How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
'1899': 10 Details Audiences Might Have Missed In the Series
1899 came out last month on Netflix, but it's still a discussion topic among its viewers. Following the success of the mind-bending series Dark, creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese went on to create another intelligent series about (spoiler alert!) simulations and, in some way, time travel. Whoever watched...
'The Mean One' Review: The Grinch Stole the Fun From This Horror Flick
The Mean One is the horror-movie reimagining of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, told from the point of view of Cindy Lou Who as an adult. Sounds like a wacky, wonky, fractured fairytale, right? The film starts off with rhyming narration, fitting in with the original, and has a cute little girl with pigtails… witnessing a traumatic horror amidst the sparkling glow of Christmas lights. That seems like the perfect start to a silly horror film. Unfortunately, it’s not.
10 Cozy Winter Films to Watch this Festive Season, From 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' to 'Home Alone'
As the year ends, everyone in the Northern Hemisphere starts to experience a quick transition into winter; it's the perfect time of year to spend indoors, snuggled up, and watching various perfectly suited films for the season. Whether it be the likes of some festive classics such as Home Alone...
'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' Clip Teases an Adventurous Night Out for Nick
Kahmunrah is back and ready to raise his army of the dead in Disney’s animated feature Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. In the upcoming feature, the fan-favorite live-action franchise is taking a fun animated twist as Nick takes his father Larry’s place as the night guard of the Museum of Natural History. To tease all the fun, Disney released a new clip from the animated feature.
Listen to 'Yellowstone's "The Gathering" Track From the Impressive Season 5 Soundtrack [Exclusive]
Ride off into the world of the Dutton family with the music that makes Yellowstone. Collider is excited to share an exclusive track from Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian's Yellowstone Season 5, Vol 1.1 soundtrack, entitled "The Gathering." The ambiance of Yellowstone works, not only because of the stunning cinematography of the series, but because of the score that has been carefully crafted by Tyler and Vivian, which brings life to an already vibrant story. The full soundtrack, which you can pre-save now, will be available on December 9—allowing fans of the series to relive the magic of Taylor Sheridan's series.
What Happens to Wonder Woman Now?
A little over a month into their tenure running DC Films, James Gunn and Peter Safran made their first major moves in the division by canning the long in development Wonder Woman 3, a project written and directed by Patty Jenkins and set to star Gal Gadot. Despite this star teasing the project just a day earlier, Wonder Woman 3, at least in its current incarnation, seems to be dead in the water due to it not fitting Gunn and Safran’s multimedia plans for the DC Universe. While this movie is down for the count, Wonder Woman won’t be missing from the big screen for long, especially since many ambitious projects are in the works based on various DC Comics properties. However, with this project’s demise, it does become understandable to ask…where does this character go next?
The Bonkers Social Satire Behind 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon'
Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise is often regarded by film fans as the pinnacle of everything wrong with the industry today. While there have been many popular franchises that sustained frequent criticism for their declining quality, few have entertained the level of box office success that the Transformers films received. Despite reviews that seemed to get worse with each new installment, Bay did not change his style in the least. There’s a somewhat bitter irony in the fact that Bumblebee, the only live-action film in the franchise not directed by Bay that has been released so far, received both the best reviews and the worst box office sum.
'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale
And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.
What's With the Modern Music Needle Drops in 'Willow'?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Willow. When the Walt Disney Company officially purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the first questions that rose to mind were regarding the future of the Star Wars franchise. Obviously, the galaxy far, far away was going to take precedence in the $4 billion deal, but it now seems like Disney is turning its eyes to some of the other properties in the Lucasfilm archive. Fans have been clamoring about a continuation of the 1988 fantasy adventure Willow for years, and Disney+ has finally begun releasing the sequel series of the same name. Although Warwick Davis returns as the titular character, he’s accompanied by a new batch of youthful faces that play the protagonists of the series.
What Makes 'Psych: The Musical' the Ideal Musical Episode
Not many TV comedies are as hilariously creative as USA’s Psych. With eight seasons and three movies under its belt, there’s no denying that. Back before Psych’s popularity, the series had less freedom; however, Season 7 saw an influx of episodes that fully embraced the weirdness that Psych does best. Ever since the show’s second season, series creator Steve Franks had an idea for his dream episode. Five seasons later, he was finally able to make it.
