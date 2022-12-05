The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 73-year-old Beloit man. The sheriff’s office reports a deputy responded to State Highway 78 south of Blanchardville at the Pecatonica River a little before 4:00 p.m.. Wednesday for a report of a possible hit-and-run crash. When the deputy arrived on scene, a vehicle was found submerged in the river nearby. The driver, Eugene Dinger was found dead inside. Officials determined Dinger was driving north on Highway 78 when his car crossed over the southbound lane of the road, hit the guardrail, went airborne and landed in the river.

BELOIT, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO