Austin, TX

Website falsely reports active shooter at Bowie High School

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District has disputed reports of an active shooter situation at Bowie High School on Monday.

The reports came from a website which was rated “dubious” and “suspicious” by validity-testing website scam-detector.com . The website validator tool on scam-detector rated the fake website a 1.1 out of 100.

Further, the fake website has contact information listed in Johannesburg, South Africa, and the contact phone number that’s listed on the outlet’s Facebook page is disconnected.

AISD said in a press release that they’d continue monitoring the situation and any other false reports of incidents at Austin schools.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to steer clear of fake websites, including checking design quality, paying attention to contact information, doing a search for reviews and potential scams, and using a fake website checker.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thewestsidegazette.com

White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’

DEFENDER NEWS SERVICE — A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home

AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Local elementary school responds to bomb threat

Last week, Dripping Springs ISD received and responded to a bomb threat at its Sycamore Springs Elementary School campus. The threat, discovered by a student on Wednesday, Nov. 30, had been written on a bathroom stall. Upon discovery, the entire building was evacuated, and first responders performed a thorough sweep of the campus to ensure there was no bomb. Sycamore Springs Middle School shares a connected campus with Sycamore Springs Elementary and was also evacuated.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KXAN