James Cameron Reveals If He Would Pass 'Avatar' to Another Director
For decades, the Avatar series has been the passion project of James Cameron. He started writing Avatar in 1994, and he’s been hard at work on Avatar’s many sequels since the release of the original film in 2009. In 2022, we’re finally starting to see the breadth of this franchise with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, and with Avatar sequels planned every two years, we’re only beginning to see what Cameron has in store for this universe.
M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' Lands R Rating
Over the last several decades, M. Night Shyamalan has been hitting audiences with some of the best “PG-13” thriller, horror, and action flicks around, but his upcoming Knock at the Cabin will be a little different. Unlike 2015’s The Visit, 2016’s Glass, or his most recent feature, Old, the master of twists’ latest project has received an “R” rating for “Violence and Language.”
'Infinity Pool' Trailer: Mia Goth Guides Alexander Skarsgård on a Bloody Journey
The first trailer for Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool is here, revealing another twisted tale conjured by the son of horror legend David Cronenberg. The movie follows a vacationing couple dragged into a spiral of violence and hedonism. The trailer introduces us to James (Alexander Skarsgård), a one-hit writer struggling to...
New 'The Last of Us’ Poster Sees Joel and Ellie Looking for the Light
Where 2023 is concerned, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a series as highly anticipated as HBO’s The Last of Us. The upcoming series based on the popular Sony video game franchise is hot off a big weekend at CCXP. With just over a month until the adaptation’s premiere, The Last of Us has released another poster giving us a new look at our two main leads Joel and Ellie, played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.
'Avatar' Coming to Broadcast Television for the First Time Ahead of 'The Way of Water's Release
As fans prepare to return to Pandora for the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, ABC is offering a unique opportunity to revisit the original film. Although it has been available for fans to watch through streaming thanks to Disney+, DVD, cable, and other means for years now, the original Avatar will appear on broadcast television for the first time ever through the Disney-owned network. It's set to air on ABC on Sunday, December 11 from 7 p.m. ET/PT, just five days before James Cameron's sequel makes its debut in theaters. It'll also air on Freeform on December 15 and December 18 and on FX on December 26.
Al Pacino Is Back for Revenge in 'Hunters' Season 2 Trailer
In February 2020, Prime Video premiered its conspiracy drama series Hunters starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman. Now, just shy of three years later, the show is coming back with the first trailer released today. Hunters, which follows a team of Nazi hunters in the 1970s, will have all episodes of the second and final season available to stream on January 13.
Jennifer Lawrence's ‘No Hard Feelings’ Swaps Release Date With ‘The Flash’
2023 is fast approaching, which means the new year’s movie schedule is quickly taking shape and ever evolving. Like 2022, 2023 looks to be another crowded year for films. Particularly the summer movie season, which sees five major blockbusters being released in June alone. Because of that, we should expect a lot of release dates to shift as we grow closer to the summer. The first example of this is the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings, as the film has just moved back a week from June 16, 2023 to June 23, 2023. This is in response to The Flash recently moving up a week to No Hard Feelings' original date.
'Monarch' Cancelled After One Season on Fox
The musical drama series Monarch has been cancelled after its first season. Amongst other series, Fox has not renewed the series for a second season, bringing an end to the Roman’s country music dynasty. Despite being Fox’s first wholly-owned scripted series, which it ordered back in May 2021, the...
'Wednesday's Best Character Is a Severed Hand
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Wednesday. The identity of Thing T. Thing, the severed hand which serves as Wednesday's loyal companion and guardian during her days at Nevermore in Netflix's Wednesday, is one of the most puzzling mysteries of the Addams Family lore. With only five unmanicured fingers and a manly palm, one would wonder what impact such an appendage could leave. Yet Thing turns out to be the most fascinating character of the latest entrant in the Addams Family universe as it serves Wednesday Addams during her mission to uncover the identity of the monster that has been haunting the town of Jericho. Not only does it serve as a loyal companion to Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) but also becomes her loyal partner-in-crime throughout her adventures.
