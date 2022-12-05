Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky shelter offering free adoptions for those donating Christmas toys to kids in need
BURLINGTON, Ky. — With Christmas just weeks away, many people might think about giving their loved ones the gift of a new furry friend. In northern Kentucky, there’s a way to get that new pet for free while also helping children in the community who’ve suffered from abuse.
Hamilton County on the prowl for site to build new animal shelter
Hamilton County is scouting sites for a new animal shelter to replace a 62-year-old facility on Colerain Ave.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Fire Department collects winter coats, clothing for kids in need
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department is collecting winter coats and clothing for kids this month. “The community is part of who we are,” explains Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington. “The fire department is the community and the community is the fire department so that’s how we look at things.”
dayton247now.com
Local man with autism critically missing
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Dozens of people in a local community were searching the woods and the streets for a 71-year-old man with autism. Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning near his Clermont County home, but has not been seen since. There are people who go missing just...
WDTN
2023 Dog Licenses: What You Need to Know
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have a furry friend in your life, now is an important time to remember to renew your dog licenses!. Kara Hamby with the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center shared the different ways you can get your dog license for the new year:
WLWT 5
Indiana teen who inspired community dies of brain cancer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin County teenager whose entire community rallied behind her during her two-year cancer diagnosis has died. Seventeen-year-old Kayla Spangler had been nearing a two-year fight with cancer. When doctors predicted she had just days to live, her community helped her check milestones off her...
Fox 19
New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
WLWT 5
Small town pulls together to help Indiana restaurant victimized in fraud case
A small-town restaurant that survived COVID-19 is fighting to stay open after being hit with something that has been even more devastating – a case of fraud. “I'm angry because I've always wondered how people can let people take advantage of them and then I fell for that,” said Diane Korner.
Fox 19
All-inclusive kids gym opening in NKY
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A unique business is celebrating its grand opening Saturday. For kids with autism or other special needs, it’s sometimes hard to find an inclusive and safe place to play. Beginning this weekend, there will be a brand new place specially designed for kids of all abilities.
Mother accused of tying blanket around baby’s neck
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to choke her young child using a blanket. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Amy Dick knotted a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck while she was holding him on Monday, WXIX reported.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Remember When People Actually Slept On Sleeping Porches For Their Health?
As autumn drifts toward winter’s chill, we snuggle further beneath our down-filled duvets, crank our electric blankets, and gently nudge our thermostats upward. In doing so, we ignore the posthumous judgement of our ancestors, who have just one word to spit upon us:. Wimps. A little more than a...
Fox 19
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father had to pry his young son away from his wife after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around the child’s neck, making it difficult to breathe. Amy Dick, 38, was holding her 1-year-old son early Monday inside her 4th Avenue home when she...
Fox 19
12 Tri-State police departments don’t use Facebook. Should they?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Social media has become a tool many police departments across the Tri-State consider an asset used to quickly notify residents of criminal activity and to assist with investigations. Police in Delhi, Blue Ash, Covington, Cincinnati and 74 other agencies across our region have their own social media...
Married for 79 years, Butler County couple dies 20 hours apart
According to family, Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 1, about 20 hours later.
WLWT 5
Amelia family decks out house in Christmas lights complete with lit-up archway
If you're checking out Christmas lights this holiday season, be sure to check out this home in Amelia. Located on Fawn Court in Amelia, Ohio, this house has over 22,000 lights. It's lit up from 5:45-11:30 p.m. weekdays and uuntil 12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays. December has arrived and...
WLWT 5
Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
UPDATE: Elderly woman’s service dog found and returned after being stolen
DAYTON — Update at 1:31 p.m. ET, Dec. 6:. A 1-year-old Miniature Schnauzer named Gonzo has been found and returned to an elderly woman. News Center 7 initially reported that the pet was thought to have been stolen from a residential backyard in the 1600 block of Alwildy Avenue on November 28th.
11-year-old girl accused of swatting call awaiting competency evaluation
An 11-year-old girl accused of making a false 911 phone call about an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School is waiting to take her competency evaluation.
spectrumnews1.com
Bengals help Freestore Foodbank with holiday food distribution
CINCINNATI – In a packed parking lot outside of Paycor headquarters, roughly two dozen Bengals players, staff and coaches spent the afternoon giving out thousands of pounds of food to families in need. A partnership between the Bengals, Campbell's Chunky and the Freestore Foodbank provided holiday meals to roughly...
Upworthy
Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
Comments / 0