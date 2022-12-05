ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Fox 19

Cincinnati Fire Department collects winter coats, clothing for kids in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department is collecting winter coats and clothing for kids this month. “The community is part of who we are,” explains Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington. “The fire department is the community and the community is the fire department so that’s how we look at things.”
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Local man with autism critically missing

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Dozens of people in a local community were searching the woods and the streets for a 71-year-old man with autism. Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning near his Clermont County home, but has not been seen since. There are people who go missing just...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

2023 Dog Licenses: What You Need to Know

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have a furry friend in your life, now is an important time to remember to renew your dog licenses!. Kara Hamby with the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center shared the different ways you can get your dog license for the new year:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Indiana teen who inspired community dies of brain cancer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin County teenager whose entire community rallied behind her during her two-year cancer diagnosis has died. Seventeen-year-old Kayla Spangler had been nearing a two-year fight with cancer. When doctors predicted she had just days to live, her community helped her check milestones off her...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

All-inclusive kids gym opening in NKY

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A unique business is celebrating its grand opening Saturday. For kids with autism or other special needs, it’s sometimes hard to find an inclusive and safe place to play. Beginning this weekend, there will be a brand new place specially designed for kids of all abilities.
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

12 Tri-State police departments don’t use Facebook. Should they?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Social media has become a tool many police departments across the Tri-State consider an asset used to quickly notify residents of criminal activity and to assist with investigations. Police in Delhi, Blue Ash, Covington, Cincinnati and 74 other agencies across our region have their own social media...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Bengals help Freestore Foodbank with holiday food distribution

CINCINNATI – In a packed parking lot outside of Paycor headquarters, roughly two dozen Bengals players, staff and coaches spent the afternoon giving out thousands of pounds of food to families in need. A partnership between the Bengals, Campbell's Chunky and the Freestore Foodbank provided holiday meals to roughly...
CINCINNATI, OH
Upworthy

Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
OHIO STATE

