The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations For Canucks’ Brock Boeser
It was only a matter of time. First, it was Bo Horvat, then Tyler Myers, and now it’s Brock Boeser‘s turn to be in the spotlight when it comes to trade rumors. On Saturday’s (Dec. 3) Hockey Night in Canada 32 Thoughts segment, insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell reporting that the Vancouver Canucks had given Boeser’s agent permission to start poking around the trade market for his client.
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries
It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
3 Standout Maple Leafs So Far in 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs have faced plenty of challenges so far this season. Their defense has been decimated by injuries, and three of their best defensemen have been out for an extended period. However, there have also been a few bright spots. The core four have been producing at a high level, and the defense has stepped up to make up for injuries and played well. Also, both goalies have played exceptionally well, which has boosted the team to second place in the Atlantic Division.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars Game Notes: Who Did What?
In this post, I’ll take a look at last night’s game action during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-0 shutout victory against the Dallas Stars. I’ll focus on who did what for the Maple Leafs. On the Defense. Conor Timmins. Conor Timmins played his first game with...
Canucks’ Pettersson Playing Like a Superstar This Season
Through the Vancouver Canucks first 26 games of the season, it is easy to say Elias Pettersson has been their M.V.P. The 24-year-old center not only leads the team in points but has become one of the elite two-way players in the NHL. If he continues this pace, he will not only become the sixth Canuck to hit 100 points in a season; he could be up for some year-end awards, including the Selke Trophy.
3 Golden Knights Who Must Step Up in Pietrangelo’s Absence
Wednesday marked a tough day for the Vegas Golden Knights with the announcement of Alex Pietrangelo’s indefinite absence from the club preceding a dispirited 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers that saw the team surrender four third-period goals. The two events probably weren’t entirely unrelated. Pietrangelo has...
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Avalanche, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Edmonton Oilers thinking about taking a run at Erik Karlsson? One insider reports that the team has kicked around the idea of trying to trade for the defenseman. Are the New York Islanders a team that will have interest and the wherewithal to add someone like Patrick Kane?
4 Maple Leafs Disappointments So Far in 2022-23
With the Toronto Maple Leafs sitting with a 15-5-6 record heading into Tuesday night’s contest with the Dallas Stars, you’d think there wouldn’t be many disappointments so far this season. Turns out not everyone on the roster has lived up to expectations in 2022-23. Let’s dive into...
5 Takeaways from Flyers’ 5-Game Homestand
The Philadelphia Flyers wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 2-3-0 record after a 4-1 loss against the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. They suffered regulation losses to the Capitals, the New Jersey Devils, and Tampa Bay Lightning while earning wins against the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche. They sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division 20 points out of the top spot and eight out of the final wild-card spot.
Blues Need to Capitalize on 3-Game Homestand
The St. Louis Blues snapped a modest four-game losing streak with a tight 7-4 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and they must use this momentum to have a successful three-game homestand against three Central Division contenders or risk falling out of the playoff hunt entirely. Failure to take at least four points from this upcoming stretch could doom the Blues’ season for good. But, conversely, the team could find themselves right back in the race with three wins against the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators.
3 Sharks Prospects Off to Great Starts to the 2022-23 Season
Last year, I looked at five San Jose Sharks prospects who had surprisingly good campaigns up to the midway point of the 2021-22 season. Of the five, Daniil Gushchin and Brandon Coe have made the jump to the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Jose Barracuda, Ethan Cardwell continues to tear it up in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Gannon Laroque has yet to play due to an injury, and Mike Robinson is no longer with the organization.
Canadiens’ Edmundson a Desirable Trade Target
It’s no secret, the Montreal Canadiens are rebuilding, and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes is open for business. Outside his young core, he will entertain trade offers. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t keep prices high on certain players. Recently, Hughes made it known he is in...
Sabres Need More Production From Bottom 2 Lines
This season has very much been one of ups and downs for the Buffalo Sabres. But to end the month of November and thus far in December, they seem to be righting the ship. Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have formed a dynamic line for the Sabres that seems to produce multiple points a night. They also have a newly formed line that contributes on offense consistently with JJ Peterka, Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn, the “kid line.”
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Reichel, Mitchell, Toews, Söderblom
Even if the sole reason that the Chicago Blackhawks are infusing more youth into their approach of late is out of necessity for filling voids within their lineup, that it’s happening more often deserves recognition. As onlookers have preached for some time, offering such opportunities to this team’s next generation is essential. Especially if the rebuilding franchise expects to make good on its commitment to foster development.
3 Predators Who Stepped Up After the “Break”
A water main break is never a good thing. However, the Nashville Predators have won three straight games after a water main break forced the cancelation of two games, giving them an unexpected six-day break. After two overtime wins against the Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils (Nov. 29 and Dec. 1), the Preds defeated the New York Islanders on Friday night (Dec. 2).
Los Angeles Kings: 3 Trade Targets to Shake Up Goaltending Depth
The Los Angeles Kings sent shockwaves throughout the NHL last week when they decided to put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers. He eventually cleared and was assigned to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL). Still, the bold move by general manager (GM) Rob Blake was quite the turn of events in Los Angeles.
Lesser For Boeser: Why Canucks Won’t Get Good Return In Trade
Brock Boeser and his agent are knocking on doors around the NHL in the hopes that a couple of teams answer and show interest in the forward ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Vancouver Canucks and Boeser are clearly not on the same page when it comes to his status with the team and it seems like rumors of the organization potentially dismantling things means Boeser would be among the first to be sent packing.
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-3 Loss to the Flyers – 12/5/22
The Colorado Avalanche traveled to the Wells Fargo Center Monday night to face a struggling Philadelphia Flyers team. The Flyers were losers of 12 of the last 13 entering the contest, with the least effective power play in the league, converting on only 14.1 percent of opportunities. But the depleted...
Maple Leafs Mysterious Goalie Magic Paying off with Matt Murray
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray put on a show in a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. It’s been a long time since a goalie has been the difference in a Maple Leafs’ victory, but Murray had to be sharp to make 44 saves and shut out a very skilled team. Perhaps the biggest moment came as the second period ended in a chaotic scramble, Toronto was down two men, and one of the penalty killers broke his stick. Still, Murray kept the Stars out of the net. That led to a second intermission trying to figure out who this netminder was and how he’s turned his play around.
3 Canadiens Underachieving to Start Season
The Montreal Canadiens are off to a good start, considering they were supposed to be one of the league’s worst teams based on last year’s showing. So far this season, they are .500 and just four points from a playoff spot, which is very good, given the team is without superstar Carey Price and has four rookie defencemen in the lineup. Nick Suzuki’s line is leading the way, and he and Cole Caufield are scoring at about a point-per-game pace. However, in Montreal, it is not all rainbows and sunshine, and their players are not meeting their expectations. Here is a look at three players who are underachieving in a big way.
