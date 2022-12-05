Read full article on original website
WMBF
Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
WMBF
Coroner: 21-year-old dies after incident at Horry County gas station; police investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a homicide after a man died following an incident at a gas station on Highway 905. The incident took place at the SunHouse gas station at 7406 S. Highway 905 in Longs Tuesday just before midnight. Horry County Deputy Coroner...
WMBF
Traffic Incidents top cause of accidental deaths in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office reduces speed limits
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 7,500 people travel daily on Highway 17 Business according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
Green Sea man’s death leads to homicide investigation, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a 21-year-old Green Sea man, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Demarques Rascoe-McCallum died Wednesday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after an incident that happened just before midnight at the SunHouse gas station in the 7400 block of Highway […]
WMBF
Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a homicide after a person died following a shooting near Highway 905. Officers were called Tuesday night to the SunHouse gas station at the corner of Highway 905 and Highway 31 where they found three victims. The heavily-redacted incident report...
wpde.com
21-year-old man dies after shooting at Longs-area gas station, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 21-year-old man, Demarques Rascoe-McCallum, of Green Sea, died Wednesday morning after an incident at a Longs-area gas station. According to reports, Horry County police responded to a shooting at the Sunhouse gas station located on South Highway 905 right before midnight. The responding...
Man sought after person hurt in shooting near Olanta in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 38-year-old man accused of attempted murder after a shooting Thursday morning near Olanta in Florence County, authorities said. One person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a cut in the incident, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd […]
wpde.com
Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
WMBF
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Fairmont area; 1 hurt
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies responded to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in the Fairmont area where they found a person shot. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital. That person’s condition hasn’t been...
wpde.com
Lanes blocked due to 2-vehicle crash on Waccamaw Boulevard
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard due to a two-vehicle crash Friday night. Two people are being taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Lanes of traffic are blocked. Crews responded to the...
WECT
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person has died and two have been injured following a two-car crash near Navassa on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at around 11:50 a.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, Omar August was headed east on Mount Misery Road while George Waddell was driving west. August crossed over into the westbound lane, and he crashed into Waddell’s car.
wpde.com
Person airlifted to hospital following Robeson County shooting: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A person had to be airlifted Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to deputies. No word on the victim’s condition. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are at the...
wpde.com
Trial begins for deadly 2020 shooting at Myrtle Beach restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A jury trial began in Myrtle Beach Tuesday for two men charged in the Allen's Food Basket shooting back in October 2020. Two people died and five others were hurt in the incident. In opening arguments, prosecutors said Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter busted...
wpde.com
Deadly crash under investigation in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deadly crash is under investigation Tuesday night on Highway 501 at Sandclay Drive in Marion County. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says 1 vehicle was involved, a Ford Ranger. LCpl. Tidwell says the driver of the vehicle was the...
WMBF
Marion County School District employee killed in head-on collision with school bus
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee of the Marion County School District was killed late Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a Marion County school bus, according to the coroner. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the crash happened on Marion Street in Mullins shortly after 10 a.m.
myhorrynews.com
Lawsuit: Horry County woman says Surfside Beach police body slam caused brain damage
An Horry County woman on Monday filed a lawsuit against Surfside Beach police and one of its officers after the officer threw her to the ground during a traffic stop. Jessica Melton suffered facial fractures, brain damage and permanent nerve damage as a result of the excessive force, according to her lawsuit. The encounter was captured on dashcam video, uploaded to YouTube, and included in the complaint.
Man allegedly shot at 2 cars during dispute near Conway in October
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly fired shots from a handgun at two vehicles during a dispute near Conway in October, according to documents obtained by News13. Stephon Ryan was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a charge of discharging […]
wpde.com
Ambulance crash slowing traffic on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Traffic on Highway 501 was backed up Thursday afternoon because of a crash involving an ambulance. Conway police responded to a report of a stolen medical transport vehicle in the 300 block of Singleton Ridge Road. Shortly thereafter -- and around the corner -- a...
10 arrested, charged by Myrtle Beach police in shoplifting operation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten people were arrested following a multi-day shoplifting operation in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. MBPD said the operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail stores by working with local loss prevention professionals. The 10 individuals arrested in the operation are as follows: Joseph Franklin […]
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County. A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person […]
