smellykid
2d ago
Yea thanks voter more Kristi bull, on the bright side she won't finish her term she is guna be president some day, so while she campaign for the next 4 year using the state plane everywhere.
4
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem wants to make sure state council isn’t investing in China
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem wants to make sure that taxpayer money is not supporting Communist China, she said in a news release Thursday. Noem has called for an immediate review of all investments under the control of the South Dakota Investment Council. She wants the investment council to complete the review in seven days.
KELOLAND TV
Noem wants new hire able to deal with ‘hostile’ media
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the ideals Governor Kristi Noem is looking for in her press secretary is a person who can deal with media “that is often hostile to Governor Noem and her policies,” according to a job description posted on KELOLAND.com employment. “The...
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem includes paid family leave in new budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just hours after giving birth, work is usually the last thing on a parent’s mind. But for one Sioux Falls family, lack of paid family leave after the birth of their second child meant the father was back at work the next day.
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem proposes grocery tax cut, paid family leave and more prison funding
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers and citizens alike will see what South Dakota’s budget may look like after Gov. Kristi Noem presents her priorities during the annual budget address. Fresh from a re-election victory where she received 62% of the vote, Noem has said her budget proposal will...
hubcityradio.com
District 3 Legislators Senator Al Novstrup & Representative Carl Perry react to the Governor’s Budget Address
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem deliver her budget address for the remainder of FY2023 & look ahead to FY2024. District 3 members Senator Al Novstrup & Representative Carl Perry offered their thoughts on the speech. Representative Perry talks about how difficult it could be to take care of...
KELOLAND TV
Lawmakers react to Noem’s budget address
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem delivered her 2022 budget address Tuesday. Her plan includes 5% increases for education and state workers. It also includes relief at the grocery store. The address focused on several other items, but two things a lot of people are interested in are...
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is trying to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state’s tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state’s budget. This fall, Noem made the grocery tax repeal a centerpiece of her reelection campaign. She says it would help alleviate the squeeze of inflation on household budgets. Inflation, however, also has lawmakers focused on other budget items, including helping state employees, teachers and government-funded health care workers cope with inflation.
KELOLAND TV
READ: Gov. Noem’s 2022 budget address
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem presents her annual budget address at 1 p.m. CT Tuesday in Pierre. After winning reelection in November, Noem is giving her fifth budget address to state lawmakers. She said the proposal would include proposals for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year and for the 2024 fiscal year.
wnax.com
SD Budget Delivered to Legislators
A number of incoming legislators, including District 18 Representative-elect Julie Auch of Lesterville were in attendance for the Governor’s budget address Tuesday in Pierre. She says there were some items that caught her attention…. Auch says the Governor laid out a good plan to cut the state sales...
dakotanewsnow.com
Food Tax repeal group starts petition process over to rectify Attorney General, Legislative description conflict
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last July, Dakotans for health submitted a request to the Legislative Research Council for a ballot description. Co-founder Rick Weiland says it’s the first step to getting a food tax repeal on the ballot. “You’d actually exempt the state tax collection from food...
mprnews.org
Social Security tax cut splits Minnesota DFLers
A fresh crop of Minnesota DFL lawmakers took to social media Tuesday to push back against their own leaders, insisting that they’d fight to exempt all Social Security income from state taxes once they take office. It was the first sign of tension among a new DFL Senate majority...
KELOLAND TV
Xcel Energy rates: June request turns into bill increase for South Dakotans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For Xcel Energy customers in South Dakota, higher energy bills will start in January. Xcel Energy, also known as Northern States Power Company, filed for the electric rate request with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission on June 30. In that public rate increase notice, Xcel Energy said it was seeking an increase of $44.1 million or 17.9% that would go into effect no earlier than Jan. 1, 2023.
KELOLAND TV
SD regulators take co-op’s grain-buying license
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska business has agreed to surrender its South Dakota grain-buying license. Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota also will pay a $5,000 fine. The decision to accept the settlement Tuesday marked the first time the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission had taken...
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
sdpb.org
Noem calls for Black Hills Forest Plan redo
Gov. Kristi Noem is joining Wyoming’s governor in calling for the Black Hills National Forest to redo a draft of its upcoming forest plan revision. Current draft assessments call for reductions in timber sales. Timber industry advocates said the proposed reductions in timber sales would prove disastrous for the...
KELOLAND TV
SD lawmakers tighten Capitol-usage policies
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Legislature’s leadership group is getting stricter about who can use space on the the third and fourth floors of the South Dakota Capitol. The move comes after an incident involving several state lawmakers who used room 414 on the Friday before House Republicans chose their caucus leaders November 19.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
South Dakota man accused of threatening to kill Governor Kristi Noem, Judge
(Charles Mix County, SD) -- A South Dakota man is accused of threatening to kill Governor Kristi Noem and a judge. Court documents show 28-year-old Jason Shields was indicted November 17th for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Authorities say the indictment is in connection with threats...
newscenter1.tv
Three school districts receive CTE Innovative Equipment Grants from South Dakota’s Department of Education
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Three school districts in the area recently received a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Innovative Equipment Grant from the South Dakota Department of Education. Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS), Belle Fourche, and Meade were three of 17 districts that were awarded a grant. These were...
KELOLAND TV
Dem governor: Caring is key to connecting with rural voters
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that Democrats have a better chance of connecting with rural voters in his home state and elsewhere when they talk about the things people need and the ways they can help them. “When we think about how do we...
Comments / 4