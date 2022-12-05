Read full article on original website
WLUC
NMU hosts Holiday Masquerade Ball fundraiser for new nonprofit group
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics, or FAN, joined the Northern Michigan University Student Leader Fellowship Program (SLFP) for a Holiday Masquerade ball Wednesday evening. FAN works to provide help to those struggling with substance use disorders and families impacted by it in Marquette County. “One of FAN’s big...
WLUC
Marquette club seeks volunteers for annual dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday season right around the corner events like the Marquette Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner will need volunteers. In 16 days, hundreds of meals will be prepared for the Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner. It’s for people who may be alone for the holiday. The...
WLUC
Downtown Negaunee to transform into Tinseltown this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee will transform into Tinseltown this weekend. The annual holiday celebration will feature a Christmas parade where Santa will make his way down Iron Street to the band shell. He’ll light the Negaunee Christmas tree then pose for pictures and ask kids what they want for Christmas. Tinseltown will also feature events like the VFW wine tasting, a cookie decorating station, and pop-up shops.
WLUC
The Lakeview Chorus performs Christmas carols on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today is feeling the holiday spirit at Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee. It kicked off its holiday music series with the Lakeview Chorus. But first... stories of the day. The TV6 Canathon is wrapping up tonight on TV6 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature...
WLUC
Marquette youth theater raises money for production
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theatre (SAYT) in Marquette is collecting cans and bottles for future shows. Fundraising like this will help put on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in the spring. The SAYT says it’s a nonprofit, so it counts on donors. It...
WLUC
Vista Theater hopes to reopen one day
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater in Negaunee has been a big part of the community since its first production in 1975. After the roof collapsed in 2020, the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) has been working hard to restore the building. The PAAC said after accepting grants, it...
WLUC
Heart Healthy tips for the holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - RN Joe Ackerman, from UPHS-Marquette, explained the best way to not overindulge this holiday season is to focus on eating in moderation. Ackerman added it is important to find a way to reduce your stress, whether that be working out, reading or listening to music.
WLUC
Ishpeming wins 2022 Blood Fight
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming has officially won the 2022 Blood Fight. Negaunee and Ishpeming each held blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints. This year, Negaunee collected 36 pints, and Ishpeming collected 44 pints.
WLUC
Salvation Army picks up cans from Sandy Knoll Elementary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers with The Salvation Army picked up Sandy Knoll Elementary School’s food collections for the TV6 Canathon on Wednesday. Since early November, students have been working hard on posters and other promotional efforts to bring in as many donations as possible. Student Digital Advertiser Ivan Proctor explains what his role entails.
WLUC
Popular Marquette-based artist featured at Zero Degrees Gallery for December only
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular Marquette-based artist has her work on display at Zero Degrees Gallery for the month of December only. You might have seen Cedar Lane Designs before. Shantina Hatfield’s pieces have a distinct look and unique touch. Typically selling her work at craft shows and...
WLUC
2 Marquette County parks receive improvement grant
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two parks in Marquette County are going to see some much needed improvements thanks to a federal grant. The Tourist Park Trail in Marquette is one of the projects in line for a federal grant. The trail is expecting $250,000. “We applied through the DNR...
WLUC
The Great Lakes Recovery Center gets into holiday spirit with concert
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, the Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) will host its first fundraiser concert. This concert will feature Grammy-nominated American folk singer-songwriter and author, Mary Gauthier. Her songs have been covered by notable performers such as Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton and many more. Gauthier’s songs for...
WLUC
Love on Local launches Holiday Gift Card Campaign
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) is encouraging Marquette residents to shop this holiday season locally. Love on Local is a gift card program that promotes shopping at any local small businesses in Marquette County. Love on Local is also holding a Holiday Gift Card Campaign. To participate, purchase five gift cards from any local Marquette County shop. Then, email proof of purchase to Love on Local (loveonlocal@marquette.org) with one sentence about why you love shopping locally to be entered to win a $75 gift card.
WLUC
Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shop specializing in eco-friendly goods and gifts has opened in Marquette. Unsalted Goods is a refillery that specializes in green alternatives to home goods such as shampoo, body wash, laundry detergent and multipurpose cleaners. Folks can fill their own empty containers or buy a glass container to carry their goods.
WLUC
Eagle Radio begins pickup and drop-off of Canathon donations to UP food pantries
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With a large empty trailer hooked up and ready to go, Eagle Radio started off its first round of Canathon pick-ups on Tuesday. It started in the areas of Lake Linden, Calumet and Hancock. Students and volunteers alike lent a hand to get donations to food...
WLUC
Delta Schoolcraft ISD welding class showcases wood splitter
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Escanaba High School welding students met at the Riverside Auto Dodge Jeep dealership in Escanaba. The students showcased a wood splitter they began working on last year. Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District welding teacher Cliffton Danis said it’s rewarding to see the final product...
WLUC
City of Ishpeming welcomes new mayor
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming has a new mayor. Lindsay Bean served as Ishpeming’s mayor for the past two years. At the Ishpeming City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Bean passed the gavel on to Jason Chapman. Chapman is an Ishpeming native who has experience in government,...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University art students hold holiday pop-up shop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University art students had the opportunity to sell their artwork at the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Monday night, as the Marquette business played host to a holiday art pop-up shop. Prints, paintings, posters and jewelry made up the vast array of art varieties.
WLUC
Eat cookies, swap plants, drink drinks, and be merry
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United States has chosen its favorite Christmas movie. 80% of the U.S. says National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is the best holiday movie. Though, Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon say that some of the movies on the list aren’t technically Christmas seasonal.
WLUC
Wells Township School stuff stockings for those in need
ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 students at Wells Township School had a different lesson in the classroom Monday afternoon. The K-8th grade school collected donations and stuffed stockings for homeless individuals in Marquette County. It’s a service project for the students and a partnership with Superior Connections, which works...
