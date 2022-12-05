Read full article on original website
spmetrowire.com
Developing: Hilton plans hotel in east Stevens Point
A 91-unit hotel could be coming to Stevens Point. Monday's finance committee will consider approv...
wpr.org
Gulfstream Aerospace's $55M expansion to bring 200 jobs to Appleton
An international aircraft producer is in the midst of a $55 million investment in the Fox Valley that could add 200 jobs to the community. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is on schedule to open a new state-of-the-art aircraft paint hangar at Appleton International Airport in 2023, after breaking ground on the project earlier this year.
WJFW-TV
Tax levy being raised in Merrill to keep the public services operational
MERRILL (WJFW) - The City of Merrill will raise the tax levy in order to continue to offer residents public services. The tax levy for operations increased by more than $450,000, mainly because of operational costs. The City of Merrill could have increased the tax levy to more than $26,000...
WSAW
Enter the “7 Days of Christmas Giveaway” for your chance to win
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Enter our “7 Days of Christmas Giveaway” for your chance to win one of our great prizes for this upcoming holiday season. You can enter one time per day through December 15, 2022. Winners will be announced during Sunrise 7 (Monday-Friday) throughout December 16, 2022. Prizes range from gift certificates, to ski lift tickets, jewelry, a bike and more!!!
WSAW
Portage County Adult Day Center future is at risk
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After 40 years, the fate of the Adult Day Center program in Portage County is in limbo. However, thanks to a new resolution passed by the Aging and Disability Resource Center’s Board, the program is holding onto hope. The organization’s board will ask for...
wearegreenbay.com
Mihm’s Charcoal Grill set to open under new management with no plans for change
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – After closing its doors just six months ago, a historic Menasha restaurant will be opening once again. Ryan Bergner and Amber Hamilton are engaged and recently became owners of Mihm’s Charcoal Grill. Bergner grew up in Menasha, and he says that Mihm’s was a...
Consultant proposes 65% increase in Wausau water rate for 2023
Amid skyrocketing utility-related debt in Wausau a financial consulting firm is proposing the city increase water rates by 65 percent in 2023, along with a 5 percent hike in sewer rates. Water bills for city residents are projected to rise about $140 per quarter, up from about $85 and is...
WSAW
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
WSAW
Man of Honor Society ham giveaway set for Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Man of Honor Society annual ham giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 10. The 14th annual ham giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. at the midway at Marathon Park. Veterans and active military members can drive through and receive a free ham. You must show a DD Form 214, current military ID, or current VA ID card.
cwbradio.com
U.S. News & World Report Names Several Marshfield Medical Center Facilities High Performing Hospitals for Maternity Care
U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, Marshfield Medical Center-Weston and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam as 2022-2023 High Performing hospitals for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy). This is the highest award a hospital...
Wausau area births, Dec. 6
Xee Xiong and Heather Kuechenmeister announce the birth of their son River Greyson, born at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022. River weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Damian and Destiney Wampole announce the birth of their son Parker Gene, born at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 21, 2022. Parker weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
WSAW
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three...
NBC26
Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave. According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 in Winnebago County cleared, all lanes reopened to motorists
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. There still is no...
Heavy fire damages Merrill apartment complex (with video)
Fire and smoke caused heavy damage late Tuesday into early Wednesday at an apartment complex in Merrill, the third blaze since Thanksgiving. One cat was rescued and one cat is missing from the complex. No human injuries have been reported. Crews were dispatched at about 11:21 p.m. Dec. 6 to...
Wausau area obituaries December 2, 2022
Donald “Don” D. Tinjum, 66, died Monday, November 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born May 6, 1956 in Perham, Minnesota, son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Pinter) Tinjum. His younger days were spent in Frazee, MN and in the fall of 1968 they moved to Stanley, WI. Graduating from UW-Stout with a degree in Computer Science he moved to Wausau, Wisconsin and started working for Wausau Insurance. While in Wausau it was through running that he met his future wife Sharon. They were married on April 9, 1983 at St. Matthew’s Parish in Wausau.
Sentencing Tuesday for Marathon County town clerk accused of altering 2020 voter list
A Marathon County town clerk accused of misconduct in office and altering a registration list during the fall 2020 election will be sentenced Tuesday in Wausau, court records show. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, is facing two felony charges, misconduct in office and altering a poll list as an election official....
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you see someone loitering near your car, set your panic button off and return to the safety of the place you just left. Officers responded to a fire call near Cty Rd F. Local Fire Dept responded after officers paged for all off duty to respond. The road was temporarily blocked while crews managed the situation.
Marathon County town clerk convicted of felony election charge
A Marathon County town clerk who illegally signed a voter’s name on a poll list will spend two years on probation and cannot participate in administering future elections after a nearly 90-minute hearing Tuesday. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, faced two felony charges in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election:...
