Wednesday morning house fire in Webster City termed as intentionally set with no injuries reported.
A busy morning for the Webster City Fire Department this (Wednesday) morning. The department received a call at 7:09 a.m. of a house fire at 400 White Fox Road. When the fire trucks arrived, there was smoke and flames coming from the basement of a two story single family residence. Webster City fire chief Chuck Stansfield said although the occupancy appeared to be vacant, a search team was established and did a primary search on the structure. It was confirmed that no persons were inside the structure. The fire was quickly brought under control. Webster City fire fighters began overhauling the structure looking for hot spots and investigated the cause and origin of the fire. Based on initial findings, it appears the origin of the fire was in the basement. The cause appears to be a fire that was intentionally set but is still under investigation. Because of the quick response of the Webster City Fire Department and its members, the fire was quickly put under control with minimal loss to the contents or structure. The Webster City Fire Department sends special thanks to the Webster City Police Department who assisted with road control and gathering information and Van Diest Medical Center who responded to the scene to assist with possible victims. Again there were no injuries in the fire. Anyone with information about this fire should contact the Webster City Police Department at 832-9166.
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Update: Multiple Snow Events Declared Ahead of Anticipated Snowfall
UPDATE: Additional snow emergencies have been announced in Storm Lake between 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and in West Bend starting at 6 p.m. tonight going until noon tomorrow. Original Story:. Northwest IA (KICD) — There is a winter weather advisory in place today calling for a few...
Minnesota Man Facing Drug Charges
–A Southeast Minnesota man is facing drug charges in Kossuth County after being arrested over the weekend. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received the report of a suspicious person sitting inside a vehicle in the rural Lone Rock area around 9:45 PM on Saturday (12/3). Upon arrival, Deputies arrested 56-year-old Kevin Edward Kendall of Pine Island, Minnesota.
Weather Related Announcements: 12/9/22
City of Algona snow emergency is in effect until Noon on Saturday, December 10. Vehicles parked in City parking lots should park on Side B on Friday night 7pm to 7am. City of Whittemore snow emergency is in effect through 5pm on Friday, December 9. Other Announcements. St. Cecelia’s Adoration...
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
Mason City woman pleads guilty to medication refund fraud
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of medication fraud. Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 31, 2023. Schumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. Investigators say that when Schumaker was working at Target in...
Winter storm warning issued for far northern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — As a winter weather system moves in late Thursday, the snow forecast is ramping up for far northern Iowa. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for far northern Iowa, which includes Kossuth county, overnight into Friday morning. Around 5″ of snow is expected for these areas, with some locally […]
Audubon Man Charged With Burglary, Assault For Alleged Attack On BVU Student
An Audubon man has been charged with burglary and assault after allegedly entering a Buena Vista University (BVU) student’s dorm and attacking him. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 20-year-old Matthew Donald Beisswenger surrendered himself to law enforcement on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in connection to a reported assault from the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3. Authorities say at approximately 9 p.m. that night, Beisswenger entered the victim’s dorm room without permission and struck the victim in the face with his fist. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail on two counts: second-degree burglary, a class C felony; and assault, a simple misdemeanor. Beisswenger was released after posting a $10,300 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Buena Vista County Courthouse.
1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
WINTER STORM WARNING from Midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock and Kossuth counties.
….FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK AND KOSSUTH COUNTIES….WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT, THEN WINTER STORM WARNING FROM MIDNIGHT TO 6 AM….WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6AM TO 9 AM…. Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow. Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 3 to...
Marshalltown man pleads guilty to robbing Mason City convenience store
MASON CITY — A Marshalltown man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Mason City convenience store last year. 36-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.
Fort Dodge police searching landfill for newborn's body
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are now searching a nearby landfill in connection to the death of a newborn. Captain Dennis Quinn of the Fort Dodge Police Department told KCCI that authorities are searching the North Central Iowa Regional Solid Waste Agency on the south side of Fort Dodge. They started searching the landfill on Friday.
15 Best Restaurants in Okoboji, IA
When you think of summer in the Great Lakes, you probably think of Okoboji in Dickinson County, Iowa. In 1922, Okoboji formally became a city. In 1930, Okoboji was first included in an official census, recording a population of 176 people. Known for its beautiful lakes, charming atmosphere, and abundance...
Icy Roads Cause Early Morning Crash Near Whittemore
–Four men from West Bend suffered injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident early Monday morning in rural Kossuth County. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Ricardo Salas Nunez of West Bend was traveling northbound on County Road P16 in a 2007 Cheverolet Express Van around 5:30 AM. As the van approached the intersection with 180th Street, about 2 miles south of Whittemore, Salas Nunez lost control and the vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled.
No injuries, two semis damaged in crash
HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
MASON CITY, Iowa — Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month. The McLuer family will say goodbye to 12-year-old John Jr., 10-year-old Odin, six-year-old Drako, and three-year-old Phenix. The four died when they were trapped inside their home when it caught […]
