Breaking: Graham Mertz Announces Commitment To New School
The Wisconsin Badgers and Graham Mertz era didn’t go as many expected. The former four-star prospect out of high school had pretty high expectations when arriving in Madison. The Wisconsin QB entered the transfer portal and ends his Badger career with 5,405 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. Mertz has a career completion percentage of 59.5%. After a promising redshirt freshman season, he struggled in his sophomore year. He had a nice bounce back his junior year. He threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Today he made his decision on his next school.
Starting 5: Kentucky wins across the pond, star freshmen in the SEC and zone-beating master class
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tip. We had college...
Report: Kentucky Expected to Hire Former Texas Assistant HC Jay Boulware as RBs Coach, Special Teams Coordinator
Mark Stoops may have his new running backs coach and special teams coordinator. Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio is reporting that Kentucky is expected to hire former Texas associate head coach Jay Boulware: Boulware would replace John Settle, who was fired as RBs coach and special ...
John Calipari suggests he has found his backup center
The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a big win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday after struggling in their other two big matchups against Michigan State and Gonzaga. At the beginning of the season, true freshman Ugonna Onyenso was making a big impact for the Cats when Oscar Tshiebwe was out due to injury. Onyenso recorded six points, four rebounds and four blocks against Howard in the season opener.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lexington mom flew to Nashville to accept daughter’s degree
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Although a Lexington mother still grieving her daughter’s homicide, she honored her in a unique way this past weekend. Even though Amaya Sandifer’s killer is still on the loose, her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman’s college career by accepting a diploma on her behalf.
Lexington-born Christian singer talks about newfound success
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a busy year for a Lexington woman who released a Christian song that quickly soared up the charts. Anne Wilson co-wrote and performed “My Jesus.” The song has been played numerous times on Christian radio. In the months since, she’s toured...
WATCH | 10 Fayette County school buses vandalized
It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. WATCH | Kentucky on track to have fewer deadly crashes this year than in 2021. Kentucky on track to have fewer deadly crashes this year than in 2021.
Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY December 2022
Kentucky State Senator Ralph Alvarado is resigning his seat in the Kentucky senate to accept an appointment as Tennessee’s new health commissioner. Per Kentucky law, vacancies in the General Assembly are filled with a special election. The date for a special election is set by the presiding officer or by the governor if the legislature is not in session.
Richmond couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone. They're celebrating 75 years of marriage. A Madison County couple is turning another page in their love story. This next chapter marks a rare milestone. They're celebrating 75 years of marriage.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soaking rains will move in this week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Enjoy the dry moments while they last because several rounds of rain will be moving in soon. The first trace of showers will find us later today. These chances will not be significant or widespread. Most of you will see scattered showers develop by this afternoon and through the evening hours. You shouldn’t expect any of these to be on the heavy side. Most of that will show up once we get to the middle of the week.
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say they have opened an investigation after the remains of a fetus were found on a property this week. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the human fetus was found in a shallow grave on a property about 20 minutes outside of downtown Lexington on Tuesday.
2 Lexington men arrested for multistate police chase, attempted officer assault
Two Lexington men are facing an array of charges after allegedly leading authorities on a multi-state police chase.
