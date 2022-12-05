ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Adds JUCO Offensive Lineman

After adding two players from the transfer portal this week, Tennessee has also landed a commitment from a JUCO offensive lineman. On Wednesday night, Hutchinson Community College offensive lineman Larry Johnson III announced that he was committing to Tennessee and OL coach Glen Elarbee via social media. “I thank every...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Josh Heupel and Dabo Swinney Tease Orange Bowl Uniforms

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took part in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl kickoff press conference from Miami, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson will square off in the prestigious bowl game on Friday, Dec. 30, in Hard...
CLEMSON, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Lady Vols Star Tamari Key Out For Remainder Of Season

Tennessee women’s basketball star Tamari Key is out for the remainder of the season after physicians discovered blood clots in her lungs during testing, head coach Kellie Harper announced Thursday. Key missed Tennessee’s win over UTC Monday— the first game the Cary, North Carolina native has missed in her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Reacts to Win Over Eastern Kentucky at Home

Behind the strength of a huge second half in Knoxville, the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers soundly defeated Eastern Kentucky by a score of 84-49 in Thompson Boling Arena. Veteran Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi was absent for a second straight game due to injury as the Vols saw Julian Phillips, Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic, Tyreke Key, and Jahmai Mashack in the starting lineup.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Knoxville Running Back De-Commits From Coastal Carolina

Knoxville running back DeSean Bishop is back on the market after de-committing from Coastal Carolina Tuesday night. The Karns High School standout committed to the Chanticleers back in July before backing off his pledge this week. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell left Coastal earlier this week to become the new head coach at Liberty.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Extends Offer to Mississippi State Receiver RaRa Thomas

Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rodarius “RaRa” Thomas entered the transfer portal on Monday and already has several marquee offers – including Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Volunteers. On Monday night, Thomas tweeted that he had officially been offered a scholarship from Tennessee. Thomas, a sophomore from Eufaula,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

A Non-Stop Start to December for Tennessee Athletics | RTI Press Pass

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back! After a week of missing the show (sorry, sickness!), RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back to break down all of the big events that have transpired throughout December. The guys get into plenty of football conversation as they...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Dabo Swinney gets honest about Orange Bowl

As Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers prepare for the upcoming Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers Swinney addressed whether or not this would be a disappointment to his team because, for the second year in a row, they didn’t make the College Football Playoff. Swinney sees the Orange Bowl as a great opportunity for Read more... The post Dabo Swinney gets honest about Orange Bowl appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEMSON, SC
tigerdroppings.com

Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Another East Tenn. baker quarterfinalist in national baking competition

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee baker has advanced into the quarterfinals of the Greatest Baker competition. Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has made it through five heated rounds, along with Alexandria Ducote with the Wildflour Bakery from Maryville. Cooke said she was born...
MAYNARDVILLE, TN

