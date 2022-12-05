Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wclo.com
Milton woman accused of running drug house waives preliminary hearing
The case against a 49-year-old Milton woman accused of running a drug house appears to be headed towards trial. Christine Kettle is one of the five people who were arrested last month when the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a search warrant on a home in Milton.
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
wclo.com
Beloit drug suspect held on $15,000 cash bond
The 55-year-old Beloit man who was arrested last week on drug charges when authorities executed a search warrant on his West Grand Avenue home, makes his initial appearance in Rock County Court. Prosecutor David Olson argued for cash bail for Scott Clemons on a dozen charges including manufacture or delivery...
police1.com
Wis. deputy undergoes facial reconstruction, 46 surgeries after drunk driver strikes him
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — A Wisconsin deputy, who was nearly killed by a drunk driver in 2021, recently detailed his harrowing story of survival. Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy Wayne Blanchard was hit by a drunk driver who was fleeing from police last summer. Blanchard was standing on the side of the road, preparing to deploy stop sticks that would hopefully put an end to the pursuit when he was struck by the vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Southern Wisconsin SWAT raid leads to two arrests, several drug charges
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in southern Wisconsin served a narcotics search warrant. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports during the morning hours of November 30, members from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on the 900 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit.
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver’s restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy. Janesville Police said the suspect stole two Macbook computers on Monday evening after displaying a black handgun in the […]
Court docs lay out web of drug trafficking investigations, ties to Anisa Scott’s murder that led to Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Recently filed court documents have shined new light on a web of drug trafficking investigations — including ties to the murder of Anisa Scott — that led up to the shooting of Quadren Wilson earlier this year while he was being taken into custody. Details about the investigations leading up to the arrest of 38-year-old Wilson were...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
x1071.com
Platteville Man Arrested For OWI Plus Other Charges
A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges Sunday. According to Darlington Police, 21 year old Elmer Artica-Avila,of Platteville, was arrested at around 1:00 PM for operating while intoxicated following a traffic complaint on Galena Street. Artica-Avila was also arrested for 3 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Artica-Avila was also issued citations for operating without a valid license, operating left of center, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Artica-Avila was booked into the Lafayette County Jail and remains jailed pending future court proceedings.
Police dogs trained to find hidden cell phones in Winnebago County Jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jails across the country are in a constant battle to keep contraband out of the hands of inmates. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department has some four-legged friends helping out. The department has two dogs, both specifically trained to sniff out any electronics. “They have the ability to differentiate one smell to […]
wclo.com
Beloit man found dead after traffic crash
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 73-year-old Beloit man. The sheriff’s office reports a deputy responded to State Highway 78 south of Blanchardville at the Pecatonica River a little before 4:00 p.m.. Wednesday for a report of a possible hit-and-run crash. When the deputy arrived on scene, a vehicle was found submerged in the river nearby. The driver, Eugene Dinger was found dead inside. Officials determined Dinger was driving north on Highway 78 when his car crossed over the southbound lane of the road, hit the guardrail, went airborne and landed in the river.
nbc15.com
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
x1071.com
Teen Arrested For Violating Absolute Sobriety
Darlington Police arrested 18 year old Alex Gilbertson of Argyle on Saturday on County Shop Road in Darlington for violating the absolute sobriety law. Gilbertson was also cited for possessing a false ID. His passengers, 20 year old Bradley Penniston of Monticello, and 18 year old Braden Penniston of Argyle, were also cited for underage alcohol consumption.
Scammer impersonating Winnebago County police, officials warn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday, alerting the public that they may receive calls from a scammer impersonating an officer and claiming the victim has a warrant out for their arrest. According to police, several residents have received calls from someone identifying themselves as “Sgt. Johnson” of the […]
Man charged in 2019 Columbia Co. murder sentenced to life in prison
PORTAGE, Wis. — A man charged with killing a Columbia County man inside his home more than three years ago was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. Jason Kijewski, 45, will be eligible for extended supervision after 30 years, consecutive to any other sentences he is currently serving. Kijewski plead guilty last week to a single charge of first-degree...
Deputy has face reconstructed after drunk driver hits him
A Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy, nearly killed by a drunk driver more than a year ago, opens up about his miraculous recovery and how deep the physical and mental wounds run.
nbc15.com
Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford
Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
Wisconsin woman sentenced to life for killing grandmother, setting home on fire
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for killing her grandmother and setting her home on fire in 2021. According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of June 11, 2021, Fort Atkinson Police and Fire responded to a home on Foster Street to a report of a house fire. At the scene, a neighbor reportedly told Fort Atkinson Police Officer Ryan Walters that a "heavyset female and young child left prior to the fire."
wclo.com
Police report armed robbery at Best Buy
Local law enforcement is looking for a man accused of robbing the Best Buy in Janesville at gunpoint. Police say, shortly after 5:00 p.m. Monday, the suspect asked an employee at the store on Deerfield Drive for two laptops. Officers say when the employee returned, the man wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hoodie displayed a black handgun and walked out the door with the laptops. The suspect was seen leaving in a red Jeep Wrangler headed west on Highway 14 toward the Interstate. No one was reported hurt.
