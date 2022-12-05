Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Rumors Claim Cristiano Ronaldo Signed $525 Million USD 2.5-Year Deal With Al-Nassr FC
Ahead of Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports noting a potential contract signing by Cristiano Ronaldo have surfaced. Building on unconfirmed information from José Félix Díaz of Marca, the 37-year-old soccer icon is believed to have signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr Football Club.
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
Sporting News
Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland
Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
Soccer-Maradona's former home opens doors for fan fest during Argentina's World Cup games
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The new owners of a house Diego Maradona once bought for his parents in Buenos Aires have been staging events in the premises so that Argentine fans can celebrate the national team's triumphs at the World Cup in Qatar.
NBC San Diego
2026 FIFA World Cup to Feature 48 Teams in New Expansion Format
Big changes are in store for the most popular soccer event in the world. In 2026, the FIFA World Cup is expanding its participation from 32 teams to 48 teams. Part of that expansion includes an increase from eight groups to 12 groups. Yes, you read that correctly. North America...
NBC Sports
Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup
Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-World Cup 2022: schedule, teams, venues and final
(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar:. * This year’s World Cup began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18. * The tournament began with a Group A match between hosts...
NBC Sports
Portugal Coach ‘Really Didn't Like' Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction to Being Subbed Off
There’s a bit of drama surrounding Portugal ahead of its 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match. Portugal manager Fernando Santos criticized superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for his reaction to being subbed off during the team’s 2-1 loss to South Korea in the group stage finale.
Why Morocco's World Cup success is no fluke
After three hours of constant noise, the Education City Stadium was brought to library-like silence as Achraf Hakimi stood over the penalty spot.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud on breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Olivier Giroud says breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record shows...
NBC Connecticut
Goncalo Ramos Grabs Hat-trick for Portugal vs. Switzerland
Goncalo Ramos has gotten his moment with a hat-trick. Ramos, starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched by manager Fernando Santos, logged his second goal of the game in the 51st minute against Switzerland. Ramos made a great cut-in run in front of Eray Comert to finish past...
Soccer-France won't focus on particular England players, says Konate
DOHA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - France will not focus on any particular player when they take on England in a mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, defender Ibrahima Konate said.
Report: Frenkie De Jong Declared Not For Sale Amid Interest From Chelsea
Chelsea target Frenkie De Jong has been declared not for sale by Barcelona.
CBS Sports
Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on upset alert?
Good day, footy fans! I'm Roger Gonzalez and this is your Golazo XI Newsletter! Soccer lovers, perhaps feeling withdrawal, are wondering if we will see even more upsets when the World Cup "break" comes to an end on Friday with the start of the quarterfinals. We'll get to that and much more below!
Soccer-'No small teams anymore', FIFA chief hails best group stage
DOHA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hailed the group stage of the Qatar World Cup as the "best ever" and said the number of upsets and geographic breadth of the teams progressing indicated that football was becoming ever more global.
NBC Sports
Pepe Becomes Second-Oldest Player to Score in a World Cup vs. Switzerland
Pepe pushed Portugal’s lead to 2-0 in the 33rd minute against Switzerland in their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. On a corner kick delivered by Bruno Fernandes, Pepe made a run from the edge of the box and soared over Swiss center back Manuel Akanji to put his name in the record books.
