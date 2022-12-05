Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
Why Omaha is getting more dense and how neighbors fight back
City leaders believe as the city grows the solution is to build up on the land the city does have, but neighbors don't always want new development.
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads
The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
Positively the Heartland: Three generations of an Omaha family join each other in 'A Christmas Carol'
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Steve Priesman's first year as a crew member was 1986. Yet, he wasn't the first in the family to join A Christmas Carol at Omaha Community Playhouse. His son, Brian, started in the cast. Then, his wife, Marion, joined. Then, his daughter, Jenny did, too.
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
Three people seriously hurt in late night Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were seriously injured in a crash late Wednesday night in Omaha. Police found the scene near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional details were released at the scene.
Latest Update from 3 News Now | December 7 | 5 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Ortega to leave at end of school year, accepts superintendent position in South Sioux City
After four years as a Bear, principal Dr. Rony Ortega will be stepping down at the end of this school year to become the next superintendent of the South Sioux City Community School District. The decision was made following a public interview of the four finalists, which can be watched...
Omaha residents continue to say 'not in my backyard' to new developments
As the city grows, so do complaints, with many Omaha residents telling the city they don’t want a new apartment building in their backyard.
Omaha homeless shelter opens very own medical clinic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many of her neighbors at the Stephen Center, Marcia Butler uses her walker to get around. The Stephen Center is a shelter for individuals to overcome homelessness and addiction. Butler’s options for getting the medical care she needed were to walk outside in the cold...
A modern timber frame home in a serene woodsy setting of Nebraska
This modern timber frame home was designed by M.T.N Design and built by PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes, nestled along the Elkhorn River in northeastern Nebraska. Sited on an abandoned YMCA camp near Omaha, this 4,485-square-foot home incorporates the heritage of what came before. This includes unique features such as...
$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
Another Nebraska bank joins search for loan repayment after Lincoln man’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Three more financial institutions, one in Nebraska and two in Iowa, are joining what could be Nebraska’s largest-ever bank fraud case. More than 20 other banks are looking for repayment on business loans taken out by Lincoln businessman, Aaron Marshbanks. The issue for the...
Council Bluffs man sentenced for placing explosive devices at Omaha home
A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for placing more than a dozen homemade explosive devices around a detached garage and vehicle in Omaha.
Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland welcomes four new cheetah cubs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the births of four cheetah cubs on Tuesday. The cubs were born on Nov. 4 to mother Clio and father Refu at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, which houses an off-display cheetah breeding facility, according to a press release.
