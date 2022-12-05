Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Motely Crue and Def Leppard Will Rock Sun Bowl Stadium in 2023
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have made a huge announcement. The rock icons will continue to join forces for The Word Tour live as they announce more dates for the United States. The tour is currently starting in New Jersey for two dates, before heading all over the world.
Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?
A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
Bubba’s 33 Announces Opening Date for East El Paso Location
El Paso’s first Bubba’s 33 will officially open for business on December 12. The restaurant, known for its large portions of scratch-made food and its involvement in the community, is located at 11925 Gateway West at the Las Palmas Marketplace in the spot Furr’s Family Buffet used to occupy.
The Real Story Behind El Paso Superhero the Blue Beetle
Iron Man has New York City, Batman has Gotham, but the Blue Beetle has El Paso Texas. One of the first Latino superheroes portrayed in mainstream comics, Jaime Reyes is a teenager who attends El Paso High School. There aren't a lot of heroes in the pages of comic books...
The Easiest Way To Find Christmas Lights Around El Paso
One of the best parts of the season is seeing everybody's holiday spirit by decorating their homes with twinkling lights to give their neighborhoods some Christmas cheer. And let's be honest, glittering lights is a far better tradition than having strangers come up on your front porch and sing Christmas carols to you out of key.
Looking For Weird, Local Christmas Gifts? Try These El Paso Shops
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. So far in my mini - series of articles on how to support local businesses while you do your Christmas shopping, we've covered cowboy boots along with musical instruments, supplies and accessories as well as gift certificates for locally owned restaurants.
El Paso Ranks #2 In Real Estate Markets Set To Dominate In 2023
El Paso finds itself atop a national list -- and it's not for something bad. Well, I guess it depends on which perspective you're looking at it from. The website realtor.com just released its list titled: "The 10 Real Estate Markets That Will Dominate in 2023." And how about this:...
El Paso Named the Best City to Live in If You Have Seasonal Depression
The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting a little chillier, it's the perfect time for...seasonal depression!. Seasonal depression, or, Seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD, occurs in climates where there is less sunlight at certain times of the year. Symptoms include fatigue, depression, hopelessness, and social withdrawal.
Celebrate The Holiday Season With Live Music, Carriage Rides at El Paso Airports Holiday Social
Every year, the El Paso International Airport celebrates the holiday season by putting up its iconic holiday light displays all across the airport. It’s a way for the airport to welcome visitors that may be traveling to visit families for the holidays. The El Paso International Airport is inviting...
Best Local Music Stores for Christmas Shopping in El Paso
'Tis the season to be jolly ... and to start shopping. Here are a few ideas for getting gifts and supporting local businesses in El Paso. One friend or family member that we pretty much all have on our gift lists is a musician. Whether they play standard instruments like guitar, bass, drums, piano, etc or less conventional instruments like accordinas, or glockenspiels, they need stuff.
California Based Black Bear Diner, Cracker Barrel Open in Far East El Paso
Want to feed your inner bear a huge plateful of pancakes or a massive chicken fried steak? There’s a place for that now on the Far East side. The California-based Black Bear Diner, known for serving up big portions of home-style comfort food classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner, has moved into the Petro Travel Center on Horizon Blvd in the space that was previously occupied by Iron Skillet for almost five decades.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 9, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
What One Meal Do You Have to Have When Dining in El Paso?
Let's pretend, for some weird reason, you only get to have one meal when you go to your favorite, local, restaurant. What's it going to be?. I won't make you pick the one and only meal you can have for the rest of your life, we'll consider multiple El Paso restaurants. Only one meal each though, ok? El Paso has such a variety of cuisines to choose from, one meal each is enough of a challenge.
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
How to Enter KLAQ’s Metallica Double-Dip Road Trip Contest
Just for listening at work, and rocking on the job with KLAQ, you could win a Metallica fan’s dream road trip. Rocking out in the crowd to Metallica, two nights in a row in Phoenix, Arizona. It could become a reality. KLAQ is giving you the opportunity to win...
The El Paso couple giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
Best El Paso Restaurants To Buy Gift Certificates For Christmas
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. Everybody loves food and just about everybody likes to eat out so, why not give local restaurant gift certificates as gifts? You can buy gift certificates for big chains like Chili's, Applebees, Taco Bell, etc at most major retailers.
El Paso Family’s Home Light Show Creates Yuletide Disney Magic
If you miss making the Christmas-time pilgrimage to Fred Loya’s house, Rick Carillo invites you to swing by his place in east El Paso and check out his Christmas light show. His impressive synchronized light show takes residential house projections to the next festive level. Those who take him...
Victim of shooting outside of motel in Las Cruces identified
UPDATE: The man who died in Monday’s shooting at a motel on west Picacho Avenue has been identified as 51-year-old George Washington Abbott. About 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim at the Desert Lodge Motel, 1900 W. Picacho Ave. Officers arrived to find Abbott […]
Weird Things Bartenders Have Found In El Paso Bars
Working in a bar, you're bound to find some weird stuff. Here are a few odd finds from a few El Paso mixologists. Joanna wrote an article about a bar trying to track down the owner of a, (large), bra that had been left there. That got me asking my bartender friends about the weird stuff they've found. The bra seems pretty normal after some of these finds.
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0