hypebeast.com

Rumors Claim Cristiano Ronaldo Signed $525 Million USD 2.5-Year Deal With Al-Nassr FC

Ahead of Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports noting a potential contract signing by Cristiano Ronaldo have surfaced. Building on unconfirmed information from José Félix Díaz of Marca, the 37-year-old soccer icon is believed to have signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr Football Club.
Sporting News

Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland

Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
NBC San Diego

2026 FIFA World Cup to Feature 48 Teams in New Expansion Format

Big changes are in store for the most popular soccer event in the world. In 2026, the FIFA World Cup is expanding its participation from 32 teams to 48 teams. Part of that expansion includes an increase from eight groups to 12 groups. Yes, you read that correctly. North America...
NBC Sports

Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup

Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-World Cup 2022: schedule, teams, venues and final

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar:. * This year’s World Cup began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18. * The tournament began with a Group A match between hosts...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud on breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Olivier Giroud says breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record shows...
NBC Connecticut

Goncalo Ramos Grabs Hat-trick for Portugal vs. Switzerland

Goncalo Ramos has gotten his moment with a hat-trick. Ramos, starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched by manager Fernando Santos, logged his second goal of the game in the 51st minute against Switzerland. Ramos made a great cut-in run in front of Eray Comert to finish past...
NBC Sports

Pepe Becomes Second-Oldest Player to Score in a World Cup vs. Switzerland

Pepe pushed Portugal’s lead to 2-0 in the 33rd minute against Switzerland in their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. On a corner kick delivered by Bruno Fernandes, Pepe made a run from the edge of the box and soared over Swiss center back Manuel Akanji to put his name in the record books.

