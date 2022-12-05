Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Brazil Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to commence with an intriguing matchup. Brazil, the top team in FIFA’s rankings entering Qatar, and Croatia, the reigning World Cup runner-up, will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches across Friday and Saturday. Brazil has played like a...
Messi resumes World Cup quest as Argentina plays Netherlands
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. The youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest. South America versus Europe. A back catalog of famous meetings. The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday has all the ingredients of a classic.
Soccer-Maradona's former home opens doors for fan fest during Argentina's World Cup games
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The new owners of a house Diego Maradona once bought for his parents in Buenos Aires have been staging events in the premises so that Argentine fans can celebrate the national team's triumphs at the World Cup in Qatar.
Brazil wants to keep dancing against Croatia at World Cup
Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when it faces Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
BBC
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
Sporting News
Netherlands vs Argentina history: Head-to-head World Cup matches, last meeting, record ahead of quarterfinal
Lionel Messi's bid to secure a first World Cup title remains on track at Qatar 2022, with Argentina next facing the Netherlands in the quarterfinal. The Albiceleste have recovered superbly from their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, with Messi inspiring them past Australia in the Round of 16 to set up showdown with the Dutch in Al Rayyan.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-World Cup 2022: schedule, teams, venues and final
(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar:. * This year’s World Cup began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18. * The tournament began with a Group A match between hosts...
Cameroon football chief Samuel Eto'o apologizes after 'violent altercation' at World Cup
Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto'o apologized for what he called a "violent altercation" with an individual he identified as "probably an Algerian supporter" on Twitter Tuesday.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud on breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Olivier Giroud says breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record shows...
Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
Spain's World Cup team practiced 1,000 penalties but failed to score a single one when it mattered most
Luis Enrique said Spain practiced 1,000 penalties, however, they missed all three spot kicks and got dumped out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
World
Canadians announce new professional women’s soccer league
Canada has one of the best women's soccer teams in the world, but no professional women’s soccer league. Women have been pushing for a league for years. On Dec. 6, Christine Sinclair, the captain of the Canadian team, announced that she, along with midfielder Diane Matheson, are starting a new women's league with eight teams. Anita Elash reports from Toronto on the state of womens' soccer in Canada.
Soccer-'No small teams anymore', FIFA chief hails best group stage
DOHA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hailed the group stage of the Qatar World Cup as the "best ever" and said the number of upsets and geographic breadth of the teams progressing indicated that football was becoming ever more global.
World Cup braces for quarter-finals as Spain sack coach
Brazil were gearing up for a showdown with Croatia while Argentina prepared to face the Netherlands as anticipation mounted on Thursday on the eve the World Cup quarter-finals. On Saturday, Morocco will carry the flag for African football in their quarter-final clash with Portugal before holders France face England in an eagerly anticipated showdown.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Who Is Viktor Bout, the Notorious Arms Dealer Swapped for Brittney Griner?
A Russian arms dealer labeled the “Merchant of Death” was released from a U.S. prison Thursday in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner. Viktor Bout, 55, had served 11 years of his 25-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2011 on terrorism charges for selling arms to Colombian rebels, which prosecutors said were intended to kill Americans.
FOX Sports
Harry Kane gets support from David Beckham ahead of England-France
DOHA, Qatar — Everyone in England feels like they know Harry Kane — but there aren't many people who know what it feels like to be him. One of them, on some level at least, is David Beckham. On Saturday, the England national team will come face-to-face with...
Soccer-When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about the groups and the knockout stages of the tournament before the Dec. 18 final.
Comments / 0