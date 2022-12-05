Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Ixico Says Client Decides To Discontinue A Phase Two Trial That Was Previously Announced By Co
* CLIENT HAS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE A PHASE TWO TRIAL THAT WAS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BY CO. * DISCONTINUATION OF PHASE TWO TRIAL BY CLIENT WILL RESULT IN A REDUCTION IN MANAGEMENT'S PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED REVENUES FOR 2023 OF £0.1M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Di Corporation Wins Order Worth 2.1 Billion Won
* DI CORPORATION: WINS ORDER WORTH 2.1 BILLION WON Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Osisko Announces Binding Term Sheet With Miyuukaa To Transport Hydroelectric Power To Windfall Project
* OSISKO ANNOUNCES BINDING TERM SHEET WITH MIYUUKAA TO TRANSPORT HYDROELECTRIC POWER TO WINDFALL PROJECT. * OSISKO MINING INC - AS AN END USER, OSISKO WILL PAY SERVICE FEES TO MIYUUKAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Parkland Sees 2023 Capital Expenditures Of $500 Million To $550 Million
* SEES 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION. * SEES 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE1 OF $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION. * EXPECTS $2 BILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITHOUT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Immunocore Presents Ovarian Cancer Expansion Data For ImmTAC Candidate IMC-C103C Targeting MAGE-A4
* IMMUNOCORE PRESENTS OVARIAN CANCER EXPANSION DATA FOR IMMTAC® CANDIDATE IMC-C103C TARGETING MAGE-A4 * IMMUNOCORE HOLDINGS PLC- IMC-C103C HAS MANAGEABLE SAFETY PROFILE AND DEMONSTRATED SIGNALS OF CLINICAL ACTIVITY. * IMMUNOCORE HOLDINGS PLC - PHASE 1 TRIAL ENROLLED ALL COMERS, WITH VAST MAJORITY OF PATIENTS HAVING ZERO OR VERY LOW...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Grubhub, Kiwibot Partner For Robot Delivery On College Campuses
* GRUBHUB AND KIWIBOT PARTNER FOR ROBOT DELIVERY ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Baudax Bio Initiates Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating BX1000 In Patients Undergoing Surgery
* BAUDAX BIO INITIATES PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING BX1000 IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING SURGERY. * BAUDAX BIO INC- RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND CLINICAL TRIAL WILL STUDY BX1000 IN ABOUT 80 ADULT PATIENTS. * BAUDAX BIO-TO DATE, NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN FIRST GROUP OF PATIENTS ENROLLED, EFFICACY PARAMETERS HAVE...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Ramaco Resources Inc Announces Increase Of Its Q1 2023 Cash Dividend And Q4 2022 And FY 2023 Guidance
* RAMACO RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF ITS FIRST-QUARTER 2023 CASH DIVIDEND AND FOURTH-QUARTER 2022 AND FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE. * RAMACO RESOURCES INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 10% INCREASE IN ITS CASH DIVIDEND. * RAMACO RESOURCES INC - EXPECTS Q4 EARNINGS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.50 TO...
kalkinemedia.com
Ahold to cut 300 jobs at Dutch online retailer Bol.com -FD newspaper
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize is planning to cut around 300 jobs at its online subsidiary Bol.com, Dutch newspaper FD reported on Thursday. The move would reduce the headcount at Bol.com by 10% and is part of a plan to cut costs at the largest online retailer in the Netherlands by around 225 million euros ($237.15 million), the paper said citing an internal company presentation.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. seeks to stop Microsoft's $69 billion bid for games maker Activision
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint on Thursday aimed at stopping tech giant Microsoft from buying "Call of Duty" games maker Activision in a $69 billion deal. Microsoft, which owns the Xbox, said in January 2022 that it would buy Activision for $68.7 billion in...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What is pushing Saudi Arabia's non-oil business activity? | Kalkine Media
The Saudi Arabia Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) from Riyad Bank indicated another significant improvement in economic conditions throughout the non-oil sector in November, highlighted by the sharpest expansion in business activity since August 2015. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
88 Energy (ASX:88E) executes Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well
88 Energy (ASX:88E) has executed a Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well drilling operations. 88E will be using Nordic-Calista LLC’s (Nordic) Rig-2 for the drilling operations. As per the company, Hickory-1’s planning and permitting activities are on track, and the company has scheduled spud for late February/early March 2023...
Connectly App Recovers Abandoned Shopify Carts & Generates 5X Revenue
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- WhatsApp marketing platform Connectly has created an AI-powered app to help Shopify store owners recover and generate up to 5X revenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006032/en/ Connectly.ai in action (Graphic: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
4 ASX rare earth stocks with double- and triple-digit returns in the last year
Arafura Resources received approval to mine, construct, and operate the Nolans Project. Lanthanein Resources confirmed the discovery of new iron stones at the Lyons Project. American Rare Earth completed 75% of the drilling program in the Halleck Creek Project. Rare earth minerals are an abundant group of 17 elements comprising...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How much Argentina targets in offshore savings with the US tax deal? | Kalkine Media
Argentina's cash-strapped government will target some $100 billion in savings held in U.S. bank accounts, in an effort to tax the undeclared funds while boosting central bank reserves, part of a tax deal inked with the United States on Monday. The effort is part of a financial information exchange agreement that will allow Buenos Aires and Washington to automatically receive data on bank accounts held by their citizens in both countries.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why is Binance CEO Zhao calling FTX founder a fraud?
Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has taken to Twitter to absolve himself of any responsibility in the downfall of disgraced crypto exchange, FTX, in November. The billionaire CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, watched his main rival evaporate within weeks last month, leading trading on Binance’s platform to jump 30%.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Activist investor Bluebell targets BlackRock, seeks ouster of CEO Fink
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tiny activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners is taking aim at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, blasting its focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues and seeking to oust longtime CEO Larry Fink who advises captains of industry and world leaders. Bluebell, with roughly...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions said on Tuesday its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator. Emergent is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for a prescription-free sale of its...
Comments / 0