Nagawicka Lake Boat access for the report of a person in the water.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect flees police in rush hour traffic, causes four-vehicle crash in southeast Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – What started as driving recklessly in a mall parking lot turned into a high-speed pursuit during rush hour traffic, causing a four-vehicle crash. On November 29, officers with the Wauwatosa Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle after it was seen driving recklessly through the Mayfair Mall parking lot.
The 2 deadliest streets in the county intersect on Milwaukee’s north side
Alderman Murphy says a traffic calming solution is coming in the new year to discourage drivers from using the parking lane to illegally pass on the right.
Man dead after multiple crashes at same Milwaukee intersection in a single day
There were at least three crashes at the intersection of 13th and Oklahoma on Tuesday, including an early morning crash that killed a 19-year-old man.
Fox11online.com
One person killed in fiery I-41 crash in Outagamie County
(WLUK) -- A person died in a fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County Monday, Wisconsin State Patrol confirms. The single vehicle crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of the Weigh Station near County Highway U. Sgt. Erik Heinz says it appears the vehicle...
nbc15.com
Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
1065thebuzz.com
Falls Woman Hit By Car Dies Of Injuries
A Sheboygan Falls woman has died of injuries she sustained when she was hit by a car last Thursday night. Elvia Ayala was injured around 5:30 that evening while trying to cross Highway 32 near a motel. Reports indicate that someone pulled out of a parking lot, hitting her and causing severe head injuries. Ayala had to be airlifted from the scene.
wtaq.com
Woman Sentenced After Chase in Manitowoc County Injures K9
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jessica Loney was sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in a high-speed chase which injured a K-9 deputy. She was also placed on extended supervision for 4.5 years, according to the Clerk of Courts office. No trial date has been set...
kz1043.com
Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha water setback, pipeline plan rejected
Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn.
New report says Wisconsin traffic safety laws need improvement
Wisconsin's traffic safety laws came under scrutiny after a new report rated it as one of 36 states that need improvements.
WSAW
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
Watertown man dies after falling around 50 feet at Superior shipyard
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A 64-year-old Watertown man died Monday after falling around 50 feet while working at a shipyard in Superior, police in the northern Wisconsin city said. In a news release, the Superior Police Department said the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. at Fraser Shipyards. A 911 caller reported the man fell off a ship and roughly 50 feet...
radioplusinfo.com
12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
NBC26
Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave. According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the...
