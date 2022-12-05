ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpr.org

Gulfstream Aerospace's $55M expansion to bring 200 jobs to Appleton

An international aircraft producer is in the midst of a $55 million investment in the Fox Valley that could add 200 jobs to the community. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is on schedule to open a new state-of-the-art aircraft paint hangar at Appleton International Airport in 2023, after breaking ground on the project earlier this year.
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Enter the “7 Days of Christmas Giveaway” for your chance to win

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Enter our “7 Days of Christmas Giveaway” for your chance to win one of our great prizes for this upcoming holiday season. You can enter one time per day through December 15, 2022. Winners will be announced during Sunrise 7 (Monday-Friday) throughout December 16, 2022. Prizes range from gift certificates, to ski lift tickets, jewelry, a bike and more!!!
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Portage County Adult Day Center future is at risk

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After 40 years, the fate of the Adult Day Center program in Portage County is in limbo. However, thanks to a new resolution passed by the Aging and Disability Resource Center’s Board, the program is holding onto hope. The organization’s board will ask for...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Man of Honor Society ham giveaway set for Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Man of Honor Society annual ham giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 10. The 14th annual ham giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. at the midway at Marathon Park. Veterans and active military members can drive through and receive a free ham. You must show a DD Form 214, current military ID, or current VA ID card.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

U.S. News & World Report Names Several Marshfield Medical Center Facilities High Performing Hospitals for Maternity Care

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, Marshfield Medical Center-Weston and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam as 2022-2023 High Performing hospitals for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy). This is the highest award a hospital...
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Dec. 6

Xee Xiong and Heather Kuechenmeister announce the birth of their son River Greyson, born at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022. River weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Damian and Destiney Wampole announce the birth of their son Parker Gene, born at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 21, 2022. Parker weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
NBC26

Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave. According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the...
OSHKOSH, WI
WausauPilot

Heavy fire damages Merrill apartment complex (with video)

Fire and smoke caused heavy damage late Tuesday into early Wednesday at an apartment complex in Merrill, the third blaze since Thanksgiving. One cat was rescued and one cat is missing from the complex. No human injuries have been reported. Crews were dispatched at about 11:21 p.m. Dec. 6 to...
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 2, 2022

Donald “Don” D. Tinjum, 66, died Monday, November 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born May 6, 1956 in Perham, Minnesota, son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Pinter) Tinjum. His younger days were spent in Frazee, MN and in the fall of 1968 they moved to Stanley, WI. Graduating from UW-Stout with a degree in Computer Science he moved to Wausau, Wisconsin and started working for Wausau Insurance. While in Wausau it was through running that he met his future wife Sharon. They were married on April 9, 1983 at St. Matthew’s Parish in Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
antigotimes.com

City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you see someone loitering near your car, set your panic button off and return to the safety of the place you just left. Officers responded to a fire call near Cty Rd F. Local Fire Dept responded after officers paged for all off duty to respond. The road was temporarily blocked while crews managed the situation.
ANTIGO, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy