Mountain Xpress
Asheville City and Buncombe Bounty associations of educators call for call for inclusive, safe schools
Press release from Buncombe County Association of Educators and Asheville City Association of Educators:. The Asheville City and Buncombe County Association of Educators represent public-school staff working in our schools across all buildings in our two school districts. Our school staff affect the lives of thousands of children in our community of every race, color, religion, background, zip code, gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation. Our associations recognize that ALL students hold value and are entitled to safe access to a free public education. Additionally, our districts employ many high-quality educators who are members of the LGBTQ community and are equally valued as members of our school community. All persons in our school community should be provided a safe learning and working environment free from discrimination or harrasment.
Mountain Xpress
Community groups discuss city advocacy
At the national level, Washington lawmakers get a regular earful from lobbyists representing massive business concerns: Big Tech, Big Oil, Big Pharma. At the Asheville level, according to Council member Sandra Kilgore, one major source of influence is Big Bike. “My concern is the relationship between the city of Asheville...
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: City to present updates on preservation of African American communities
The public will be able to provide input on two conditional zoning matters, as well as a presentation regarding architectural preservation efforts in historically Black neighborhoods, at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. The meeting will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe lags on goals for resident well-being
Buncombe County is falling short when it comes to resident well-being. A quarterly update on the county’s strategic plan, shared with the Board of Commissioners during a Dec. 5 briefing, showed that three of the plan’s four primary goals in that area are not on track with county targets.
Mountain Xpress
Small But Mighty: Specialty shops abound in Brevard
The Transylvania County seat of Brevard, famed for its unusual rodents, is also host to a thriving community of family-owned busi- nesses. Xpress visited the town to learn more about its unique vibe and specialty shop offerings. arts. -by Justin McGuire. The Vance Birthplace reimages "A Christmas Carol" through the...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Stay sharp at Asheville Crafted Edge
Asheville Crafted Edge, a new shop specializing in kitchen cutlery, was born from owner Samuel Garner’s two passions: knives and cooking. “I’ve always been into quality knives, collecting different steels and appreciating the quality of builds,” says Garner. “I also studied abroad in Russia and traveled all across Asia, gaining an appreciation for different cuisines. It soon became apparent that these two passions merge quite well together.”
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Judi Maisel on her life in the wig industry
Throughout her life, Weaverville business owner Judi Maisel says she was the black sheep of her family. “I traveled the world. I worked and did whatever I had to do,” she explains. Raised in England, Maisel graduated from the Lady Eleanor Holles School for young ladies in 1958.
Mountain Xpress
New compilation features garage rock bands from 1960s Asheville
The garage rock movement of the mid-1960s yielded a bumper crop of rock ‘n’ roll bands. Inspired by British Invasion groups like The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Yardbirds, The Kinks, The Who and The Animals, teenagers across the U.S. picked up electric guitars, basses, drums and combo organs, forming bands of their own. And a surprising number of them found record labels willing to record and release their music.
Mountain Xpress
Nov. 2 Planning and Zoning
Asheville’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the following projects at its Nov. 2 meeting:. Stoneyard Mixed-Use Building (175 Lyman St., 28801) Charlotte-based 2 Riverside LLC requested a conditional rezoning on 2.3 acres at 175 Lyman Street, changing the property from River Arts District – River to Mixed-Use Expansion. A new building to go on the site would contain 263 residential units, 3,933 square feet of retail space and a parking deck. The commission voted 4-1 to approve the project, with only Kelsey Simmons opposed.
Mountain Xpress
Chamber addresses water quality, development
On heels of a 2021 study that showed the power of the French Broad River as an economic driver, the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce convened a panel to discuss the importance of keeping that engine clean. The Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Policy On Tap event was held Nov. 17 at White Labs Kitchen & Tap.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville sees 13.1% drop in home sales in 2022; decline less than national average
The housing market is entering the traditionally quieter winter season, but recent indicators suggest that the market has already been slowing in the last few months. New listings, pending sales, and prices are all on the decline, signs of rapid cooling after a two-year frenzy in the market. One of...
Mountain Xpress
APD encourages traffic safety after fourth pedestrian fatality of 2022
APD Patrol Officers continue their investigation into the death of a pedestrian that occurred earlier last month. A 2014 Ford van was traveling north on Hendersonville Road near the intersection of Sweeten Creek Road at 6:18 p.m. on November 11. A pedestrian, Stacie Rice Ramsey (06/23/1973), walked into the roadway to cross the intersection. The vehicle which had the right of way, struck her as she entered the lane of travel. Ramsey was transported to Mission Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Dec, 1; next of kin has been notified.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office looking for fraud suspects in Candler area
Fraud Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are seeking any information on the individuals or truck pictured below. The individuals and vehicle were seen in the Candler, NC area between November 21, 2022, and November 23, 2022. Detectives are attempting to locate the individuals in reference to a fraud investigation involving Identity Theft, and Larceny of an item over $10,000. This vehicle is believed to be in the Greenville, South Carolina area.
