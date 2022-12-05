Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most Sick
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family Members
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Adds JUCO Offensive Lineman
After adding two players from the transfer portal this week, Tennessee has also landed a commitment from a JUCO offensive lineman. On Wednesday night, Hutchinson Community College offensive lineman Larry Johnson III announced that he was committing to Tennessee and OL coach Glen Elarbee via social media. “I thank every...
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel and Dabo Swinney Tease Orange Bowl Uniforms
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took part in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl kickoff press conference from Miami, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson will square off in the prestigious bowl game on Friday, Dec. 30, in Hard...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Orange Bowl Kickoff Press Conference with Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met on Wednesday in Miami, Florida to kick off the official 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl joint press conference. Heupel and Dabo were joined by high-ranking bowl officials as they stirred up excitement for the bowl game at the end of December.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Snubbed for National Coach of the Year Finalists
The eight finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award were announced on Tuesday. To the surprise of many, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was not on the list of finalists, despite being named the AP SEC Coach of the Year on Monday. The eight finalists are...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Two Weeks From Early Signing Period
With December in full swing, all eyes in the college football world are on the transfer portal. For good reason too. More than 1,000 players entered the portal on the first day it was open and nearly every team across the country will look to improve their roster through the portal.
rockytopinsider.com
Lady Vols Star Tamari Key Out For Remainder Of Season
Tennessee women’s basketball star Tamari Key is out for the remainder of the season after physicians discovered blood clots in her lungs during testing, head coach Kellie Harper announced Thursday. Key missed Tennessee’s win over UTC Monday— the first game the Cary, North Carolina native has missed in her...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Reacts to Win Over Eastern Kentucky at Home
Behind the strength of a huge second half in Knoxville, the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers soundly defeated Eastern Kentucky by a score of 84-49 in Thompson Boling Arena. Veteran Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi was absent for a second straight game due to injury as the Vols saw Julian Phillips, Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic, Tyreke Key, and Jahmai Mashack in the starting lineup.
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols pursuing player in transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need
The Tennessee Vols are reportedly pursuing a player in the NCAA transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need in Knoxville. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Tennessee has been in communication with Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress. “Tennessee, there’s going to be a call with Tennessee tonight,” said Wiltfong...
rockytopinsider.com
Knoxville Running Back De-Commits From Coastal Carolina
Knoxville running back DeSean Bishop is back on the market after de-committing from Coastal Carolina Tuesday night. The Karns High School standout committed to the Chanticleers back in July before backing off his pledge this week. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell left Coastal earlier this week to become the new head coach at Liberty.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Extends Offer to Mississippi State Receiver RaRa Thomas
Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rodarius “RaRa” Thomas entered the transfer portal on Monday and already has several marquee offers – including Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Volunteers. On Monday night, Thomas tweeted that he had officially been offered a scholarship from Tennessee. Thomas, a sophomore from Eufaula,...
rockytopinsider.com
A Non-Stop Start to December for Tennessee Athletics | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back! After a week of missing the show (sorry, sickness!), RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back to break down all of the big events that have transpired throughout December. The guys get into plenty of football conversation as they...
Dabo Swinney gets honest about Orange Bowl
As Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers prepare for the upcoming Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers Swinney addressed whether or not this would be a disappointment to his team because, for the second year in a row, they didn’t make the College Football Playoff. Swinney sees the Orange Bowl as a great opportunity for Read more... The post Dabo Swinney gets honest about Orange Bowl appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
Knoxville ranks No. 2 in highest flu activity
Knoxville is currently ranked in the top 10 for markets with the highest flu activity with Tennessee accounting for 4 out of 10 this week, according to the Walgreens Flu Index.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
wvlt.tv
Another East Tenn. baker quarterfinalist in national baking competition
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee baker has advanced into the quarterfinals of the Greatest Baker competition. Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has made it through five heated rounds, along with Alexandria Ducote with the Wildflour Bakery from Maryville. Cooke said she was born...
