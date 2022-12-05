ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Panhandle Post

Neb. foundation gets $6M in ARPA funds for crime prevention

OMAHA — The nonprofit Simple Foundation of Omaha has been awarded a $6 million American Rescue Plan Act grant for crime prevention and related internships, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday. The funds come from the $335 million Economic Recovery Act passed earlier this year by the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha homeless shelter opens very own medical clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many of her neighbors at the Stephen Center, Marcia Butler uses her walker to get around. The Stephen Center is a shelter for individuals to overcome homelessness and addiction. Butler’s options for getting the medical care she needed were to walk outside in the cold...
OMAHA, NE
Fairfield Sun Times

Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads

The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

OPS meetings to help inform families about planned bus changes

A 6 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday, December 8th, 2022. An icy mix may impact the morning drive, changing to rain in the afternoon. He told 6 News he turned Scott in because we wanted to protect and serve, but he also said he feels he’s entitled to a reward.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha mayor: Anticipated MUD rate hike not related to streetcar construction plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-area natural gas and water rates are going up, but the mayor’s office says it’s not because of the streetcar. According to a news release from Mayor Jean Stothert’s office, officials from the Metropolitan Utility District told Omaha City Council members on Tuesday that the rate hikes were needed “to pay for moving its water and gas lines along the streetcar route during construction.”
OMAHA, NE
WIBW

Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested

Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue’s Holiday Heroes provides Christmas to more than 100 kids

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everybody cares. That’s what Bellevue Police Department Sergeant Corey Brown learned this year at the Holiday Heroes event. “Everybody cares,” Brown explained. “As we were shopping with a family of two kids, we had a lady walk up to us and ask to give each of the kids $20 for their Christmas presents. She’s not part of the program and she handed each of those kids $20. And when they were done, she goes ok, I’m on to hand out money to more kids.”
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

OPS working to address safety concerns in Omaha schools

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is working to help students who have made big mistakes — like bringing a gun to school — find their way back to a better path forward. Opinions vary greatly on how to achieve safety in our schools. OPS has dealt...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

MUD planning water, natural gas rate hikes in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The tug of war over streetcars between the City of Omaha and Metropolitan Utilities District is now into its second day. The dispute is over who pays to replace what’s underground. It started at the Omaha City Council meeting Tuesday and carried over to the boardroom Wednesday morning.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha dog breeder warns potential buyers of recent scams

A dog breeder in Omaha is warning families to watch out for red flags this holiday when it comes to buying a pet off the internet. The owner of Midwest Puppy tells KETV there were over a dozen people impacted by a recent scam that involved their legitimate business address. It all started with the calls.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha City Council to pass housing affordability action plan

From giving builders incentives to creating more 'middle' options. The Omaha City Council will vote on an action plan Tuesday, something the state requires. It aims to cut through decades worth of red tape. City Council President Pete Festersen says Omaha's working to tackle the housing crisis. "There's a number...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Legal Action Fund created to fight defamation for Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new legal action fund in Lincoln is raising dollars to fight defamation. Lincoln state lawmaker Adam Morfeld is leading the charge, in what’s called a movement to stop the spread of misinformation. Morfeld said it’s aimed at being a resource to fight extremism against...
LINCOLN, NE

