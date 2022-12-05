Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust
Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WSVN-TV
Florida Commission on Ethics finds Broward Sheriff Tony failed to disclose 1993 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more scrutiny about his past. Officials with the Florida Commission on Ethics said it concluded Tony failed to disclose that he’d shot and killed a man when he was a teenager back in 1993 when Gov. Ron DeSantis was considering appointing him to sheriff.
NBC Miami
Pair Get Prison in Miami Fortune-Telling Fraud Scheme That Netted $3M to Lift Curse
A man and woman have been sentenced to prison in connection with a fortune-telling fraud scheme that began in Miami and bilked a victim out of more than $3 million in exchange for lifting a family curse. Michael Paul Guzman, 42, was sentenced to 38 months in prison and Samantha...
cw34.com
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
New penaly trial granted for Peter Avsenew, convicted twice in Wilton Manors double murder
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man who has been convicted and sentenced to die twice in the 2010 slayings of a Wilton Manors couple has been granted a new penalty phase trial.Peter Avsenew, 38, was found guilty last June for the murders of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell, who were found slain in their Broward County home after being beaten and shot.The jury's decision last summer was the second time that Avsenew had been found guilty.In 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to death but that decision was overturned by the Florida Supreme Court, which tossed it based on a technicality...
NBC Miami
Police Investigation Continues at Coral Gables Home After Alleged Threats
A police investigation at a home in Coral Gables continued Wednesday after a man allegedly threatened a law enforcement official's family. A handful of police cars from the Coral Gables Police Department responded to the home on Camp Sano Avenue, near the University of Miami, around 5 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors said.
Man shot and killed execution-style in West Palm Beach, police say
A man was shot and killed execution-style inside a vehicle Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, police said.
BSO employee accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19K
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a veteran employee.The agency said Mickalon Bullard is accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19,000 related to the filing of their tax returns. The investigation into Bullard began in March 2022, after receiving information from an individual who hired Bullard to do her taxes. "The individual noticed a discrepancy on her taxes that showed one refunded amount to be deposited into her account and a second sum to be deposited into an unknown account. Detectives determined that Bullard, without the individual's permission, had split the refund and...
Watch | State argues Salt Life co-founder Michael Hutto, accused killer is a danger to community
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020, appeared in a Palm Beach County court Monday. Prosecutors argued that Hutto is a danger to the community and accused him of stalking witnesses.
Boca Raton YMCA Situation Monday Was Not Criminal
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The situation at the Peter Blum Family YMCA Campus in Boca Raton on Monday was not criminal. BocaNewsNow.com received multiple calls, emails, and texts through our 561-576-NEWS reporting line that a huge police presence Monday morning indicated a serious […]
Click10.com
State attorney general files complaint in Broward to shut down ‘moving scam’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint on Thursday in Broward County to go after a group that investigators reported deceived more than 400 customers who needed moving services. The group of defendants in Broward County civil court includes a list of 10 companies...
NBC Miami
3 Years Later, Family to Honor UPS Driver Killed in Miramar Shootout
Three years after a South Florida UPS driver was highjacked by robbery suspects and killed in the crossfire of a police shootout, his family will gather for a memorial to honor his life. Frank Ordonez was working on Dec. 5, 2019, when there was an armed robbery and shootout at...
NBC Miami
Family Desperate for Answers After Woman's Body Found in Miami Beach Hotel Room
The family of a woman found slain in a Miami Beach hotel room is desperately seeking answers as police continue their investigation. Nelson Tabares, who lives in Colombia, told NBC 6 his mother, Marelbi Ruiz Lara, worked in the area and lived in the hotel room at the Sherry Fronternac Hotel with her partner.
Prosecutors Drop Case Against Boca Raton’s Michael Civitella
Boca Raton Police Spent Seven Months Investigating Alleged Theft Of Golf Clubs. Case Dropped By Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office. FINDERS KEEPERS LOSERS WEEPERS. CASE DISMISSED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The case against Michael Civitella was seemingly questionable from the […]
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
miamitimesonline.com
Mourning another lost teen
Another South Florida family is mourning a young life taken far too soon. “My child will never get to live out his dream,” said an inconsolable Sonya Stevenson, who watched moments of her slain 17-year-old son’s life play out on an LED screen truck during a vigil Friday night.
NBC Miami
Trial Begins for Fort Lauderdale Cop Seen Shoving BLM Protester in Video
The battery trial of a Fort Lauderdale Police officer who was caught on camera shoving a protester during a chaotic 2020 Black Lives Matter protest was underway Wednesday. Officer Steven Pohorence is facing a misdemeanor charge in the May 31, 2020, incident. Cell phone video showed Pohorence shoving the 19-year-old...
cw34.com
Bank branches team up to catch couple using fake license to cash bad check, deputy says
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Good communication between bank branches led to a big bust: two people suspected of trying to use a fake driver's license to steal thousands, and one of them may have done something similar last spring. The manager of a bank west of Boca Raton...
