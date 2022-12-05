Read full article on original website
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Police searching for suspect connected to a string of thefts in Lake & Osceola Counties
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
Cadillac Man Arrested for Facebook Fraud
Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.
UpNorthLive.com
Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
Woman, 23, struck in Grand Traverse County hit-and-run has died
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a now-fatal hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. Timothy James Lyon, 47, was arraigned Tuesday for failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a felony, lying to a peace officer and operating a vehicle with license restrictions.
UpNorthLive.com
Over 100 stolen items, including guns and trail cameras, seized in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the rightful owners of over 100 pieces of stolen property that were seized in Ellsworth Township. The sheriff's office said deputies, while acting on information given to them by an anonymous citizen,...
Suspect arrested in Grand Traverse County hit-and-run that seriously injured woman, 23
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A 47-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the 23-year-old female was struck by a 2019 Honda CRV in the 2800 Block of West Long Lake Road in Long Lake Township at 6:21 p.m. on Dec. 2.
Friday’s Hit and Run Driver Charged in Grand Traverse County
UPDATE 12/05/33 4:15 p.m. The driver of the Honda CRV involved in Friday night’s hit and run has been charged. Timothy Lyon was charged with failure to stop at an accident (a 5 year felony), lying to an officer (2 years), and violating his license to drive (90 days).
Two injured in Clare County Amish buggy crash
SHERIDAN TWP, MI-- A 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured after a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 27, involving their horse-drawn buggy and a truck in Sheridan Township. Around 8:36 p.m., Clare County central dispatch said they received a call reporting the crash on East Colonville Road near South...
Slushy Roads Lead to Fatal Car Crash in Kalkaska County
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a two-car crash in Excelsior Township after bad road conditions caused him to cross the center line on Tuesday. Around 6:15 a.m., a two-car crash happened on County Road 612 west of Lewis School Road. William Lanning was driving a car eastbound when he lost control on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line. He was hit by Jakob Dunham who was driving a van westbound.
Cadillac Man’s Bad Construction Business Earns Him 2 Arrest Warrants
A Cadillac man has been charged for defrauding people through building projects more than a year after the first complaint. They say he was even wanted in Grand Traverse County for the same exact thing at the time. State Police were tipped off about Jakob Dexter-Mattson-Frontera’s business, J-Dub Construction, in...
Five more men to face trial for Whitmer kidnapping plot
(The Center Square) – Five men facing terrorism charges for their alleged role in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face trial. Judge Michael Stepka of the 86th District Court in Traverse City bound over the men. Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville; Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell; and Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac; and William Null, 38, of Shelbyville, will stand trial on charges of providing material support...
Slushy roads cause fatal, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, in Kalkaska County, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 612 in Excelsior Township west of Lewis School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line, 9&10 News reports. The vehicle was struck by a westbound van.
UpNorthLive.com
Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Kalkaska
KALKAKSA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One man died and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Excelsior Township on Tuesday, according to Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford. Sherriff Whiteford reported the crash to have occurred at approximately 6:16 a.m. on County Road 612, west of Lewis School Road. A...
WILX-TV
Benzie County Sheriff’s rescue owl lying on US 131
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Benzie County Sheriff’s Deputy found an owl injured and lying on the road on US-31 in Beulah. An animal control officer was called to the scene to pick up the owl and bring it to the North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen to be evaluated.
Interlochen Man Dies in Crash at Chums Corner
Michigan State Police say a driver likely suffered a medical emergency when he crashed his car at Chums Corner. Troopers say the 48-year-old Interlochen man crossed the center line and clipped another car. He then appears to have left the road and hit a tree. When they found him, troopers...
1 guest in Grinch costume arrested for punching coworker at holiday party in Traverse City: police
Police in Northern Michigan had to put some party guests on Santa’s naughty list after they brawled at a work-related holiday function over the weekend.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Investigator would have recommended firing Charlevoix police chief, had he not retired
Former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerald Doan's retirement came during an ongoing sexual harassment investigation, and prevented investigators from recommending he be fired. That's according to a memo from the city. A police department employee accused Doan of “repeated and regularly inappropriate conduct on the basis of sex.”. The unnamed...
UpNorthLive.com
Overnight dumpster fire at Women's Resource Center thrift shop closes donation drop-off
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A fire investigation team is investigating the cause of an overnight dumpster fire at the Women's Resource Center thrift shop off U.S. 31. Chief Pat Parker with the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department says dispatch received a 911 call around 1:47 a.m. "When we...
Open Arms Child Advocacy Center Offering Gas Assistance to Families
Child Advocacy Centers play critical roles in minimizing further trauma during child abuse investigations. Open Arms Child Advocacy Center in White Cloud works with law enforcement and helps facilitate forensic interviews. The goal is to keep victims comfortable and allow them to share their abuse only once. They serve Newaygo,...
UpNorthLive.com
Abandoned barge creating concerns in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The barge is back and causing a new wave of concern. UpNorthLive News first told you about the barge that sank in West Grand Traverse Bay two years ago. It was eventually removed, but where it was taken to was not clear. Background: Sunken barge...
