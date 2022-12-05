ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalkinemedia.com

Gold gains on softer dollar, more Fed policy cues eyed

(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session as the U.S. dollar eased, although traders awaited more cues on the outlook for interest rates by the U.S. central bank. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,776.15 per ounce by 1133 GMT. U.S. gold...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold subdued as dollar firms; focus on upcoming Fed meet

(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday due to a slight uptick in the dollar, although bullion traded in a narrow range as investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike decision next week. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,782.13 per ounce as of 0942 GMT after...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold firms on softer dollar with focus on Fed's next move

(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Thursday as the dollar eased, while investors positioned themselves ahead of key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,791.28 per ounce, as of 1523 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday.
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
kalkinemedia.com

Emerging markets November foreign inflows most since June 2021 - IIF

Emerging markets see $37.4 bln portfolio inflows in November. Regional inflows: Asia $25.6 bln, Latam $8.2 bln, EEU $3.2 bln. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Foreigners dumped the most cash into emerging market portfolios in November than any month since June 2021 even as Chinese debt continues to see outflows, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Thursday.
kalkinemedia.com

GE Healthcare sees mid-single-digit revenue growth over medium term

Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Tuesday it expects its healthcare unit, which is to be spun off into a separate company early next year, to have a medium-term organic revenue growth in mid-single-digits. General Electric had outlined plans in November last year to split into three...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold inches lower as dollar ticks up

(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar recovered slightly, while market participants await further direction on U.S. rate hikes from the Federal Reserve meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,783.50 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday supported by...
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : Why Blackstone's credit fund reached withdrawal limit?

Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Australia fines Uber $14 mln for misleading on fares and cancellation fees

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An Australian court fined Uber Technologies Inc A$21 million ($14 million) on Wednesday for threatening cancellation fees it never charged and overstating fare estimates on some rides. The penalty was less than a regulator wanted. The Australian arm of the U.S. ride-sharing app broke consumer...
kalkinemedia.com

Ahold to cut 300 jobs at Dutch online retailer Bol.com -FD newspaper

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize is planning to cut around 300 jobs at its online subsidiary Bol.com, Dutch newspaper FD reported on Thursday. The move would reduce the headcount at Bol.com by 10% and is part of a plan to cut costs at the largest online retailer in the Netherlands by around 225 million euros ($237.15 million), the paper said citing an internal company presentation.
kalkinemedia.com

4 ASX rare earth stocks with double- and triple-digit returns in the last year

Arafura Resources received approval to mine, construct, and operate the Nolans Project. Lanthanein Resources confirmed the discovery of new iron stones at the Lyons Project. American Rare Earth completed 75% of the drilling program in the Halleck Creek Project. Rare earth minerals are an abundant group of 17 elements comprising...
