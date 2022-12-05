Read full article on original website
Related
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Okoboji, IA
When you think of summer in the Great Lakes, you probably think of Okoboji in Dickinson County, Iowa. In 1922, Okoboji formally became a city. In 1930, Okoboji was first included in an official census, recording a population of 176 people. Known for its beautiful lakes, charming atmosphere, and abundance...
superhits1027.com
WINTER STORM WARNING from Midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock and Kossuth counties.
….FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK AND KOSSUTH COUNTIES….WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT, THEN WINTER STORM WARNING FROM MIDNIGHT TO 6 AM….WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6AM TO 9 AM…. Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow. Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 3 to...
Winter storm warning issued for far northern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — As a winter weather system moves in late Thursday, the snow forecast is ramping up for far northern Iowa. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for far northern Iowa, which includes Kossuth county, overnight into Friday morning. Around 5″ of snow is expected for these areas, with some locally […]
algonaradio.com
Wesley Man Claims Lottery Prize
–A Wesley man has claimed one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Alan Christensen claimed his $10,000 prize at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City last week. Christensen purchased the winning ticket at the KWIK Star Convenience store, just west of Interstate 35.
kqradio.com
Webster City school superintendent search to start December 7.
The search to find a new Webster City Community School superintendent will begin on Wednesday. The Webster City school board will begin its task on finding the replacement for Mandy Ross who will be retiring at the end of June,2023. Ross has been superintendent for the past five years. The board meeting will begin at 12 noon on Wednesday at the school office at 820 Des Moines Street. Three superintendent search firms and their representatives will make their presentations to the board about the services they offer for finding a new superintendent. The first presentation will begin at 12:30 Wednesday with representatives of EDWise,LLC from Alta,Iowa. The second presentation begins at 1:45 with representatives of Grundmeyer Leader Services from Huxley. The final presentation begins at 3:00 with representatives of McPherson and Jacobson,LLC from Omaha. The Webster City school will make a decision late Wednesday afternoon on which of three firms will be in charge of finding a new school superintendent.
mystar106.com
RSV, Influenza A on the rise in our area
MASON CITY — Influenza A and RSV cases are on the rise in north-central Iowa. Karen Crimmings with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says you should get kids medical attention when you start noticing they are having a hard time breathing. “They’re breathing fast. If you can see their chest kind of moving inward, most definitely seek medical attention. You can kind of pay attention to their lips too, those will change, kind of a purplish-bluish. Here’s the thing, I have four children, and I would say a mother’s intuition is right. Any time you’re not feeling right about it, you need to seek medical care.”
algonaradio.com
Minnesota Man Facing Drug Charges
–A Southeast Minnesota man is facing drug charges in Kossuth County after being arrested over the weekend. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received the report of a suspicious person sitting inside a vehicle in the rural Lone Rock area around 9:45 PM on Saturday (12/3). Upon arrival, Deputies arrested 56-year-old Kevin Edward Kendall of Pine Island, Minnesota.
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
MASON CITY, Iowa — Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month. The McLuer family will say goodbye to 12-year-old John Jr., 10-year-old Odin, six-year-old Drako, and three-year-old Phenix. The four died when they were trapped inside their home when it caught […]
nwestiowa.com
No injuries, two semis damaged in crash
HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
KCCI.com
1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
algonaradio.com
Icy Roads Cause Early Morning Crash Near Whittemore
–Four men from West Bend suffered injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident early Monday morning in rural Kossuth County. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Ricardo Salas Nunez of West Bend was traveling northbound on County Road P16 in a 2007 Cheverolet Express Van around 5:30 AM. As the van approached the intersection with 180th Street, about 2 miles south of Whittemore, Salas Nunez lost control and the vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police searching landfill for newborn's body
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are now searching a nearby landfill in connection to the death of a newborn. Captain Dennis Quinn of the Fort Dodge Police Department told KCCI that authorities are searching the North Central Iowa Regional Solid Waste Agency on the south side of Fort Dodge. They started searching the landfill on Friday.
1380kcim.com
Audubon Man Charged With Burglary, Assault For Alleged Attack On BVU Student
An Audubon man has been charged with burglary and assault after allegedly entering a Buena Vista University (BVU) student’s dorm and attacking him. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 20-year-old Matthew Donald Beisswenger surrendered himself to law enforcement on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in connection to a reported assault from the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3. Authorities say at approximately 9 p.m. that night, Beisswenger entered the victim’s dorm room without permission and struck the victim in the face with his fist. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail on two counts: second-degree burglary, a class C felony; and assault, a simple misdemeanor. Beisswenger was released after posting a $10,300 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Buena Vista County Courthouse.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to medication refund fraud
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of medication fraud. Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 31, 2023. Schumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. Investigators say that when Schumaker was working at Target in...
kqradio.com
Wednesday morning house fire in Webster City termed as intentionally set with no injuries reported.
A busy morning for the Webster City Fire Department this (Wednesday) morning. The department received a call at 7:09 a.m. of a house fire at 400 White Fox Road. When the fire trucks arrived, there was smoke and flames coming from the basement of a two story single family residence. Webster City fire chief Chuck Stansfield said although the occupancy appeared to be vacant, a search team was established and did a primary search on the structure. It was confirmed that no persons were inside the structure. The fire was quickly brought under control. Webster City fire fighters began overhauling the structure looking for hot spots and investigated the cause and origin of the fire. Based on initial findings, it appears the origin of the fire was in the basement. The cause appears to be a fire that was intentionally set but is still under investigation. Because of the quick response of the Webster City Fire Department and its members, the fire was quickly put under control with minimal loss to the contents or structure. The Webster City Fire Department sends special thanks to the Webster City Police Department who assisted with road control and gathering information and Van Diest Medical Center who responded to the scene to assist with possible victims. Again there were no injuries in the fire. Anyone with information about this fire should contact the Webster City Police Department at 832-9166.
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
Comments / 0