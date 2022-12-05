ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BRIEF-Di Corporation Wins Order Worth 2.1 Billion Won

* DI CORPORATION: WINS ORDER WORTH 2.1 BILLION WON Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim)
BRIEF-Parkland Sees 2023 Capital Expenditures Of $500 Million To $550 Million

* SEES 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION. * SEES 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE1 OF $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION. * EXPECTS $2 BILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITHOUT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
BRIEF-Grubhub, Kiwibot Partner For Robot Delivery On College Campuses

* GRUBHUB AND KIWIBOT PARTNER FOR ROBOT DELIVERY ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Ahold to cut 300 jobs at Dutch online retailer Bol.com -FD newspaper

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize is planning to cut around 300 jobs at its online subsidiary Bol.com, Dutch newspaper FD reported on Thursday. The move would reduce the headcount at Bol.com by 10% and is part of a plan to cut costs at the largest online retailer in the Netherlands by around 225 million euros ($237.15 million), the paper said citing an internal company presentation.
88 Energy (ASX:88E) executes Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well

88 Energy (ASX:88E) has executed a Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well drilling operations. 88E will be using Nordic-Calista LLC’s (Nordic) Rig-2 for the drilling operations. As per the company, Hickory-1’s planning and permitting activities are on track, and the company has scheduled spud for late February/early March 2023...
The Associated Press

Connectly App Recovers Abandoned Shopify Carts & Generates 5X Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- WhatsApp marketing platform Connectly has created an AI-powered app to help Shopify store owners recover and generate up to 5X revenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006032/en/ Connectly.ai in action (Graphic: Business Wire)
4 ASX rare earth stocks with double- and triple-digit returns in the last year

Arafura Resources received approval to mine, construct, and operate the Nolans Project. Lanthanein Resources confirmed the discovery of new iron stones at the Lyons Project. American Rare Earth completed 75% of the drilling program in the Halleck Creek Project. Rare earth minerals are an abundant group of 17 elements comprising...
Kalkine : How much Argentina targets in offshore savings with the US tax deal? | Kalkine Media

Argentina's cash-strapped government will target some $100 billion in savings held in U.S. bank accounts, in an effort to tax the undeclared funds while boosting central bank reserves, part of a tax deal inked with the United States on Monday. The effort is part of a financial information exchange agreement that will allow Buenos Aires and Washington to automatically receive data on bank accounts held by their citizens in both countries.
Kalkine: Why is Binance CEO Zhao calling FTX founder a fraud?

Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has taken to Twitter to absolve himself of any responsibility in the downfall of disgraced crypto exchange, FTX, in November. The billionaire CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, watched his main rival evaporate within weeks last month, leading trading on Binance’s platform to jump 30%.
UPDATE 1-Activist investor Bluebell targets BlackRock, seeks ouster of CEO Fink

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tiny activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners is taking aim at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, blasting its focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues and seeking to oust longtime CEO Larry Fink who advises captains of industry and world leaders. Bluebell, with roughly...
UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions said on Tuesday its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator. Emergent is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for a prescription-free sale of its...

