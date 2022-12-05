ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

How to Watch Brazil Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to commence with an intriguing matchup. Brazil, the top team in FIFA’s rankings entering Qatar, and Croatia, the reigning World Cup runner-up, will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches across Friday and Saturday. Brazil has played like a...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-World Cup 2022: schedule, teams, venues and final

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar:. * This year’s World Cup began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18. * The tournament began with a Group A match between hosts...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud on breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Olivier Giroud says breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record shows...
The Associated Press

Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
World

Canadians announce new professional women’s soccer league

Canada has one of the best women's soccer teams in the world, but no professional women’s soccer league. Women have been pushing for a league for years. On Dec. 6, Christine Sinclair, the captain of the Canadian team, announced that she, along with midfielder Diane Matheson, are starting a new women's league with eight teams. Anita Elash reports from Toronto on the state of womens' soccer in Canada.
AFP

World Cup braces for quarter-finals as Spain sack coach

Brazil were gearing up for a showdown with Croatia while Argentina prepared to face the Netherlands as anticipation mounted on Thursday on the eve the World Cup quarter-finals. On Saturday, Morocco will carry the flag for African football in their quarter-final clash with Portugal before holders France face England in an eagerly anticipated showdown.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Who Is Viktor Bout, the Notorious Arms Dealer Swapped for Brittney Griner?

A Russian arms dealer labeled the “Merchant of Death” was released from a U.S. prison Thursday in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner. Viktor Bout, 55, had served 11 years of his 25-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2011 on terrorism charges for selling arms to Colombian rebels, which prosecutors said were intended to kill Americans.
FOX Sports

Harry Kane gets support from David Beckham ahead of England-France

DOHA, Qatar — Everyone in England feels like they know Harry Kane — but there aren't many people who know what it feels like to be him. One of them, on some level at least, is David Beckham. On Saturday, the England national team will come face-to-face with...

