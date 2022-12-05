ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufuLl_0jYL5blm00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — An attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl occurred in Washington Township on Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager was reportedly walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small silver or gray-colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.

911 call: Teen’s head grazed in Dayton shooting

Detectives are investigating the situation and working to locate the subject who approached the individual. They are asking anyone with any information to contact the Regional Dispatch Center non-emergency number at 937-225-4357.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager and her parents did everything they should have in this situation and are asking all residents to remind their children to always be extra vigilant of their surroundings.

They also are reminding community members to call 911 in the case of an emergency or by calling the non-emergency number listed above to report anything suspicious.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Piqua man arrested for damaging five cell phone towers

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Piqua man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly damaged five cell phone towers, disrupting service for AT&T and Verizon customers. According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, 37-year-old Christopher A. Daniels is facing charges of aggravated trespass, felony vandalism and disrupting public service.
PIQUA, OH
peakofohio.com

Dolan arrested on felony identity fraud

A Bellefontaine woman was arrested following a traffic stop just outside Russells Point Wednesday night around 8 o’clock. Washington Township Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 33, near Township Road 94, for an equipment violation. The backseat passenger, later identified as Betty Dolan, 27, provided officers with a...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy