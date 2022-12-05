Read full article on original website
NHL
LA Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario) Maple Leafs: 16 - 5 - 6 (38 pts) Kings: 14 - 10 - 4 (32 pts) Kings Notes:. Phillip Danault is set to appear in his 500th NHL game, becoming...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators at American Airlines Center. Game 27: Dallas Stars (14-7-5, 33 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-14-1, 21 points) When: Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT (1930) Where: American Airlines Center- Dallas, TX. TV: Bally...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (15-7-3) at Capitals (12-12-4) | 4 p.m.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Kraken are in the other Washington to renew their acquaintance with a team they saw just eight days ago in the Washington Capitals. It was on Dec. 1 that Seattle dug out of a two-goal deficit with three straight goals to beat the Caps 3-2 in overtime. Having played so recently, the Kraken will be able to rely on some familiarity with the team on the other side of the ice but know the matchup will be another tough test.
NHL
Canadiens score twice in seven seconds, defeat Kraken
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal, but the Montreal Canadiens scored twice in seven seconds in the second period in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored in the first...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 9
* A two-goal lead may not be the worst thing in hockey, but it certainly isn't the safest. A team has erased a multi-goal deficit to at least tie the score on all but two game days through the past three weeks, with the Predators and Senators becoming the latest to do so.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
Wrapping up a five-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-12-5) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (11-12-4) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Ducks
The San Jose Sharks are in Anaheim for a quick one-game road trip to take on the Ducks. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Goaltender Eetu Makiniemi saw action in the third period on Wednesday, marking his NHL debut. Jonah...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Eichel to miss second straight game for Golden Knights
Buchnevich, Krug injured for Blues; Toews day to day for Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vegas Golden Knights. Jack Eichel will miss his second straight game for the Golden Knights when they host...
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein recaps the week that was taking you behind the scenes of the New Jersey Devils. It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
NHL
BLOG: Absences Forcing Line Shuffle in New Jersey
Unforeseen circumstances mean Blackhawks need to get creative for Devils matchup. Circumstances keeping key players out in Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils necessitate Blackhawks adjustments to their lines. Toews Misses Morning Skate. Jonathan Toews did not practice during the team's morning skate at the Prudential Center. Head coach...
NHL
2023 NHL Draft Diary: Brayden Yager
Forward enjoyed bonding with teammates during road trip, building chemistry with Firkus. Brayden Yager of Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League will file a monthly draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. The 17-year-old right-shot center (5-foot-10, 166 pounds), who received an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list presented by BioSteel, has 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 28 games this season. Yager was named Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year after he had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Marner can push point streak to 21 for Maple Leafs
Stamkos closing in on 500 goals for Lightning; Hronek of Red Wings can match Coffey in record book. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Thursday. Maple Leafs,...
NHL
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
NHL
Marner extends point streak to 20 in Maple Leafs win against Stars
Murray makes 44 saves in first shutout for Toronto; Robertson run ends at 18 games for Dallas. Matt Murray posted a 44-save shutout, Mitchell Marner extended his point-streak to 20 games, helping Maple Leafs earn a 4-0 win over the Stars. 04:56 •. Mitchell Marner extended his Toronto Maple Leafs...
NHL
Connor, Scheifele help Jets top Panthers in Maurice's return to Winnipeg
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each scored twice for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. It was Panthers coach Paul Maurice's first game back in Winnipeg since he resigned as Jets coach on Dec. 17, 2021. Maurice was 315-223-62 in 600 games over nine seasons. He and former Winnipeg assistant Jamie Kompon, now an assistant with Florida, received a standing ovation during a video tribute in the first period.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Going for a regular season sweep of the Preds
Tampa Bay and Nashville wrap up their season series on Thursday at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Predators on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild
The Oilers wrap up their four-game home stand with the first of back-to-back games against the Minnesota Wild. The Edmonton Oilers play back-to-back games against the Minnesota Wild, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the...
NHL
WHAT A 'WILD' ONE!
Make it three-and-oh in the Reverse Retros. And it came with plenty of drama and excitement. The old saying 'it's not the start that matters, but how well you finish' rang true Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as the Flames fell behind 2-0 early against the Wild but rallied for a thrilling 5-3 victory.
NHL
Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers win against Red Wings
Forward extends point streak to four, Bobrovsky makes 19 saves for Florida. Matthew Tkachuk, Eetu Luostarinen, and Chris Tierney contributed to the 5 goals by the Panthers, leading to a 5-1 win over the Red Wings. 05:00 •. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist for the Florida Panthers...
