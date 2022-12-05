OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everybody cares. That’s what Bellevue Police Department Sergeant Corey Brown learned this year at the Holiday Heroes event. “Everybody cares,” Brown explained. “As we were shopping with a family of two kids, we had a lady walk up to us and ask to give each of the kids $20 for their Christmas presents. She’s not part of the program and she handed each of those kids $20. And when they were done, she goes ok, I’m on to hand out money to more kids.”

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO