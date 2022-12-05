ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Blackstone Chief Defends Real Estate Fund Amid Rush for Withdrawals

Blackstone has taken heat over the past week for limiting withdrawals from its $69 billion private REIT. President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray defended the positioning and structure, noting that investors knew BREIT had limits on redemptions. Investors nervous about Blackstone's real estate investment trust should view it as...
Motley Fool

Slack CEO Will Step Down in January

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
NBC San Diego

Lululemon Shares Fall After Company Offers Weak Holiday Quarter Guidance

Lululemon's third quarter profit and sales topped Wall Street's expectations. However, the company offered softer-than-expected guidance for the holiday quarter. CEO Calvin McDonald acknowledged a "challenging" environment for sales. Lululemon on Thursday reported sales and profit that topped estimates, but the company offered softer guidance than expected for the fourth...
NBC San Diego

How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Like a Financial Planner: ‘Do So With Caution'

Even if you don't directly work with a financial advisor, it could be worth paying attention to what they're saying about markets and investing. Take the recent announcement regarding cryptocurrency from the CFP Board, the professional organization for certified financial planners. Planners providing advice on crypto-related investments, the board ruled, are neither required to or barred from providing advice related to crypto, but "should do so with caution."
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says He Expects ‘Many Layoffs' at Companies After Christmas

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that more companies will trim their workforces after the holiday season. A growing number of companies across industries have curtailed their head counts this year in an effort to control their expenses in a dipping economy. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that...
The Associated Press

9fin Raises $23 Million Series A+ to Accelerate Growth Plans in North America

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- 9fin, an analytics platform for debt capital markets, today announced a $23 million Series A+ led by new investor Spark Capital with participation from existing investors Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. Spark Capital General Partner, Alex Finkelstein, will join 9fin’s Board. The new capital will be used to scale the 9fin team, grow its presence in the US market and expand its product into new asset classes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005187/en/ 9fin co-founders Hussam El-Sheikh and Steven Hunter. (Photo: Business Wire)
TheStreet

GameStop Posts Wider Q3 Loss, Misses Street Revenue Forecasts

GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report posted its seventh consecutive quarterly loss Wednesday, with disappointing revenue gains, as the video game retailer continues to focus on its transition into digital asset sales. GameStop said its adjusted loss for the three months ending in October was pegged at 31 cents per...
The Hill

New Zealand working on legislation to make big tech pay for news

New Zealand’s government proposed new legislation Sunday that would require major tech companies to pay for local news content that they share on their platforms.  In a news release, New Zealand’s broadcasting and media minister, Willie Jackson, said the proposed legislation will be based on similar laws implemented in Canada and Australia and will be…
BBC

Apple self-repair service comes to UK

Apple is rolling out its self-repair service to the UK and seven other European countries on Tuesday. iPhone 12 and 13 users, and some Macbook owners, will be able to fix their own devices by buying parts and tools and watching online tutorials. But the tech giant warned that if...
The Associated Press

Rimini Street Launches Rimini Connect™ to Help Organizations Future-Proof and Solve Continuously Evolving and Growing Integration and Interoperability Challenges

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, has launched Rimini Connect™, a new suite of integration and interoperability solutions that allows for easy resolution of continuously changing integration and interoperability requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005063/en/ Rimini Street announced launch of Rimini Connect™, a new suite of integration and interoperability solutions that allows for easy resolution of continuously changing integration and interoperability requirements. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

MetalSoft aims to help manage server infrastructure through automation

Aiming to overcome some of the blockers to success in IT, Lucas Roh co-founded MetalSoft, a startup that provides “bare metal” automation software for managing on-premises data centers and multi-vendor equipment. MetalSoft allows companies to automate the orchestration of hardware, including switches, servers and storage, making them available to users that can be consumed on-demand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy