Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — An attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl occurred in Washington Township on Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager was reportedly walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small silver or gray-colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.

Detectives are investigating the situation and working to locate the subject who approached the individual. They are asking anyone with any information to contact the Regional Dispatch Center non-emergency number at 937-225-4357.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager and her parents did everything they should have in this situation and are asking all residents to remind their children to always be extra vigilant of their surroundings.

They also are reminding community members to call 911 in the case of an emergency or by calling the non-emergency number listed above to report anything suspicious.

