Pompano Beach, FL

NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Arrest Man in Undercover Medical Fraud Bust

Police arrested a man Wednesday in Miami Lakes for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in Florida, officials said. After receiving a tip from the Department of Health, the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crimes Unit made the bust at My Face and Body Aesthetics medical spa just as the man was about to inject Botox into an undercover detective’s face.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

New penaly trial granted for Peter Avsenew, convicted twice in Wilton Manors double murder

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man who has been convicted and sentenced to die twice in the 2010 slayings of a Wilton Manors couple has been granted a new penalty phase trial.Peter Avsenew, 38, was found guilty last June for the murders of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell, who were found slain in their Broward County home after being beaten and shot.The jury's decision last summer was the second time that Avsenew had been found guilty.In 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to death but that decision was overturned by the Florida Supreme Court, which tossed it based on a technicality...
WILTON MANORS, FL
CBS Miami

BSO employee accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19K

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a veteran employee.The agency said Mickalon Bullard is accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19,000 related to the filing of their tax returns. The investigation into Bullard began in March 2022, after receiving information from an individual who hired Bullard to do her taxes. "The individual noticed a discrepancy on her taxes that showed one refunded amount to be deposited into her account and a second sum to be deposited into an unknown account. Detectives determined that Bullard, without the individual's permission, had split the refund and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton YMCA Situation Monday Was Not Criminal

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The situation at the Peter Blum Family YMCA Campus in Boca Raton on Monday was not criminal. BocaNewsNow.com received multiple calls, emails, and texts through our 561-576-NEWS reporting line that a huge police presence Monday morning indicated a serious […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Prosecutors Drop Case Against Boca Raton’s Michael Civitella

Boca Raton Police Spent Seven Months Investigating Alleged Theft Of Golf Clubs. Case Dropped By Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office. FINDERS KEEPERS LOSERS WEEPERS. CASE DISMISSED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The case against Michael Civitella was seemingly questionable from the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Mourning another lost teen

Another South Florida family is mourning a young life taken far too soon. “My child will never get to live out his dream,” said an inconsolable Sonya Stevenson, who watched moments of her slain 17-year-old son’s life play out on an LED screen truck during a vigil Friday night.
MIAMI, FL

