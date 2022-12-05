ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver dies after crashing into power pole in NE Portland, police say

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say that a person died after a single-car crash in the Sabin Neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to the crash at NE Prescott Street and NE 12th Avenue around 12:20 p.m. when they found that a car had crashed into a power pole. The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was dead at the scene, according to police.

NE Prescott Street will be closed from NE 10th Avenue to NE 14th Avenue while the Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team investigates.

Anyone with information about the incident that has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov (attention Traffic Investigations Unit), and reference case number 22-322946, or call (503)823-2103.

