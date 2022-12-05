2 rescued from Hartford house fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews rescued two people from a third floor of a home during a fire Monday afternoon, according to the Hartford fire department.

The fire happened at noon at 165 Vine St., which is a two-and-a-half story home.

The fire was on the second and third floor. The crews used a ladder to rescue a man and a woman. The woman was taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

Five people, all adults, were displaced.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

