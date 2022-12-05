Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed
American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch the moment Brittney Griner lands on US soil
WNBA star Brittney Griner has arrived in the United States after a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Rosa Flores reports.
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
Comments / 0