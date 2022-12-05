ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Lucas Bravo Is the Latest Celeb to Wear Adidas Samba Sneakers in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Promotional Images

By Nikki Chwatt
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrI6z_0jYKz6s000

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily in Paris is back for Season 3, premiering on December 21st, and Netflix has released new promotional images for the hit show. While the new photos don’t reveal much about the season’s plot, we can already tell we’ll be taking style cues from many of the cast members, including Chef Gabriel — played by Lucas Bravo — who is seen wearing Adidas’ Samba OG Shoes in collegiate green.

More from WWD

The Adidas samba shoe is by no means novel. First designed in the ’40s as a soccer shoe , the sneaker — a minimal style featuring a rubber sole and the brand’s signature three stripes and often constructed of a mix of leather and suede — spent over 70 years sitting amongst the brand’s lineup of beloved sneakers like the iconic Superstars and timeless Stan Smiths . It’s still one of the best Adidas sneakers and a favorite street-style shoe choice for celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Its unisex design, sporty feel, low profile, and effortless style are a few characteristics that make it highly coveted.

While many versions of the sneaker are out now, the green colorway is simply too hard to ignore — green is the hue of the moment. As part of this shoe, the shade offers a retro feel that smoothly complements one’s relaxed attire and attitude – fitting for Gabriel’s low-key, suave French character. The color story has even been iterated on and released into a soccer-inspired Adidas sneaker that mimics Mexico’s home jersey for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Head to Adidas.com to secure a pair in your size, as several sizes are already sold out. And with the holidays around the corner, this sneaker makes an excellent gift for the sneakerhead or man or woman on your holiday gifting list . Even if you’ve been holding out all year on a new pair of sneakers for yourself, you’d be hard-pressed to find an option better than this one.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis)

Adidas Samba OG Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIO3v_0jYKz6s000

Adidas Samba OG Shoes $100 Buy Now on adidas

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Amal Clooney Gives Silver Tonal Dressing Sparkling Details in Sequined Valentino Gown at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Amal Clooney attended the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, wearing a sparkling off-the-shoulder silver dress with sequins by Valentino. For the occasion, the lawyer, human rights activist and wife to George Clooney complemented the look with a pair of silver pointed-toe shoes and a matching clutch. She finished the look accessorizing with a silver and clear gemstone bracelet and dangling statement earrings.More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals For makeup, Amal sported an evening-ready...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Michael B. Jordan Suits Up in Custom Purple Prada Look for Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Michael B. Jordan donned a purple suit for the Critics Choice Association’s fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles on Monday. For the evening, in which Jordan received an award for his work in the entertainment industry, he wore a custom Prada double-breasted suit. His double-breasted suit jacket was paired with matching slacks and a black button-up shirt. More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MorePrada Extends Miami at Art BaselWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals To coordinate his outfit, Jordan went for a pair of shiny dark brown dress shoes....
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree

A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires.  Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress & Platform Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier & FWRD Cocktail Party

Phoebe Gates attended a cocktail party yesterday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with Los Angeles-based luxury retailer, FWRD. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates went for a bold pop of color in purple, making for a mostly monochrome statement save for her shoes. The 20-year-old’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve ribbed turtleneck dress featuring sporadic cutouts under the bodice and on the hips that created a dynamic silhouette. The futuristic style was paired alongside a bright purple Balenciaga Cagole bag adorned with silver studs that gave her ensemble some edge. The pairing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Puts Cozy Finish on Athleisure Attire With Oversized Hoodie & Louis Vuitton Shearling Mules

Lori Harvey keeps leveling up her street style with fashionable footwear. Case in point: her latest look. The model was spotted leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 7. Harvey gave her athleisure attire a cozy finish for the outing. The SKN by LH founder wore a gray Essentials pullover hoodie with black Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a causal vibe, Harvey covered her blunt cut bob with a Gymshark sharkhead cap. She continued to accessorize with Celine cat-eye sunglasses and a Bottega Veneta mini Jodie bag in the color suede thunder. Harvey completed her look with black...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Glamour

Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel

Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (sneakers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest in Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly Buckles Into Dr. Martens x Rick Owens Boots & Frayed Jumpsuit on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Machine Gun Kelly re-affirmed his allegiance to grunge style while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” For the late-night show’s latest episode, Kelly left the studio in Los Angeles with Megan Fox on Wednesday night, wearing a khaki jumpsuit. Styled by his longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, Kelly’s ensemble featured the singular piece in a collared silhouette with 3/4-length sleeves, a button-up front and two breast pockets — as well as legs ending in flared below-the-knee shorts. A black leather belt studded with...
WWD

Citizen Debuts New Watch Collection Inspired by ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Citizen is getting into the “Avatar” world. To celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the Japanese brand has unveiled a collection inspired by the James Cameron film. The collection includes three timepieces inspired by the aquatic setting of “Avatar.” With the movie’s message of sustainability, the watches are all sustainably powered by Citizen’s proprietary eco-drive light technology and never need a battery.More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsSteeling Time: Favorite Stainless-steel Watches Among Collectors and New BuyersA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette' The watch styles include the Men’s Wave, the Ladies’ Tree of...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket

Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Works Up a Sweat in Black Athleisure & Running Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show her workout session through her busy schedule, while practicing the Tracy Anderson Method on Dec. 6. The method is a combination of strength-training mat classes and dance-cardio classes. The “High Note” actress wore a black fitted bodysuit that featured a straight neckline and spaghetti straps. Ross opted for no jewelry for this active look. When it came down to footwear, The actress completed the look with a pair of black low-top sneakers to...
WWD

Moët & Chandon Celebrates the Holidays by Unveiling the ‘Your Voices’ Sculpture With Emily Ratajkowski, Daniel Kaluuya and More

In continuation of Moët & Chandon’s Toast for a Cause initiative, the company presented an illuminated, kinetic sculpture on Lincoln Center’s Josie Robertson Plaza in New York City, called “Your Voices.” Created by British contemporary artist Es Devlin, the Moët & Chandon commissioned statue recognizes and celebrates New York City as the most linguistically diverse place on the planet. According to the company, more than 700 languages are spoken in the city. To represent the vast number of languages, “Your Voices” is formed of 700 glowing cords tensioned between a series of structural arcs to evoke the idea of seeing a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Where to Be Seen and Eat in Los Angeles Right Now

The Los Angeles food scene thrives on diversity, offering both fine dining and cheap eats across its sprawling multicultural neighborhoods. There’s something for everyone. For the entertainment scenesters, the action centers in West Hollywood and neighboring Beverly Hills and Hollywood (or in Malibu specifically at Nobu — always worth the drive). Craig’s and Catch L.A. have been among the nightly hot spots, where paparazzi linger. There’s also members club San Vicente Bungalows’ in-house restaurant, a power lunch favorite — if you can get invited inside. More from WWDInside 9 Jones, Downtown New York's New Supper ClubInside Fouquet's at Hotel Barrière...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Retailers of the Year

The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards Retailer of the Year: Mass  Walmart When it comes to mass beauty, scale and speed are no longer mutually exclusive. Walmart has always been a dominant player because of its sheer size. But over the last two years, the world’s largest has also become increasingly directional, thanks to a combination of speed, storytelling and brand selection that started under former vice president and general manager of beauty, Musab Balbale, and has continued under the leadership of Creighton Kiper, his successor. It was a busy year for beauty. There was Walmart’s entry into prestige beauty via a partnership with...
Footwear News

Timberland & Supreme Rework Lug Boat Shoes With Woven Details in New Collaboration

Timberland has teamed up with Supreme to rework its 3-Eye Lug Shoe. The legendary streetwear brand and the outdoor label’s latest installment includes three colorways of the boat shoe including, black, olive green and pink. The silhouette is updated with woven leather detailing throughout. While the upper maintains a tonal look with laces in the same color. Of course, Supreme’s signature bold red hue peeps through from the inner lining and sole of the shoe. The streetwear imprint’s logo is found on the dubrae to highlight the collaboration and Timberland’s branding is engraved onto the sides. The design is complete...
WWD

Zoe Saldaña Illuminates in Beaded Alexander McQueen Corset Dress for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ London Premiere

Zoe Saldaña arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Dec. 6, wearing a statement-making dress. The actress wore a corset dress by Alexander McQueen with embroidered straps, bone detailing, a cage at the hip, beads and sequin bluebell embroidery on a black skeletal tulle base from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection. She accessorized with several rings and a pair of earrings from Jared Lehr.
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy