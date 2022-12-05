Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
NBC San Diego
Blackstone Chief Defends Real Estate Fund Amid Rush for Withdrawals
Blackstone has taken heat over the past week for limiting withdrawals from its $69 billion private REIT. President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray defended the positioning and structure, noting that investors knew BREIT had limits on redemptions. Investors nervous about Blackstone's real estate investment trust should view it as...
Motley Fool
Slack CEO Will Step Down in January
For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Why the world's top chip maker is doubling down on American manufacturing
The world's leading producer of advanced computer chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, announced an expanded $40 billion investment in its US production hub in Phoenix.
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
NBC San Diego
Lululemon Shares Fall After Company Offers Weak Holiday Quarter Guidance
Lululemon's third quarter profit and sales topped Wall Street's expectations. However, the company offered softer-than-expected guidance for the holiday quarter. CEO Calvin McDonald acknowledged a "challenging" environment for sales. Lululemon on Thursday reported sales and profit that topped estimates, but the company offered softer guidance than expected for the fourth...
NBC San Diego
Tech's Pandemic Hiring Boom Continues to Bust as Fintech Plaid Adds to Mounting Layoffs
Fintech firm Plaid is laying off about 260 employees, adding to the recent wave of cuts from tech companies. Meta, Twitter, Lyft and Coinbase are among the companies that have had recent layoffs, while at least one third of CNBC Disruptor 50 companies have announced layoffs in the last year.
NBC San Diego
How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Like a Financial Planner: ‘Do So With Caution'
Even if you don't directly work with a financial advisor, it could be worth paying attention to what they're saying about markets and investing. Take the recent announcement regarding cryptocurrency from the CFP Board, the professional organization for certified financial planners. Planners providing advice on crypto-related investments, the board ruled, are neither required to or barred from providing advice related to crypto, but "should do so with caution."
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today
Rising long-term yields and doubts over cloud spending sent these top software stocks down.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says He Expects ‘Many Layoffs' at Companies After Christmas
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that more companies will trim their workforces after the holiday season. A growing number of companies across industries have curtailed their head counts this year in an effort to control their expenses in a dipping economy. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that...
Costco plans to open 24 stores this year, including 15 throughout the US
Nine of those stores will open internationally, including two in China, while 15 stores will open in the US, according to the retailer.
Citadel Securities Is Accused Of Illicit Trading Tactics; Here’s What You Need To Know
According to Northwest Biotherapeutics, illegal “spoofing” orders have adversely affected their stock price between 2017 and 2022. So far, Citadel Securities has been the only firm to respond to Northwest’s accusation, although several market makers have been implicated. Citadel says it will take legal action against Northwest...
9fin Raises $23 Million Series A+ to Accelerate Growth Plans in North America
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- 9fin, an analytics platform for debt capital markets, today announced a $23 million Series A+ led by new investor Spark Capital with participation from existing investors Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. Spark Capital General Partner, Alex Finkelstein, will join 9fin’s Board. The new capital will be used to scale the 9fin team, grow its presence in the US market and expand its product into new asset classes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005187/en/ 9fin co-founders Hussam El-Sheikh and Steven Hunter. (Photo: Business Wire)
GameStop Posts Wider Q3 Loss, Misses Street Revenue Forecasts
GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report posted its seventh consecutive quarterly loss Wednesday, with disappointing revenue gains, as the video game retailer continues to focus on its transition into digital asset sales. GameStop said its adjusted loss for the three months ending in October was pegged at 31 cents per...
New Zealand working on legislation to make big tech pay for news
New Zealand’s government proposed new legislation Sunday that would require major tech companies to pay for local news content that they share on their platforms. In a news release, New Zealand’s broadcasting and media minister, Willie Jackson, said the proposed legislation will be based on similar laws implemented in Canada and Australia and will be…
BBC
Apple self-repair service comes to UK
Apple is rolling out its self-repair service to the UK and seven other European countries on Tuesday. iPhone 12 and 13 users, and some Macbook owners, will be able to fix their own devices by buying parts and tools and watching online tutorials. But the tech giant warned that if...
Rimini Street Launches Rimini Connect™ to Help Organizations Future-Proof and Solve Continuously Evolving and Growing Integration and Interoperability Challenges
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, has launched Rimini Connect™, a new suite of integration and interoperability solutions that allows for easy resolution of continuously changing integration and interoperability requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005063/en/ Rimini Street announced launch of Rimini Connect™, a new suite of integration and interoperability solutions that allows for easy resolution of continuously changing integration and interoperability requirements. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work
This virtual event features discussions with leaders on how organizations implement innovation matters into the business, and more.
geekwire.com
OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot sparks excitement and concern from investors, entrepreneurs, researchers
“Extremely impressive.” “Incredibly rich.” “Super exciting.”. That’s how tech leaders are describing ChatGPT, the new conversational chatbot model released last week by OpenAI. The bot builds on existing GPT natural language technology developed by OpenAI, the San Francisco-based organization formed by tech leaders Sam Altman...
TechCrunch
MetalSoft aims to help manage server infrastructure through automation
Aiming to overcome some of the blockers to success in IT, Lucas Roh co-founded MetalSoft, a startup that provides “bare metal” automation software for managing on-premises data centers and multi-vendor equipment. MetalSoft allows companies to automate the orchestration of hardware, including switches, servers and storage, making them available to users that can be consumed on-demand.
