Related
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Red Sox Place Fan Favorite Slugger On Trade Block After Rocky Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox are unsurprisingly making first baseman Bobby Dalbec available via trade after a brutal season.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
David Andrews Has Message For Frustrated Patriots Locker Room
FOXBORO, Mass. — The frustration was evident the moment you walked into the Patriots locker room last Thursday night. Players either were quiet and dejected after the ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills or airing their grievances to reporters. Even quarterback Mac Jones sent not-so-subtle shots at New England’s oft-criticized offensive coaching staff.
NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Executive Nearing End With Texans?
The Texans likely are getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it might not be general manager Nick Caserio in the room to make that selection. Houston has been flat-out bad in 2022. It is 1-10-1 heading into its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys (as 16-point underdogs). Lovie Smith has done what he can with a talent-poor roster, but the Texans hope a potential franchise quarterback can change their fortunes.
MLB Rumors: Agents Guess Range Of Xander Bogaerts Contract
The Major League Baseball world is acutely aware that Xander Bogaerts will be cashing in this offseason. The only question is just how much money will he be making?. The longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop has hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career, and is one of the most highly-regarded players on the open market. Outside of 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge, Bogaerts and his shortstop counterparts have proven to be the most sought after free agents this offseason.
Phillies Swipe Enigmatic Prospect From Red Sox In Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have taken advantage in a flaw to Major League Baseball’s prospect system, and it’s coming at the expense of the Boston Red Sox. The Rule 5 draft took place Wednesday, allowing teams to pluck prospects from minor league systems across baseball in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough. Garrett Whitlock, one of the Red Sox’s premier arms, is a famous Rule 5 selection from the New York Yankees in 2020 and has become a key piece in Boston’s future. As they do every year, the Red Sox saw players come and go during the affair, but no selection was more perplexing than that of Noah Song.
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Reportedly Departs For National League Contender
The Philadelphia Phillies are on a spending spree to open up Major League Baseball’s offseason, and their latest addition comes in the form of a former Boston Red Sox reliever. Matt Strahm signed with the Phillies on Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $15 million contract with the...
Ex-Patriots OC Believes This Is ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
The New England Patriots’ offensive line has struggled this season. Matt Patricia’s play-calling has been simplistic and predictable. But one prominent former Patriots assistant doesn’t believe either of those factors has been the greatest impediment to Mac Jones’ Year 2 success. Charlie Weis, the offensive coordinator...
Is This Unknown Assistant Designing Patriots’ Passing Game?
Matt Patricia has received harsh criticism for his handling of the New England Patriots’ offense this season. Perhaps one of his lieutenants should, too. During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz,” Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal shared an eye-opening nugget about the structure of New England’s offensive coaching staff. Bedard said he’s heard offensive assistant Evan Rothstein is the coach primarily tasked with designing the Patriots’ “passing-game concepts.”
Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion? Seth Wickersham Offers His Take
Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...
Mike Greenberg Incensed by Mere Suggestion That Tom Brady Would Return to Patriots
Mike Greenberg could not believe what he was hearing.
How Celtics’ Blake Griffin rejuvenation plan is working to perfection | Brian Robb
Blake Griffin played 32 minutes in an NBA game for the first time in almost a full year in the Celtics’ win over the Raptors on Monday night. He also looked like a rejuvenated version of his 33-year-old self in the process. Griffin finished with 13 points, eight rebounds...
Patriots Coach Reveals New Detail About Tyquan Thornton’s ‘Rocky’ Season
The injury that wiped out the first month of Tyquan Thornton’s rookie season wasn’t the first the Patriots rookie had dealt with his young NFL career. The slender wide receiver also got “banged up” during the early portion of New England’s offseason program, position coach Troy Brown revealed Monday. Brown said both injuries affected Thornton’s development, which has not yielded much on-field production thus far.
