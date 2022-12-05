ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?

A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Easiest Way To Find Christmas Lights Around El Paso

One of the best parts of the season is seeing everybody's holiday spirit by decorating their homes with twinkling lights to give their neighborhoods some Christmas cheer. And let's be honest, glittering lights is a far better tradition than having strangers come up on your front porch and sing Christmas carols to you out of key.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Looking For Weird, Local Christmas Gifts? Try These El Paso Shops

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. So far in my mini - series of articles on how to support local businesses while you do your Christmas shopping, we've covered cowboy boots along with musical instruments, supplies and accessories as well as gift certificates for locally owned restaurants.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Named the Best City to Live in If You Have Seasonal Depression

The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting a little chillier, it's the perfect time for...seasonal depression!. Seasonal depression, or, Seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD, occurs in climates where there is less sunlight at certain times of the year. Symptoms include fatigue, depression, hopelessness, and social withdrawal.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Best Local Music Stores for Christmas Shopping in El Paso

'Tis the season to be jolly ... and to start shopping. Here are a few ideas for getting gifts and supporting local businesses in El Paso. One friend or family member that we pretty much all have on our gift lists is a musician. Whether they play standard instruments like guitar, bass, drums, piano, etc or less conventional instruments like accordinas, or glockenspiels, they need stuff.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

California Based Black Bear Diner, Cracker Barrel Open in Far East El Paso

Want to feed your inner bear a huge plateful of pancakes or a massive chicken fried steak? There’s a place for that now on the Far East side. The California-based Black Bear Diner, known for serving up big portions of home-style comfort food classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner, has moved into the Petro Travel Center on Horizon Blvd in the space that was previously occupied by Iron Skillet for almost five decades.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 9, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What One Meal Do You Have to Have When Dining in El Paso?

Let's pretend, for some weird reason, you only get to have one meal when you go to your favorite, local, restaurant. What's it going to be?. I won't make you pick the one and only meal you can have for the rest of your life, we'll consider multiple El Paso restaurants. Only one meal each though, ok? El Paso has such a variety of cuisines to choose from, one meal each is enough of a challenge.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Best El Paso Restaurants To Buy Gift Certificates For Christmas

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. Everybody loves food and just about everybody likes to eat out so, why not give local restaurant gift certificates as gifts? You can buy gift certificates for big chains like Chili's, Applebees, Taco Bell, etc at most major retailers.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Victim of shooting outside of motel in Las Cruces identified

UPDATE: The man who died in Monday’s shooting at a motel on west Picacho Avenue has been identified as 51-year-old George Washington Abbott. About 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim at the Desert Lodge Motel, 1900 W. Picacho Ave. Officers arrived to find Abbott […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Weird Things Bartenders Have Found In El Paso Bars

Working in a bar, you're bound to find some weird stuff. Here are a few odd finds from a few El Paso mixologists. Joanna wrote an article about a bar trying to track down the owner of a, (large), bra that had been left there. That got me asking my bartender friends about the weird stuff they've found. The bra seems pretty normal after some of these finds.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy