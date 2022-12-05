ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Police searching for suspect connected to a string of thefts in Lake & Osceola Counties

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac Man Arrested for Facebook Fraud

Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman, 23, struck in Grand Traverse County hit-and-run has died

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a now-fatal hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. Timothy James Lyon, 47, was arraigned Tuesday for failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a felony, lying to a peace officer and operating a vehicle with license restrictions.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Over 100 stolen items, including guns and trail cameras, seized in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the rightful owners of over 100 pieces of stolen property that were seized in Ellsworth Township. The sheriff's office said deputies, while acting on information given to them by an anonymous citizen,...
MLive

Two injured in Clare County Amish buggy crash

SHERIDAN TWP, MI-- A 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured after a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 27, involving their horse-drawn buggy and a truck in Sheridan Township. Around 8:36 p.m., Clare County central dispatch said they received a call reporting the crash on East Colonville Road near South...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Slushy Roads Lead to Fatal Car Crash in Kalkaska County

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a two-car crash in Excelsior Township after bad road conditions caused him to cross the center line on Tuesday. Around 6:15 a.m., a two-car crash happened on County Road 612 west of Lewis School Road. William Lanning was driving a car eastbound when he lost control on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line. He was hit by Jakob Dunham who was driving a van westbound.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
The Center Square

Five more men to face trial for Whitmer kidnapping plot

(The Center Square) – Five men facing terrorism charges for their alleged role in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face trial. Judge Michael Stepka of the 86th District Court in Traverse City bound over the men. Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville; Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell; and Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac; and William Null, 38, of Shelbyville, will stand trial on charges of providing material support...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

Slushy roads cause fatal, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

EXCELSIOR TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, in Kalkaska County, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 612 in Excelsior Township west of Lewis School Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line, 9&10 News reports. The vehicle was struck by a westbound van.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Kalkaska

KALKAKSA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One man died and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Excelsior Township on Tuesday, according to Kalkaska County Sheriff Pat Whiteford. Sherriff Whiteford reported the crash to have occurred at approximately 6:16 a.m. on County Road 612, west of Lewis School Road. A...
KALKASKA, MI
WILX-TV

Benzie County Sheriff’s rescue owl lying on US 131

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Benzie County Sheriff’s Deputy found an owl injured and lying on the road on US-31 in Beulah. An animal control officer was called to the scene to pick up the owl and bring it to the North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen to be evaluated.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Interlochen Man Dies in Crash at Chums Corner

Michigan State Police say a driver likely suffered a medical emergency when he crashed his car at Chums Corner. Troopers say the 48-year-old Interlochen man crossed the center line and clipped another car. He then appears to have left the road and hit a tree. When they found him, troopers...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Abandoned barge creating concerns in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The barge is back and causing a new wave of concern. UpNorthLive News first told you about the barge that sank in West Grand Traverse Bay two years ago. It was eventually removed, but where it was taken to was not clear. Background: Sunken barge...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy