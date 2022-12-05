Read full article on original website
Dennis Wayne Simpson
Dennis Wayne Simpson was born on October 3, 1941, in Shamrock, Texas, to Claude McVoy and Jewell May Hawkins Simpson. He graduated from Sam Norwood High School and faithfully attended class reunions for decades. At West Texas State university, he met Betty Sue Williams. She won his heart with homemade gravy and they spent the next 59 years building a life together. Dennis entered the Army in 1966 and, after officer candidate school, they were off to Bad Nauheim, Germany, where their son Shannon was born. After his military service ended, Dennis and Sue spent a few years in Amarillo where their daughter Crystal was born. In 1971, the family moved to Brownwood, where God has blessed them with an incredible community for 50 years. Dennis started his sales career as a Conoco Oil distributor. After 5 years running the local distributorship, he became the first outside sales rep for Firestone Tires, and set up the territory here. After a short time there, he bought into a small business that would mark the rest of his career, Brownwood Business Forms. The whole family would take part in this business over the years and Dennis thrived as he built long term relationships with customers all over central Texas. One thing he was very proud of was his involvement in Masonry. He became a Master Mason in Tascosa Lodge No. 1375 in 1970. He served many positions over the years, including Master of Brownwood Lodge No. 279, District Deputy Grand Master and received multiple awards. He received his 50 year service award in 2020. Dennis changed jobs a few times in Brownwood, and the family changed houses, but one constant has been Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. Dennis helped shape this church family and it has shaped him. He enjoyed serving in many areas over the years, from driving the bus to teaching Sunday school. He was ordained as a Deacon in 1980, and served in many areas of that ministry. He enjoyed every moment of counting the offering, hospital visitation, making coffee in the Connection Cafe, and greeting. The friends he made at Coggin became family and when he wasn’t with them at church, he was somewhere with one of them hunting, fishing or playing dominoes. The bonds he formed here in the body of Christ will never be broken. He will miss a few business meetings and a few games of 42, but he is waiting for the reunion when we all see Jesus together. Dennis went to be with Jesus on December 5, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue; 2 children, Shannon Simpson and his wife Jennifer, and Crystal Rogers and her husband David; 3 grandchildren, Kristian Baker and her husband Connor, Slate Simpson and Wilson Rogers; and 2 great-grandchildren Lincoln and Conley Baker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coggin Avenue Baptist Church and Good Samaritan.
Jan Case Mattox
Joyce Marie Schumann
Ira James Banks
Dr. Robert Fourment
The Greatest Generation lost another member with the passing of Dr. Arthur Fourment. Born to Belle and Arthur Fourment, Sr. in Canfield, Ohio, the family moved to Wayne, Michigan, where Art received his education, ultimately enrolling in Henry Ford Engineering College, where he planned to study engineering. The Second World War interrupted those plans and he, like most of the young people at that time, joined the service. He chose to enter the Air Force in 1942 and become a pilot. His four years began with flight school in Mission, Texas where he met his wife-to-be, Geraldine (Jerry) Gebhardt. His time in the service allowed him to fly several different airplanes and finally the converted B24, in which he flew some seventy-five missions from India to China over the Himalayas, delivering fuel to the bombers raiding Japan, receiving the Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross.
Harold L. Thomas, 92, of Bangs
Dance Moms’ Abby Lee coming to Brownwood Dec. 14
Abby Lee from DANCE MOMS is coming to Brownwood, Texas on her HOLIDAY TOUR!!! She’s stopping at FEAT STUDIOS for an Ask Abby Q&A! Don’t Miss this Amazing Opportunity!. Have you ever wondered what she’s like in person? Want to know what it was like to film a reality TV Show? What’s real and what’s not? Well, this is your opportunity.
Two Killed in Coleman County Crash
A man from Sweetwater and a man from Rising Star were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Coleman County early Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The wreck was at 4:14 am 1.1 miles east of Talpa on U.S. Highway 67. According to the report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck involved a 2020 International truck-tractor towing a 2020 Hyundai semi-trailer and a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck and trailer, driven by Alexander Leroy Hill, 31 of Copperas Cove, Texas, was traveling toward the East on Highway 67. He was uninjured.
Hendrick Health working to come to agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield
Hendrick Health provided the following information this week regarding ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield:. As part of the normal course of business between a healthcare provider and insurance company, Hendrick Health has been working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) in good faith to negotiate a new contract for Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South services in Abilene, and Hendrick Clinic and Hendrick Anesthesia Network providers in Abilene and Brownwood. We are making progress in our discussions, but have not yet reached an agreement. We are hopeful that the parties reach an updated agreement appropriate for both BCBSTX and Hendrick that reflects the high-quality care Hendrick delivers before the contract is scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
Dec. 12 is the final day to sign up for Toys for Kids
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, a total of 954 children and 354 families have signed up for Brown County Toys for Kids, as registration concludes Monday, Dec. 12. During the reminder of the registration period, hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Grand Starz, located at 2323 Belle Plain St. in Brownwood. Distribution Day is Saturday, Dec. 17.
Lions open Brady tournament with pair of wins
BRADY – The Brownwood Lions pushed their win streak to four games with two wins to kick off Brady tournament action Thursday morning. In the first of five weekend outings, the Lions started with a 71-50 victory over Llano. Brownwood trailed 14-10 after one quarter but grabbed a 32-26...
Assault arrests made after investigation into summer shooting concludes
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Brown County Communications received a 911 call from a man claiming to have been shot. The male victim stated that he was running from Main Blvd. toward Belle Plain and needed help. First responders were dispatched and proceeded to the area.
Hawley, Cisco, and Albany remain in the Harris Ratings Top 10
The 11-man high school football playoffs are headed to state semifinals, and three Big Country teams are mentioned in the Harris Ratings Top 10 this week. Hawley and Cisco are in the Class 2A Division I ratings. Hawley moves up a spot after beating Cisco in the regional final to number two. The Bearcats take on number three Crawford on Thursday night for a berth in the state championship game on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Mineral Wells. Cisco stays put at number seven even after the loss to the Bearcats.
Two Drug Arrests Made Monday Morning in Coleman
On Monday morning, December 5, 2022, the Coleman Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence located at 202 5th Avenue, in Coleman, Texas. The Coleman Police Department was assisted by Coleman Animal Control, Santa Anna Police Department, and Special Agents with the Abilene Texas Department of Public Safety.
Two-vehicle accident in Coleman County results in two deaths
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday morning that two people perished in a two-vehicle accident just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 on U.S. Highway 67 one mile east of Talpa. Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, and Ethan Mark Harris, 19, of Rising Star, were pronounced dead...
HPU’s speech and debate team competes in first tournament of 2022-2023 season
Howard Payne University’s speech and debate team, Student Speaker Bureau, competed at its first tournament of the 2022-2023 season in October. Junior Landon Chenault (shown in photo), social science jurisprudence and Guy D. Newman Honors Academy major from Denton, won the varsity division of individual International Public Debate Association (IPDA) debate. The HPU team was one of 28 universities from 11 different states competing at the Union University Debate Tournament.
CR 146 to close temporarily next week for bridge removal
BROWN COUNTY – On or about Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will temporarily close CR 146 to through traffic in order to reconstruct the bridge at Mud Creek. Construction is expected to last approximately 5 months. Traffic will be detoured from CR 146 (Brown...
Vehicle strikes deputy’s patrol unit, no injuries
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page Monday:. In the early hours of Saturday morning, December 3, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was assisting DPS with a commercial motor vehicle rollover on Hwy 67/84, near Bangs Hill. This was when a vehicle struck one of the deputy’s patrol units.
