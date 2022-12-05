ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit drug suspect held on $15,000 cash bond

The 55-year-old Beloit man who was arrested last week on drug charges when authorities executed a search warrant on his West Grand Avenue home, makes his initial appearance in Rock County Court. Prosecutor David Olson argued for cash bail for Scott Clemons on a dozen charges including manufacture or delivery...
BELOIT, WI
Wis. deputy undergoes facial reconstruction, 46 surgeries after drunk driver strikes him

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — A Wisconsin deputy, who was nearly killed by a drunk driver in 2021, recently detailed his harrowing story of survival. Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy Wayne Blanchard was hit by a drunk driver who was fleeing from police last summer. Blanchard was standing on the side of the road, preparing to deploy stop sticks that would hopefully put an end to the pursuit when he was struck by the vehicle.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Southern Wisconsin SWAT raid leads to two arrests, several drug charges

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in southern Wisconsin served a narcotics search warrant. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports during the morning hours of November 30, members from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on the 900 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit.
BELOIT, WI
Court docs lay out web of drug trafficking investigations, ties to Anisa Scott’s murder that led to Quadren Wilson shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Recently filed court documents have shined new light on a web of drug trafficking investigations — including ties to the murder of Anisa Scott — that led up to the shooting of Quadren Wilson earlier this year while he was being taken into custody. Details about the investigations leading up to the arrest of 38-year-old Wilson were...
DANE COUNTY, WI
MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
MADISON, WI
Platteville Man Arrested For OWI Plus Other Charges

A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges Sunday. According to Darlington Police, 21 year old Elmer Artica-Avila,of Platteville, was arrested at around 1:00 PM for operating while intoxicated following a traffic complaint on Galena Street. Artica-Avila was also arrested for 3 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Artica-Avila was also issued citations for operating without a valid license, operating left of center, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Artica-Avila was booked into the Lafayette County Jail and remains jailed pending future court proceedings.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Beloit man found dead after traffic crash

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 73-year-old Beloit man. The sheriff’s office reports a deputy responded to State Highway 78 south of Blanchardville at the Pecatonica River a little before 4:00 p.m.. Wednesday for a report of a possible hit-and-run crash. When the deputy arrived on scene, a vehicle was found submerged in the river nearby. The driver, Eugene Dinger was found dead inside. Officials determined Dinger was driving north on Highway 78 when his car crossed over the southbound lane of the road, hit the guardrail, went airborne and landed in the river.
BELOIT, WI
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Teen Arrested For Violating Absolute Sobriety

Darlington Police arrested 18 year old Alex Gilbertson of Argyle on Saturday on County Shop Road in Darlington for violating the absolute sobriety law. Gilbertson was also cited for possessing a false ID. His passengers, 20 year old Bradley Penniston of Monticello, and 18 year old Braden Penniston of Argyle, were also cited for underage alcohol consumption.
DARLINGTON, WI
Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford

Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
ROCKFORD, IL
Wisconsin woman sentenced to life for killing grandmother, setting home on fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for killing her grandmother and setting her home on fire in 2021. According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of June 11, 2021, Fort Atkinson Police and Fire responded to a home on Foster Street to a report of a house fire. At the scene, a neighbor reportedly told Fort Atkinson Police Officer Ryan Walters that a "heavyset female and young child left prior to the fire."
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Police report armed robbery at Best Buy

Local law enforcement is looking for a man accused of robbing the Best Buy in Janesville at gunpoint. Police say, shortly after 5:00 p.m. Monday, the suspect asked an employee at the store on Deerfield Drive for two laptops. Officers say when the employee returned, the man wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hoodie displayed a black handgun and walked out the door with the laptops. The suspect was seen leaving in a red Jeep Wrangler headed west on Highway 14 toward the Interstate. No one was reported hurt.
JANESVILLE, WI

