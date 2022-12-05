Read full article on original website
Neb. foundation gets $6M in ARPA funds for crime prevention
OMAHA — The nonprofit Simple Foundation of Omaha has been awarded a $6 million American Rescue Plan Act grant for crime prevention and related internships, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday. The funds come from the $335 million Economic Recovery Act passed earlier this year by the...
WOWT
Online food lovers group in Omaha raising thousands of dollars for local food bank
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Federal COVID assistance for the Food Bank of the Heartland is depleted and no longer available. But the Omaha Food Lovers Facebook page hopes to help. It’s a group of nearly 90,000 members. “We didn’t think it could get worse than what we saw during...
1011now.com
10/11 investigates changes NDCS has made to reduce the number of inmates walking away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Almost 30 times so far this year the Nebraska Department of Corrections has alerted the community that they’re looking for a missing inmate. It’s an issue the state’s corrections watchdog highlighted in a report earlier this year. Those inmates walk away from either...
WOWT
Omaha homeless shelter opens very own medical clinic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many of her neighbors at the Stephen Center, Marcia Butler uses her walker to get around. The Stephen Center is a shelter for individuals to overcome homelessness and addiction. Butler’s options for getting the medical care she needed were to walk outside in the cold...
Why Omaha is getting more dense and how neighbors fight back
City leaders believe as the city grows the solution is to build up on the land the city does have, but neighbors don't always want new development.
Fairfield Sun Times
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads
The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
WOWT
OPS meetings to help inform families about planned bus changes
He told 6 News he turned Scott in because we wanted to protect and serve, but he also said he feels he's entitled to a reward.
Omaha residents continue to say 'not in my backyard' to new developments
As the city grows, so do complaints, with many Omaha residents telling the city they don’t want a new apartment building in their backyard.
WOWT
Omaha mayor: Anticipated MUD rate hike not related to streetcar construction plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-area natural gas and water rates are going up, but the mayor’s office says it’s not because of the streetcar. According to a news release from Mayor Jean Stothert’s office, officials from the Metropolitan Utility District told Omaha City Council members on Tuesday that the rate hikes were needed “to pay for moving its water and gas lines along the streetcar route during construction.”
WIBW
Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
doniphanherald.com
Wrapped in goodness, Nebraska Diaper Bank offers essential service for area parents
Working as the executive director of the Nebraska Diaper Bank is a personal mission for Tegan Reed. At one point, Reed and her husband had four children under age 7, so they learned first-hand how expensive it is to buy diapers. Lots of diapers. “I had an understanding of how...
WOWT
Bellevue’s Holiday Heroes provides Christmas to more than 100 kids
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everybody cares. That’s what Bellevue Police Department Sergeant Corey Brown learned this year at the Holiday Heroes event. “Everybody cares,” Brown explained. “As we were shopping with a family of two kids, we had a lady walk up to us and ask to give each of the kids $20 for their Christmas presents. She’s not part of the program and she handed each of those kids $20. And when they were done, she goes ok, I’m on to hand out money to more kids.”
WOWT
OPS working to address safety concerns in Omaha schools
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is working to help students who have made big mistakes — like bringing a gun to school — find their way back to a better path forward. Opinions vary greatly on how to achieve safety in our schools. OPS has dealt...
WOWT
MUD planning water, natural gas rate hikes in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The tug of war over streetcars between the City of Omaha and Metropolitan Utilities District is now into its second day. The dispute is over who pays to replace what’s underground. It started at the Omaha City Council meeting Tuesday and carried over to the boardroom Wednesday morning.
Council Bluffs man sentenced for placing explosive devices at Omaha home
A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for placing more than a dozen homemade explosive devices around a detached garage and vehicle in Omaha.
KETV.com
Omaha dog breeder warns potential buyers of recent scams
A dog breeder in Omaha is warning families to watch out for red flags this holiday when it comes to buying a pet off the internet. The owner of Midwest Puppy tells KETV there were over a dozen people impacted by a recent scam that involved their legitimate business address. It all started with the calls.
KETV.com
Omaha City Council to pass housing affordability action plan
From giving builders incentives to creating more 'middle' options. The Omaha City Council will vote on an action plan Tuesday, something the state requires. It aims to cut through decades worth of red tape. City Council President Pete Festersen says Omaha's working to tackle the housing crisis. "There's a number...
1011now.com
Nebraska Legal Action Fund created to fight defamation for Nebraskans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new legal action fund in Lincoln is raising dollars to fight defamation. Lincoln state lawmaker Adam Morfeld is leading the charge, in what’s called a movement to stop the spread of misinformation. Morfeld said it’s aimed at being a resource to fight extremism against...
