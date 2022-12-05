SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Sedalia Police Department said in a press release on Monday that an officer shot a dog while investigating an active-shooter call at a house in the 1200 block of South Washington Avenue.

Police went to the house around 11 a.m. Monday. The department stated in the press release that it set up a perimeter around the house and made contact with people inside and told them to come out of the house.

As people in the house went outside, two dogs also ran out of the house and allegedly attacked an officer. The officer then shot one of dogs, the press release stated. The other dog was eventually brought back in the house and was taken by Animal Services, where it will be quarantined.

It was determined that an active-shooter incident did not occur -- according to the press release -- and that someone had shot at the house. Sedalia police said a investigation is underway and the officer was treated for his injuries.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/38%C2%B042'02.9%22N+93%C2%B013'30.2%22W/@38.700801,-93.2257051,19z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m14!1m7!3m6!1s0x87c385d1ae5e5ee9:0xdb1f37ce435dc2a2!2s1204+S+Washington+Ave,+Sedalia,+MO+65301!3b1!8m2!3d38.7008568!4d-93.2252732!3m5!1s0x0:0x65429de709e63bc5!7e2!8m2!3d38.7008009!4d-93.2250599

The post Sedalia police shoot dog while investigating active-shooter call appeared first on ABC17NEWS .