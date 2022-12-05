ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader

By Malcolm McMillan
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yieE6_0jYL1bcw00

The Samsung Galaxy S22 fingerprint sensor is fine. It’s certainly come a long way since the fingerprint reader on the Samsung Galaxy S10 , which was frustrating enough to have some of us (okay, me) wishing for our Samsung Galaxy S9 back.

But the latest reporting suggests that the Galaxy S22 fingerprint reader could look obsolete compared to what’s rumored for 2025. According to SamMobile , Samsung is currently working on an OLED display that could feature a fingerprint reader that is 2.5 billion times more secure than the single fingerprint reader currently featured on the S22 lineup . This is based on an interview that ISORG CEO Dieter May did with the site OLED-info in a sponsored post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuCll_0jYL1bcw00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Don’t let the “sponsored post” tag deter you from taking that information as a real possibility. While May juxtaposes the 2025 timeline for Samsung as a competitive disadvantage to his own company’s fingerprint reader, which is available now, he seems confident that Samsung will have an in-display fingerprint reader capable of reading three fingerprints at once by 2025. This technology may ultimately debut on the Samsung Galaxy S26 or Z series rather than on the Samsung Galaxy S25 — if Samsung even keeps those naming conventions — but either way, the technology is already in development at Samsung. Time will tell if it remains on schedule to secure our phones.

Wait, what makes this fingerprint reader 2.5 billion times more secure?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rB4hU_0jYL1bcw00

(Image credit: Future)

Great question. The simple answer is: math. The rumored Samsung fingerprint reader scans three fingers at once, compared to the single fingerprint current mainstream readers can handle. While the single-fingerprint readers are still very secure — according to May it’s just a 0.002% chance a false positive can open your phone — the addition of two more fingers changes that exponentially. Both May and Samsung Display have done the math, and it works out to it being 2.5 billion times less likely that a false positive would unlock your phone.

We’ve already seen some rumors of a shift away from the single-fingerprint authentication method. The most recent Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra display rumors suggest that Samsung’s next flagship Android smartphone will get an upgrade to the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max , which uses its 17 times larger footprint to scan up to two fingerprints simultaneously. May also thinks that while Samsung is the main competitor to his company at the moment, Apple may adopt the technology as well since single-fingerprint does not work with Face ID.

Can’t wait till 2025 to get an insanely secure fingerprint reader on your smartphone? Then make sure to pay attention to our Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 coverage to see if 2023 will be the year you upgrade. If you need to upgrade right now, check out our list of best phones and then take a look at our cell phone deals coverage to make sure you get the best phone at the best price

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache

Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
shefinds

It’s Worse Than We Thought! This Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery

Your phone’s battery is only ever as good as the charger you use to power it up. If you’ve purchased an (expensive) iPhone and continue to cut corners by scoring deals on chargers and accessories that may not be the best fit for your phone, you could be making the biggest mistake of all: committing charging errors that can result in ruining your iPhone’s battery.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
CBS News

Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling...
Android Authority

How to tell if your phone has been cloned

With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy