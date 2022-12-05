ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WMBF

Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man sought after person hurt in shooting near Olanta in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 38-year-old man accused of attempted murder after a shooting Thursday morning near Olanta in Florence County, authorities said. One person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a cut in the incident, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Lanes blocked due to 2-vehicle crash on Waccamaw Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard due to a two-vehicle crash Friday night. Two people are being taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Lanes of traffic are blocked. Crews responded to the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person has died and two have been injured following a two-car crash near Navassa on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at around 11:50 a.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, Omar August was headed east on Mount Misery Road while George Waddell was driving west. August crossed over into the westbound lane, and he crashed into Waddell’s car.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Trial begins for deadly 2020 shooting at Myrtle Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A jury trial began in Myrtle Beach Tuesday for two men charged in the Allen's Food Basket shooting back in October 2020. Two people died and five others were hurt in the incident. In opening arguments, prosecutors said Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter busted...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Deadly crash under investigation in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deadly crash is under investigation Tuesday night on Highway 501 at Sandclay Drive in Marion County. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says 1 vehicle was involved, a Ford Ranger. LCpl. Tidwell says the driver of the vehicle was the...
MARION COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Lawsuit: Horry County woman says Surfside Beach police body slam caused brain damage

An Horry County woman on Monday filed a lawsuit against Surfside Beach police and one of its officers after the officer threw her to the ground during a traffic stop. Jessica Melton suffered facial fractures, brain damage and permanent nerve damage as a result of the excessive force, according to her lawsuit. The encounter was captured on dashcam video, uploaded to YouTube, and included in the complaint.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Man allegedly shot at 2 cars during dispute near Conway in October

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly fired shots from a handgun at two vehicles during a dispute near Conway in October, according to documents obtained by News13. Stephon Ryan was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a charge of discharging […]
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Ambulance crash slowing traffic on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Traffic on Highway 501 was backed up Thursday afternoon because of a crash involving an ambulance. Conway police responded to a report of a stolen medical transport vehicle in the 300 block of Singleton Ridge Road. Shortly thereafter -- and around the corner -- a...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

10 arrested, charged by Myrtle Beach police in shoplifting operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten people were arrested following a multi-day shoplifting operation in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. MBPD said the operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail stores by working with local loss prevention professionals. The 10 individuals arrested in the operation are as follows: Joseph Franklin […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

